« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 292748 times)

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,411
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 08:46:02 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on December  5, 2024, 11:22:31 am
Personally always thought this team stinks as much as 115. Absolutely cringe run club with no meaning to their existence. Worse than 115 in some respects because they appear to get away with cheating the shit out of the rules and laughing in everyone's face about it. Total scum.

This is frankly the truth.  No one questions them their bending of the rules. Their defence will be their demise.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,199
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 pm »
The latest title challenger. They'll wash out in a few weeks.

There's only one squad capable of getting the title this season, and it's isn't any one of the teams below us.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 09:01:27 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:32:48 pm
Said it earlier, but these are really in the mix to win the league. They're in the piss easy ECL and they have a phenomenal amount of depth in their squad. Only real weakness is their conceding a load of goals and Cucurella is a position teams are targeting.
I don't think they are based on their overall performances especially against the better teams but it's hard to tell after 14 matches. IMO, their GK is not good enough and that's a critical position for a title challenger.

At this stage, title talk is premature anyway. If another team puts a decent 3/4 games, they'll be challengers too and Arsenal won it after 5 matches.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:06:51 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,862
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 09:02:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:57:21 pm
The latest title challenger. They'll wash out in a few weeks.

There's only one squad capable of getting the title this season, and it's isn't any one of the teams below us.

They are a challenger but lets just focus on ourselves.

Only a third of the way through the season.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 09:02:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:32:48 pm
Said it earlier, but these are really in the mix to win the league. They're in the piss easy ECL and they have a phenomenal amount of depth in their squad. Only real weakness is their conceding a load of goals and Cucurella is a position teams are targeting.

Depth as in numbers but certainly not quality. Attack is alright, the rest is shit.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,578
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 07:57:17 am »
What Chelsea have going for them is they can rest their big players midweek because they couldn't care less about the Conference League and it keeps their out of favour fringe players engaged
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 08:13:01 am »
Squad depth is a big help for them but they don't have a great defence and leak goals. A bit like Keegan's Newcastle. They are on a decent run and in the mix and despite the manager getting a tune of the 2 billion pound squad I'm not sure what sets them apart from the others.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 