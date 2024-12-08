« previous next »
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
December 8, 2024, 08:46:02 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on December  5, 2024, 11:22:31 am
Personally always thought this team stinks as much as 115. Absolutely cringe run club with no meaning to their existence. Worse than 115 in some respects because they appear to get away with cheating the shit out of the rules and laughing in everyone's face about it. Total scum.

This is frankly the truth.  No one questions them their bending of the rules. Their defence will be their demise.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
December 8, 2024, 08:57:21 pm
The latest title challenger. They'll wash out in a few weeks.

There's only one squad capable of getting the title this season, and it's isn't any one of the teams below us.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
December 8, 2024, 09:01:27 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  8, 2024, 08:32:48 pm
Said it earlier, but these are really in the mix to win the league. They're in the piss easy ECL and they have a phenomenal amount of depth in their squad. Only real weakness is their conceding a load of goals and Cucurella is a position teams are targeting.
I don't think they are based on their overall performances especially against the better teams but it's hard to tell after 14 matches. IMO, their GK is not good enough and that's a critical position for a title challenger.

At this stage, title talk is premature anyway. If another team puts a decent 3/4 games, they'll be challengers too and Arsenal won it after 5 matches.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
December 8, 2024, 09:02:06 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on December  8, 2024, 08:57:21 pm
The latest title challenger. They'll wash out in a few weeks.

There's only one squad capable of getting the title this season, and it's isn't any one of the teams below us.

They are a challenger but lets just focus on ourselves.

Only a third of the way through the season.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
December 8, 2024, 09:02:21 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  8, 2024, 08:32:48 pm
Said it earlier, but these are really in the mix to win the league. They're in the piss easy ECL and they have a phenomenal amount of depth in their squad. Only real weakness is their conceding a load of goals and Cucurella is a position teams are targeting.

Depth as in numbers but certainly not quality. Attack is alright, the rest is shit.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 07:57:17 am
What Chelsea have going for them is they can rest their big players midweek because they couldn't care less about the Conference League and it keeps their out of favour fringe players engaged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:13:01 am
Squad depth is a big help for them but they don't have a great defence and leak goals. A bit like Keegan's Newcastle. They are on a decent run and in the mix and despite the manager getting a tune of the 2 billion pound squad I'm not sure what sets them apart from the others.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:26:38 am
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 08:13:01 am
Squad depth is a big help for them but they don't have a great defence and leak goals. A bit like Keegan's Newcastle. They are on a decent run and in the mix and despite the manager getting a tune of the 2 billion pound squad I'm not sure what sets them apart from the others.

The mad thing is they're 11th in the PL at home (Man United are 10th) and 1st away. Goal diff of +4 home versus +13 away.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:01:38 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on December  5, 2024, 10:27:25 am
Finally starting to look like a team.

Not sure about this myself - but that's only based on watching some of the game yesterday.

They have lots of very good players but they're very sloppy at times and don't look like they've really clicked yet. And as long as they're relying on players like Cucurella and Sanchez, they'll always concede a few.

Doing a lot better than I expected though, I must admit.


Quote
Although it feels like it is built on a house of cards.  The manager and a lot of the players have massive egos, it will only take something simple for them to all fallout.

If they can keep their cools until March they may be within a shout of finishing 2nd though.  Them or Arsenal will fall to bits over a random red/corner.

One of their big problems will be that Stamford Bridge is not a scary place for away teams. They are far from invincible there. I put that largely down to their fans being shit.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:54:37 am
They are beating the dross pretty well but its important to remember that teams still believe that they can score against Chelsea and are not parking the bus. That will start to change soon.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:56:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:26:38 am
The mad thing is they're 11th in the PL at home (Man United are 10th) and 1st away. Goal diff of +4 home versus +13 away.

Probably improve that next week as they're facing their inverse in Brentford - top of the PL at home, but 19th Away, with 1 draw and 6 losses.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:14:23 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:01:38 am
Not sure about this myself - but that's only based on watching some of the game yesterday.

They have lots of very good players but they're very sloppy at times and don't look like they've really clicked yet. And as long as they're relying on players like Cucurella and Sanchez, they'll always concede a few.

Doing a lot better than I expected though, I must admit.


One of their big problems will be that Stamford Bridge is not a scary place for away teams. They are far from invincible there. I put that largely down to their fans being shit.
For me that's their limitation at the moment.  They have lots and lots and lots of very good players but are dependent on a few of those developing into elite players which is certainly not a guarantee.  I think that's why they currently hit the wall against the top teams.

We've been here plenty of times before with clubs like Spurs building what looks like a really promising group and then not being able to get it over the line.

We should also not lose sight of them spending over £1bn on a squad which had recently won the CL to end up with what they have now.  Were it not for incredible fiddling of the books they'd have had rolling points deductions.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:44:30 am
For me they're a mish mash of average-good mercenary players and other staff without a real profile at the moment.

Basically Boehly's thrown obscene amounts of someones money on the wall to see if something sticks,something has clearly but not that much so far.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 12:48:16 pm
the uk media are fainting in joy talking about how Palmer is the best player in - like -evah!!

as far as I saw yesterday he contributed the square root of fuckall other than the pens.  hardly touched the ball and when he did, accomplished not a thing.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 01:05:53 pm
Carra reckons he's on the same level as Hazard and done more in his first 18 months than Zola did  ;D

Usual hyperbole
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 03:39:12 pm
Maresca only has one full season in management.  Last season Leicester started like a train and looked like they were going to win the Championship with record points.  They fell off quite a lot in the second half of the season. 

I can see them making top 4, but I don't see them sustaining a title challenge.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 08:24:42 am
Chelsea basically have two first teams one for Europe and one for premiership. Think they'll push for the title this season to be honest as they should with the money they've spent.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 08:27:23 am
They remind me of us in 13/14.

Score goals for fun but the Defence and Keeper are just not good enough.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 10:38:14 am
Chelsea Football Club owner Todd Boehly enters Telegraph newspaper auction

https://www.ft.com/content/e9579e3c-7aeb-46cd-946b-384ca8271f7e

A match made in Tory Heaven
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 11:45:00 am
Now that these are firmly on our radar as IMO by far the most likely title contenders this season, how have they escaped punishment for their spending under Boehly? I don't pay attention to the PSR rules, is it as simple as the fact that they signed all the players to 8 year contracts meaning that the spend per-season is not considered that high?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 11:46:19 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:45:00 am
Now that these are firmly on our radar as IMO by far the most likely title contenders this season, how have they escaped punishment for their spending under Boehly? I don't pay attention to the PSR rules, is it as simple as the fact that they signed all the players to 8 year contracts meaning that the spend per-season is not considered that high?

They sold a decent chunk of players for good fees.
