Loads in their end werent wearing city shirts. Looked like neutrals buying tickets on general sale, which is why they didnt know any songs.
What a weird thing to get printed on the back. Hes a grown man.
I ask MC supporters who the manager was before Pep.
Has Vincent Kompany decided how many Burnley are conceding against this lot yet?
I was just thinking, we are all playing catch up from day one, theyll get the 6-0 start
They also have a piss easy start before they play you on 7th October.
Crosby Nick never fails.
