Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

red whine

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
It's brentford at home?
koptommy93

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:16:12 pm
They've got a big opportunity with us and arsenal dropping points in back to back games. With no Europe basically they can absolutely win the league this year. Whether they can keep it up is another question.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
Main concerns with Chelsea are they've spent billions so have good strength in depth and they could win the Conference League with their youth team so they aren't going to get fatigued. Out the League Cup as well.

Nick110581

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
Main concerns with Chelsea are they've spent billions so have good strength in depth and they could win the Conference League with their youth team so they aren't going to get fatigued. Out the League Cup as well.



Poor GK and CBs though.
Andar

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm
I would trust us to overtake them if we were six points behind them in December (even March), let alone two points ahead with a game in hand.

Arsenal are the threat. Potentially even City if they go crazy with midfielders in the January window.
My little Pony Tony

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm
It could be interesting tomorrow - up until now they have been sheltering on Arsenal's shoulder but tomorrow is going to be their first game as lead chasers.

Perhaps not the best time to be playing your near neighbours...
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
Main concerns with Chelsea are they've spent billions so have good strength in depth and they could win the Conference League with their youth team so they aren't going to get fatigued. Out the League Cup as well.

Plus they're not facing any media hype or serious fan expectation, so are playing without pressure at the moment which must help. I don't think they'll go away in the near future.

That being said, how many strong teams have they actually beaten this season? Lost to us and Man City, drew with Arsenal, drew with Forest. Couldn't beat Man Utd and beat Newcastle when they were having their early season slump. Maybe Spurs away is the only game on paper you might have been surprised at them winning?

I also don't see many leaders in that team - if their talisman Palmer gets injured, or if the pressure starts to ratchet up as the season goes on, will they have the experience, togetherness and grit to get through it? Their last eight games of the season look  tough, including Brentford, Fulham, Forest and Newcastle away, and us and Man Utd at home. You wouldn't be massively surprised if they only won one or two of those games.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
Quote from: red whine on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
It's brentford at home?
Chelsea are at home.  B'ford are piss poor away from home.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:45:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
Chelsea are at home.  B'ford are piss poor away from home.

Theyve had some pretty tough away fixtures. Granted this is another one. Theyre usually competitive though so hopefully they can dig in a bit.
Red_Mist

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:10:58 am
Im not that worried about any other teams at the moment. The Reds just need to keep on keeping on, one game at a time. Butif anyones getting in the way this season I reckon its these c*nts. Yeah Im a reluctant Man United fan tomorrow.we all are. But its a Brentford hat scarf or a badge that Im really wearing. Come on you Bees 🐝
Bangin Them In

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 03:21:06 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
Chelsea are at home.  B'ford are piss poor away from home.
Injuries it is then  :champ
My little Pony Tony

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:53:19 pm
It's been pointed out that Chelsea play twice before we face Spurs so could actually be top of the table (having played 2 games more) on Sunday Afternoon.

This is where the spotlight, and the pressure that comes with it, turns on them...
the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:20:49 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:10:58 am
Im not that worried about any other teams at the moment. The Reds just need to keep on keeping on, one game at a time. Butif anyones getting in the way this season I reckon its these c*nts. Yeah Im a reluctant Man United fan tomorrow….we all are. But its a Brentford hat scarf or a badge that Im really wearing. Come on you Bees 🐝
Won't get the steam off my piss...

Draw.. or a loss.

We're all hypocrites, but in this fixture- I like to be less of a hypocrite than most people.
Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,034
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:58:10 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:20:49 pm
Won't get the steam off my piss...

Draw.. or a loss.

We're all hypocrites, but in this fixture- I like to be less of a hypocrite than most people.
Not sure what you mean there mate, sorry! Its Sunday and Im knackered, so Im easily confused.
Logged

killer-heels

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:00:04 pm
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 12:53:19 pm
It's been pointed out that Chelsea play twice before we face Spurs so could actually be top of the table (having played 2 games more) on Sunday Afternoon.

This is where the spotlight, and the pressure that comes with it, turns on them...

Both teams will get the pressure as we will be playing Spurs away and will have the internet c*nts talking about blowing a lead and all that.

Personally I feel we need to be beating Spurs next week, no excuses, unless of course the officials fuck us up.
My little Pony Tony

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:04:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:00:04 pm
Both teams will get the pressure as we will be playing Spurs away and will have the internet c*nts talking about blowing a lead and all that.

Personally I feel we need to be beating Spurs next week, no excuses, unless of course the officials fuck us up.

Yes, but the pressure has already been on us for several weeks - until last weekend Chelsea have been sheltered by the 'real challengers Arsenal' but now they are out in the open.
