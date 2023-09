When are these arseholes getting charged and done for anything?



Not going to happen is it? Game's a joke. Everyone knows they are openly cheating and have been caught out and can just.... carry on cheating.



Pretty odd state of affairs.



Very revealing some of their internal club emails. I particularly like the ones where Pearce is emailing the Abu Dhabi executive affairs authority directly about making sure it appears payments have come from various state owned entities to the club that Mansour had already paid himself.No Man City fan anywhere can offer a good reason why an employee of Man City should be emailing the Abu Dhabi government directly about sponsorship revenue. Their fans like to claim that all of the deals are "completely normal transactions that are above board". Well if that were really the case then Pearce & co would be dealing directly with people at Etihad, Etisalat etc about payment of their "deals". And there would be no need for Shekh Mansour to pay up the "deals" himself up front.