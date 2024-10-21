« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 04:43:22 pm
Come on, you should know, young Mancunians have always prided themselves on ridiculous haircuts












Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:32:09 am
Some of the comments on these in the media is hilarious. You'd swear they were operating on a shoestring budget the way it's being perceived.

Tell me about it. Being a bit rubbish for the last few years shouldn't get them off the hook after spending over £1bn.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 06:23:44 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:42:50 pm
One of the only redeeming things about Chelsea is their youth academy, they constantly churn out top level academy prospects at a higher rate than anybody else in the country. I haven't watched the lad but if he's highly rated and from their academy he probably is a bit decent,.
They are an excellent feeder club.
Reply #3963 on: Today at 01:24:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October 21, 2024, 09:20:24 am
Lavia did have a good game against City to be fair. He looks a good player and the Saints fans I know still believe its a big loss for us to miss out on him, but the fact is that his injury record is pretty horrendous, so I don't think we are at the stage where we should be longing for his absence.

To long for his absence would entail him being absent from the team. He has never played for us.
