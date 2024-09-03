« previous next »
Yeah this MCO thing is another can of worms that the state sportswash project clubs are already exploiting moving their 'assets' around.
[Chelsea] Jadon Sancho on joining Chelsea: "I knew Enzo Maresca from when I was at Man City, when he was with Pep." Jadon Sancho left City at 2017 and Maresca joined in 2020.

:lmao
The Premier League has approved Chelsea's £76.5M sale of two hotels to a sister company, helping them meet the league's profit and sustainability rules.

Of course they have.
Quote from: sinnermichael on September  5, 2024, 09:39:51 am
The Premier League has approved Chelsea's £76.5M sale of two hotels to a sister company, helping them meet the league's profit and sustainability rules.

Of course they have.
Their rules - which evidently you could drive a bus through - had nothing to enable the Premier League to not approve the sales.  All they could rule on was whether the sales were market value and that's subjective within about +/-£20m.

Hopefully the next release of the rules is a lot tighter and written with consideration of the scummy twats they've allowed to take over so many of the clubs.  That said, if they come up with a solid set of rules the clubs will probably vote against adopting them.
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Todd Boehly believes his relationship with Clearlake is at breaking point. Situation said to be untenable. Co-owners want to buy each other out. Chelsea on the brink of civil war #CFC

Chelsea FCs main shareholders are exploring their ownership of the English Premier League football club after little more than two years in charge, amid a deterioration in relations, people familiar with the matter said.

California-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital  Chelseas majority owner  and US businessman Todd Boehly are assessing whether they can potentially buy each other out, according to the people.


Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:49:14 pm
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Todd Boehly believes his relationship with Clearlake is at breaking point. Situation said to be untenable. Co-owners want to buy each other out. Chelsea on the brink of civil war #CFC

Chelsea FCs main shareholders are exploring their ownership of the English Premier League football club after little more than two years in charge, amid a deterioration in relations, people familiar with the matter said.

California-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital  Chelseas majority owner  and US businessman Todd Boehly are assessing whether they can potentially buy each other out, according to the people.




 ;D
That is a real shame to read
Clearlake are the ones with the money though, a lot of Saudi money, any deal should be fully investigated.
Nicholas Jackson new 9 year contract 😂
