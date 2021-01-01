Main concerns with Chelsea are they've spent billions so have good strength in depth and they could win the Conference League with their youth team so they aren't going to get fatigued. Out the League Cup as well.



Plus they're not facing any media hype or serious fan expectation, so are playing without pressure at the moment which must help. I don't think they'll go away in the near future.That being said, how many strong teams have they actually beaten this season? Lost to us and Man City, drew with Arsenal, drew with Forest. Couldn't beat Man Utd and beat Newcastle when they were having their early season slump. Maybe Spurs away is the only game on paper you might have been surprised at them winning?I also don't see many leaders in that team - if their talisman Palmer gets injured, or if the pressure starts to ratchet up as the season goes on, will they have the experience, togetherness and grit to get through it? Their last eight games of the season look tough, including Brentford, Fulham, Forest and Newcastle away, and us and Man Utd at home. You wouldn't be massively surprised if they only won one or two of those games.