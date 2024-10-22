Something Ive noticed about their academy graduates, they all seem to be of a similar build. Tall, quick and athletic. Seems ironic that they produce such players but end up selling them and buying small technically better players from elswhere, usually at great cost.
I recall someone telling me about 20 years ago that Gerrard wouldnt get into our academy then because he had ten to two feet, and that the academy people looked at parents build/height when scouting.
Mad really
Tall, quick and athletic players are generally really dominant in youth football. That video of Chido Obi-Martin scoring 10 for Arsenal against our U16s was wild, partly because an elite academy would ship 14 goals to anybody but also because Obi-Martin looked like an adult playing against children. Man U have since signed Obi-Martin so time will tell if those attributes are still potent once he's up against grown men.
Arguably Chelsea have hit the right formula; develop dominant youth team players, sell them and then use the money to buy players more suited to elite adult football.
Forest have got a kid in their U11s who has a really apparent in-toe gait ("pigeon toes" in old parlance) from the hips down. He dribbles at near enough full sprint speed as his gait is seemingly a great natural fit for dribbling and he whips over crosses when he looks to be almost facing the wrong direction. I can imagine a lot of scouts/coaches not giving him a second glance in the past as he doesn't fit that pre-conceived idea of a footballer.