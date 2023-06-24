« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 308593 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 11:37:21 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 11:13:47 am
It would be like Albert Einstein being pissed off that he didn't win the 'Best drawing of a Flower' prize at nursery school. Some prizes are best left to the Chelseas of this world.

 ;D
Offline Cusamano

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 01:32:40 pm »
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.

Cant see that changing today unfortunately
Offline Kalito

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 03:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Yesterday at 01:32:40 pm
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.

Cant see that changing today unfortunately
A draw would do nicely ...  :)
Offline Cusamano

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 04:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Yesterday at 01:32:40 pm
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.

Cant see that changing today unfortunately

From now I promise to make more well informed predictions
Offline BoRed

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 03:00:50 pm
A draw would do nicely ...  :)

Not as nicely as a Fulham win. :)
Offline Alvador

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 04:56:53 pm »
Lol, that "title challenger" balloon burst almost immediately..;D
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 04:57:33 pm »
Huge, huge relief, I really thought a team containing Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jadon Sancho was going to piss the league. Thank fuck. They probably still win it but not as rampant as it looked like.
Offline Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 05:01:18 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:57:33 pm
Huge, huge relief, I really thought a team containing Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jadon Sancho was going to piss the league. Thank fuck. They probably still win it but not as rampant as it looked like.
;D  When you put it like that...

They are stacked with lots of quite middling players.  My biggest worry with them was their squad size and potential to rotate strong XIs over this hectic period.

That result makes us drawing 2-2 with 10 man against Fulham look an ever better result - definitely a point gained in the grand scheme of things.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:57:33 pm
Huge, huge relief, I really thought a team containing Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jadon Sancho was going to piss the league. Thank fuck. They probably still win it but not as rampant as it looked like.

 ;D
Offline rscanderlech

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 04:56:53 pm
Lol, that "title challenger" balloon burst almost immediately..;D
They are clearly not ready for that. Getting 70+ points this season and finishing top 4 is good for them. Defence is not nearly good enough for a title challenge, though attack and midfield have improved (with room for more improvement).
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm »
Fantastic result, would be wonderful if we can take advantage now.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 05:21:21 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I just took the dog for a festive walk. It was 1-0 to the Sons of Abramovich when I left.

Just checked the result...

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 06:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Yesterday at 04:54:16 pm
From now I promise to make more well informed predictions

 ;D
Offline Persephone

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 06:29:32 pm »
Haha Neto's such a dirty little wanker, I'm glad he got nothing for that blatant attempt at trying to con the ref in the build up to Wilson's goal.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 07:56:15 am »
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?  ;D
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 08:12:39 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:56:15 am
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?  ;D
That was indeed him. What a fucking embarrassment he is. It's so satisfying to know that Fulham scored right when he was busy pretending to be in pain  ;D
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 08:22:09 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:56:15 am
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?  ;D
Think he still hasn't finished rolling
Offline RJH

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 09:20:43 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 08:12:39 am
That was indeed him. What a fucking embarrassment he is. It's so satisfying to know that Fulham scored right when he was busy pretending to be in pain  ;D

Ridiculous thing was it was a foul by Neto anyway. Just dives across headfirst trying to block off Iwobi.
Offline Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 10:00:16 am »
Quote from: Cusamano on Yesterday at 01:32:40 pm
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.

Cant see that changing today unfortunately

Nice one.
Online smutchin

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 10:18:01 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:56:15 am
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?  ;D

That was so cringeworthy. Should be utterly ashamed of himself. The blatantly obvious way he stepped in front of the Fulham player should have been enough to get him a yellow card. Disgraceful.
