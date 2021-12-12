« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 02:20:02 pm
What if the manager is happy with the squad he's got for the rest of this season? What you mean is you want them to back your own fetid cravings and belief that every problem is a transfer problem and every solution is a transfer-based solution
Or I want them to back our manager if he requests a player as they have give him the square route of fuck all so far
KELLEHER
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 05:05:49 pm
Or I want them to back our manager if he requests a player as they have give him the square route of fuck all so far
Why you don't fuck off, you boring bedwetter.
We get it.
You want LFC to be sportwashed by some despot c*nts from the Middle East.
Because Abu Dhabi and Chelsea spend loads, it doesn't mean that we can.
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 05:05:49 pm
Or I want them to back our manager if he requests a player as they have give him the square route of fuck all so far
Have you got ANY evidence that the manager has requested a player or players and has been refused by the suits? I doubt that you have. You are just superimposing your own desires onto the manager. You are free to think and wish for whatever you want, but not to put words into the manager's mouth and make claims about what he thinks or wants, without evidence. 

All we know, or can presume, is that the manager requested Zubimendi, and the suits obliged by trying to sign him. Unfortunately the player himself changed his mind.
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 05:23:27 pm
Have you got ANY evidence that the manager has requested a player or players and has been refused by the suits? I doubt that you have. You are just superimposing your own desires onto the manager. You are free to think and wish for whatever you want, but not to put words into the manager's mouth and make claims about what he thinks or wants, without evidence. 
I used to like the old Perry Mason shows.

One of my favourite in-court "objections' of his was "Assuming facts not in evidence".

ahh, those were the days.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 05:15:19 pm
Why you don't fuck off, you boring bedwetter.
We get it.
You want LFC to be sportwashed by some despot c*nts from the Middle East.
Because Abu Dhabi and Chelsea spend loads, it doesn't mean that we can.
Good grief and you call me the bed wetteraway and give your head a wobble.
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm
Good grief and you call me the bed wetteraway and give your head a wobble.
You're the one going on and fucking on about the manager getting backed in every fucking thread that has nothing to do with transfers.
Fuck off there with all the other wannabe Champ Man bedwetters.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 06:03:16 pm
You're the one going on and fucking on about the manager getting backed in every fucking thread that has nothing to do with transfers.
Fuck off there with all the other wannabe Champ Man bedwetters.
In every thread?Stop talking shitea bedwetter for hoping the club will back the manager if he wants to bring in a playeraye ok.
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm
In every thread?Stop talking shitea bedwetter for hoping the club will back the manager if he wants to bring in a playeraye ok.
Fuck off, TIT.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 06:08:36 pm
Fuck off, TIT.
Merry Christmas to you to Terry
Some overreactions in here  ;D
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 06:14:11 pm
Some overreactions in here  ;D
just WTF is that supposed to mean?
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:15:25 pm
just WTF is that supposed to mean?

Trust you to get involved!  ;D
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:16:17 pm
Trust you to get involved!  ;D
how effing dare you!!
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:15:25 pm
just WTF is that supposed to mean?

I can't believe people are arguing in the Chelsea thread. These should be lucky if they finish in the top 4 ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:23:25 pm
I can't believe people are arguing in the Chelsea thread. These should be lucky if they finish in the top 4 ...

Who do you think makes the rest of the top 4, assuming we're top at the end of the season?
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:23:25 pm
I can't believe people are arguing in the Chelsea thread. These should be lucky if they finish in the top 4 ...

Not really. They`re a threat
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 02:20:02 pm
What if the manager is happy with the squad he's got for the rest of this season?

His team selections suggest he isnt entirely happy with his options in every department.

But as for Chelsea, for all their squad depth, there arent many among them who would improve our squad. And they do drop off sharply in quality outside their first eleven. Our second choice keeper is definitely better than their first choice. Dont see us selling him to them in January.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:56:54 pm
Who do you think makes the rest of the top 4, assuming we're top at the end of the season?

Arsenal and Man City, with Forest and Villa battling Chelsea for the 4th spot ...
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:00:07 pm
Not really. They`re a threat

Only if you are desperate to bitch and moan about something ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm
Arsenal and Man City, with Forest and Villa battling Chelsea for the 4th spot ...

Chelsea are currently are biggest challengers.

They could be top on Sunday.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:53:37 pm
Chelsea are currently are biggest challengers.

They could be top on Sunday.

That doesn't change the fact that their defence is poor, and their midfield is prone to mistakes. They don't have a title winning team. We could also be 5 points ahead of them on Sunday, with a game in hand ...
https://xcancel.com/TransferSector/status/1868797216623849771?t=wcAbFvHWsTNTaTBWz8R-Jw&s=19

Mudryk has tested positive in a doping test. In the A sample, a banned substance was found, in the end of October. The B sample is expected to be opened in the next days.
And we all thought that Palmer was the real dope of that team.
Dock them a few points! Surely Mudryk has been key to their early title charge?
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
Dock them a few points! Surely Mudryk has been key to their early title charge?
Careful! They may add a few points to Chelsea's tally if Mudryk was a critical player for them AND played doped...
Wow. doping AND shit. not a great look.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm
https://xcancel.com/TransferSector/status/1868797216623849771?t=wcAbFvHWsTNTaTBWz8R-Jw&s=19

Mudryk has tested positive in a doping test. In the A sample, a banned substance was found, in the end of October. The B sample is expected to be opened in the next days.

Given how he's played so far and the seven and a half years he still has left on his £100k+ per week deal, the Chelsea execs will probably be delighted to have an excuse to terminate his contract...

Plus it gives them an excuse to keep feeding their addiction to buying players in January.
Whats with them and illegal substances

mutu...bosnich....mudryk....

imagine the outrage and headlines if it was one of ours

they seems to get a get out of jail free pass every time.
Signing Mudryk must have been cover for funneling money into Ukraine. It has to have been. Why else would they sign someone who barely looks like a professional football player?
