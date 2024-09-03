@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Todd Boehly believes his relationship with Clearlake is at breaking point. Situation said to be untenable. Co-owners want to buy each other out. Chelsea on the brink of civil war #CFC
Chelsea FCs main shareholders are exploring their ownership of the English Premier League football club after little more than two years in charge, amid a deterioration in relations, people familiar with the matter said.
California-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital Chelseas majority owner and US businessman Todd Boehly are assessing whether they can potentially buy each other out, according to the people.