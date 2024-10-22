« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 22, 2024, 04:43:22 pm
Come on, you should know, young Mancunians have always prided themselves on ridiculous haircuts












aarf, aarf, aarf.

Hazell

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 22, 2024, 06:06:04 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on October 22, 2024, 11:32:09 am
Some of the comments on these in the media is hilarious. You'd swear they were operating on a shoestring budget the way it's being perceived.

Tell me about it. Being a bit rubbish for the last few years shouldn't get them off the hook after spending over £1bn.
rscanderlech

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 22, 2024, 06:23:44 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on October 22, 2024, 03:42:50 pm
One of the only redeeming things about Chelsea is their youth academy, they constantly churn out top level academy prospects at a higher rate than anybody else in the country. I haven't watched the lad but if he's highly rated and from their academy he probably is a bit decent,.
They are an excellent feeder club.
Jambo Power

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 23, 2024, 01:24:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October 21, 2024, 09:20:24 am
Lavia did have a good game against City to be fair. He looks a good player and the Saints fans I know still believe its a big loss for us to miss out on him, but the fact is that his injury record is pretty horrendous, so I don't think we are at the stage where we should be longing for his absence.

To long for his absence would entail him being absent from the team. He has never played for us.
...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 23, 2024, 12:39:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 22, 2024, 04:42:04 pm
Palace? Whove they produced?

The best right back in the world.
killer-heels

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 23, 2024, 12:42:31 pm
Quote from: Jambo Power on October 23, 2024, 01:24:29 am
To long for his absence would entail him being absent from the team. He has never played for us.

Yes, sorry phrased that wrongly.
12C

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 23, 2024, 01:06:46 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on October 22, 2024, 03:42:50 pm
One of the only redeeming things about Chelsea is their youth academy, they constantly churn out top level academy prospects at a higher rate than anybody else in the country. I haven't watched the lad but if he's highly rated and from their academy he probably is a bit decent,.

Something Ive noticed about their academy graduates, they all seem to be of a similar build. Tall, quick and athletic. Seems ironic that they produce such players but end up selling them and buying small technically better players from elswhere, usually at great cost.
I recall someone telling me about 20 years ago that Gerrard wouldnt get into our academy then because he had ten to two feet, and that the academy people looked at parents build/height when scouting.
Mad really
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 23, 2024, 02:21:10 pm
Quote from: 12C on October 23, 2024, 01:06:46 pm
Something Ive noticed about their academy graduates, they all seem to be of a similar build. Tall, quick and athletic. Seems ironic that they produce such players but end up selling them and buying small technically better players from elswhere, usually at great cost.
I recall someone telling me about 20 years ago that Gerrard wouldnt get into our academy then because he had ten to two feet, and that the academy people looked at parents build/height when scouting.
Mad really
Tall, quick and athletic players are generally really dominant in youth football.  That video of Chido Obi-Martin scoring 10 for Arsenal against our U16s was wild, partly because an elite academy would ship 14 goals to anybody but also because Obi-Martin looked like an adult playing against children.  Man U have since signed Obi-Martin so time will tell if those attributes are still potent once he's up against grown men.

Arguably Chelsea have hit the right formula; develop dominant youth team players, sell them and then use the money to buy players more suited to elite adult football.

Forest have got a kid in their U11s who has a really apparent in-toe gait ("pigeon toes" in old parlance) from the hips down.  He dribbles at near enough full sprint speed as his gait is seemingly a great natural fit for dribbling and he whips over crosses when he looks to be almost facing the wrong direction.  I can imagine a lot of scouts/coaches not giving him a second glance in the past as he doesn't fit that pre-conceived idea of a footballer.
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 23, 2024, 02:47:15 pm
Quote from: Draex on October 22, 2024, 02:22:38 pm
https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5861051/2024/10/22/josh-acheampong-chelsea-contract/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social

Chelseas Josh Acheampong frozen out of first team and Under-21s until he signs new contract

Stay classy chelsea, he's supposed to be a talent, guess if he's not from Brazil and costing £40mil they have no interest..



Caught Offside article is scathing about their behaviour, branding it blackmail and saying:

"Even by the Blues recent standards, thats sinking to a new low, and begs the question as to why any player worth their salt would see their future at a club where theyre just treated as pawns in the bigger picture."

About time journos saying this (applies to the Adu Dhabi cheats, too)


https://www.caughtoffside.com/2024/10/23/chelsea-blackmail-josh-acheampong-liverpool/

Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 25, 2024, 10:58:19 pm
Maraseca turning on Reece James:

Quote
He is on the way, hes doing well, hes progressing, but from Reece I expected more also in terms of leadership, Maresca said when asked how James managed his role as club captain while not playing. Most of the time when they are captain, they think that because they are captain they have more, because I am the captain, I expect that you give me more. For me, because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. And sometimes its, OK, I am the captain I can give less, no.

Hes one of the captains and I expected from him, and his teammates expected from him, to give always more in terms of leadership in general.

Source: The Guardian

They really tried to compare this bozo to Trent.
GreatEx

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
October 26, 2024, 02:20:03 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on October 25, 2024, 10:58:19 pm
Maraseca turning on Reece James:

Source: The Guardian

They really tried to compare this bozo to Trent.

Strange choice to hand the captaincy to someone who just can't stay fit. Does he win by default for being there longer than five minutes? They should just give it to Palmer as the only consistent selection.
sinnermichael

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
November 28, 2024, 02:47:32 pm
Reece James out injured until the new year. Never saw that coming.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
November 28, 2024, 03:28:43 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 28, 2024, 02:47:32 pm
Reece James out injured until the new year. Never saw that coming.

what month, though?
cdav

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
November 30, 2024, 07:14:15 pm
Borrowed £500m as a PIK loan currently at12% interest

https://bsky.app/profile/priceoffootball.bsky.social/post/3lc6axd3xhk27

If rates stay similar will be £1.3bn loan to repay back in 2033
Mr Grieves

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm
Hope we win the league this season, before these start dominating English football.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 07:19:57 pm
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm
Hope we win the league this season, before these start dominating English football.

They will never dominate English football again, with PSR in place. The days of Abramovich are long gone. They have already sold most of the valuable on-loan players, so they would have to act normally in the transfer market in the coming years ...
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 07:22:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:19:57 pm
They will never dominate English football again, with PSR in place. The days of Abramovich are long gone. They have already sold most of the valuable on-loan players, so they would have to act normally in the transfer market in the coming years ...
their new coach (who already pisses me off no end) disagrees ...

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cvgndn59g2yo
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says the club can "dominate" the Premier League in the next five to 10 years.
Hazell

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 07:50:39 pm
What a prick. Like Arteta, schooled under Guardiola so no surprise. Given they've spent £1.5bn in recent years, it's a failure they're not dominating English football now.
newterp

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:43:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:22:12 pm
their new coach (who already pisses me off no end) disagrees ...

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cvgndn59g2yo
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says the club can "dominate" the Premier League in the next five to 10 years.

In the next 5 to 10 ... or "For" the next 5 to 10.


2 quite different things
cdav

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:50:39 pm
What a prick. Like Arteta, schooled under Guardiola so no surprise. Given they've spent £1.5bn in recent years, it's a failure they're not dominating English football now.

They have become very Arsenal lite this year on and off the pitch
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm
apart from Rafa and Alonso I can't think of many (any?) Spanish managers who aren't knobheads.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:03:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm
apart from Rafa and Alonso I can't think of many (any?) Spanish managers who aren't knobheads.

He gets plenty of stick ok here but I never minded Martinez. Might have been promoted over his level a couple of times but comes across as a good egg.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:03:45 pm
He gets plenty of stick ok here but I never minded Martinez. Might have been promoted over his level a couple of times but comes across as a good egg.
agree, a knob but not a knobhead. 
At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm
apart from Rafa and Alonso I can't think of many (any?) Spanish managers who aren't knobheads.
Emery? Iraola?
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:44:38 am
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Emery? Iraola?
Both from the Basque region, along with Alonso and Arteta. One of these is not like the others ;)
Bobinhood

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:30:16 am
Well being a vampire has got to count against emery.  I mean maybe im old school about these things idk   But of course, he is a charming man. Quite polite, really.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:51:51 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:30:16 am
Well being a vampire has got to count against emery.  I mean maybe im old school about these things idk   But of course, he is a charming man. Quite polite, really.

Good Ebening, Master Bobinhood
