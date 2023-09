Abu Dhabi and Qatar with high level positions in UEFA, perfectly fair and above board shake my fucking head



Been saying for a while, football only has one or two seasons left as a semi-competitive sport before it is completely finished. The despots have won. The only chance to save the game is the Abu Dhabi FC premier league case. If they are not punished severely, then they will double down on their cheating as will the Saudis and whatever other despots buy a club. That will be the signal for me, and many others to call it a day.