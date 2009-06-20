« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 6404 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:28:16 pm
Loads in their end werent wearing city shirts. Looked like neutrals buying tickets on general sale, which is why they didnt know any songs.

City owners would like those people referred to as loyal city fans.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:33:11 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 04:59:07 pm
:wanker


What's killer doing in an Arsenal top....
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:13:29 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:48:56 pm
What a weird thing to get printed on the back. Hes a grown man.

Doubt it
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm »
I ask MC supporters who the manager was before Pep.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:01:46 pm »
Has Vincent Kompany decided how many Burnley are conceding against this lot yet?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:09:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:51:42 pm
I ask MC supporters who the manager was before Pep.
Or who they supported before that!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:01:46 pm
Has Vincent Kompany decided how many Burnley are conceding against this lot yet?

I was just thinking, we are all playing catch up from day one, theyll get the 6-0 start
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:25:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:18:20 pm
I was just thinking, we are all playing catch up from day one, theyll get the 6-0 start

They also have a piss easy start before they play you on 7th October.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:33:08 pm »
Wouldn't watch this shower if you paid me, which when you think about it, is probably the only way they'd fill the Etihad
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:35:19 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:25:21 pm
They also have a piss easy start before they play you on 7th October.

Will they not have their usual inexplicable dropped points against Spurs early this season?
