Not sure about this myself - but that's only based on watching some of the game yesterday.



They have lots of very good players but they're very sloppy at times and don't look like they've really clicked yet. And as long as they're relying on players like Cucurella and Sanchez, they'll always concede a few.



Doing a lot better than I expected though, I must admit.





One of their big problems will be that Stamford Bridge is not a scary place for away teams. They are far from invincible there. I put that largely down to their fans being shit.



For me that's their limitation at the moment. They have lots and lots and lots of very good players but are dependent on a few of those developing into elite players which is certainly not a guarantee. I think that's why they currently hit the wall against the top teams.We've been here plenty of times before with clubs like Spurs building what looks like a really promising group and then not being able to get it over the line.We should also not lose sight of them spending over £1bn on a squad which had recently won the CL to end up with what they have now. Were it not for incredible fiddling of the books they'd have had rolling points deductions.