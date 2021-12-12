« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 299098 times)

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
  • Belfast Red
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:20:02 pm
What if the manager is happy with the squad he's got for the rest of this season? What you mean is you want them to back your own fetid cravings and belief that every problem is a transfer problem and every solution is a transfer-based solution
Or I want them to back our manager if he requests a player as they have give him the square route of fuck all so far
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 05:08:08 pm »
KELLEHER
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,186
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 05:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 05:05:49 pm
Or I want them to back our manager if he requests a player as they have give him the square route of fuck all so far
Why you don't fuck off, you boring bedwetter.
We get it.
You want LFC to be sportwashed by some despot c*nts from the Middle East.
Because Abu Dhabi and Chelsea spend loads, it doesn't mean that we can.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,917
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 05:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 05:05:49 pm
Or I want them to back our manager if he requests a player as they have give him the square route of fuck all so far
Have you got ANY evidence that the manager has requested a player or players and has been refused by the suits? I doubt that you have. You are just superimposing your own desires onto the manager. You are free to think and wish for whatever you want, but not to put words into the manager's mouth and make claims about what he thinks or wants, without evidence. 

All we know, or can presume, is that the manager requested Zubimendi, and the suits obliged by trying to sign him. Unfortunately the player himself changed his mind.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 05:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:23:27 pm
Have you got ANY evidence that the manager has requested a player or players and has been refused by the suits? I doubt that you have. You are just superimposing your own desires onto the manager. You are free to think and wish for whatever you want, but not to put words into the manager's mouth and make claims about what he thinks or wants, without evidence. 
I used to like the old Perry Mason shows.

One of my favourite in-court "objections' of his was "Assuming facts not in evidence".

ahh, those were the days.
Logged

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
  • Belfast Red
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 05:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 05:15:19 pm
Why you don't fuck off, you boring bedwetter.
We get it.
You want LFC to be sportwashed by some despot c*nts from the Middle East.
Because Abu Dhabi and Chelsea spend loads, it doesn't mean that we can.
Good grief and you call me the bed wetteraway and give your head a wobble.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,186
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 06:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 05:59:01 pm
Good grief and you call me the bed wetteraway and give your head a wobble.
You're the one going on and fucking on about the manager getting backed in every fucking thread that has nothing to do with transfers.
Fuck off there with all the other wannabe Champ Man bedwetters.
Logged

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
  • Belfast Red
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 06:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 06:03:16 pm
You're the one going on and fucking on about the manager getting backed in every fucking thread that has nothing to do with transfers.
Fuck off there with all the other wannabe Champ Man bedwetters.
In every thread?Stop talking shitea bedwetter for hoping the club will back the manager if he wants to bring in a playeraye ok.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,186
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 06:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 06:07:43 pm
In every thread?Stop talking shitea bedwetter for hoping the club will back the manager if he wants to bring in a playeraye ok.
Fuck off, TIT.
Logged

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
  • Belfast Red
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 06:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 06:08:36 pm
Fuck off, TIT.
Merry Christmas to you to Terry
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,741
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 06:14:11 pm »
Some overreactions in here  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 06:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 06:14:11 pm
Some overreactions in here  ;D
just WTF is that supposed to mean?
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:15:25 pm
just WTF is that supposed to mean?

Trust you to get involved!  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 06:17:45 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:16:17 pm
Trust you to get involved!  ;D
how effing dare you!!
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,186
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 06:18:45 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 06:19:43 pm »
Logged

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,741
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 06:19:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:15:25 pm
just WTF is that supposed to mean?

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,417
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 06:23:25 pm »
I can't believe people are arguing in the Chelsea thread. These should be lucky if they finish in the top 4 ...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,096
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:23:25 pm
I can't believe people are arguing in the Chelsea thread. These should be lucky if they finish in the top 4 ...

Who do you think makes the rest of the top 4, assuming we're top at the end of the season?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:23:25 pm
I can't believe people are arguing in the Chelsea thread. These should be lucky if they finish in the top 4 ...

Not really. They`re a threat
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 