It would be like Albert Einstein being pissed off that he didn't win the 'Best drawing of a Flower' prize at nursery school. Some prizes are best left to the Chelseas of this world.
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.Cant see that changing today unfortunately
A draw would do nicely ...
Huge, huge relief, I really thought a team containing Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jadon Sancho was going to piss the league. Thank fuck. They probably still win it but not as rampant as it looked like.
Lol, that "title challenger" balloon burst almost immediately..
From now I promise to make more well informed predictions
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?
That was indeed him. What a fucking embarrassment he is. It's so satisfying to know that Fulham scored right when he was busy pretending to be in pain
