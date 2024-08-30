Last summer there was an on paper logic to their madness. Fees and wages have been constantly going up, so sign a bunch of young sought after talents, stick them on long contracts, and 5 years later you have a deep squad of players in their prime that cost a fraction of what players cost now. It was flawed of course, it's not easy to keep a big group of young players motivated and professional when they're set for life already and lacking leaders, but you could see how maybe there was an attempt at a plan.



They just seem to have lost it now though. Their squad is massive, they need to keep selling players for years to meet PSR/FFP and a good chunk of their squad is only going to decline in value (unless they keep selling to associated clubs, but that'll only work for so long). They basically have to get top four this season, I don't see how they keep going without it.