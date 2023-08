Im betting they get something like a 50m fine and a one season transfer ban (so zero impact). Pep will scream they have essentially been found innocent (compared to Saudis). And on we go.



Ultimately they should be using Man City as an example to deter other clubs from doing the same in the future. A fine doesn't do that, but we know it's coming.Newcastle and the soon to be Qatari owned Man Utd will be more than happy with a fine to spend their way to sporting success. You see, it doesn't matter to these oil rich owners how they get there when money is no object, it's the bragging rights when you invite your neighbouring Sheikh over for dinner.