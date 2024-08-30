« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 267641 times)

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3800 on: August 30, 2024, 09:59:30 pm »
Something very strange. Nothing adds up. Its like they are wilfully selfs-destructing. Id be very worried if I was a fan.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,096
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3801 on: August 30, 2024, 10:00:29 pm »
But they had too many players lieyesterday

This is nuts!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,208
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3802 on: August 30, 2024, 10:03:05 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 29, 2024, 10:53:41 pm
Just seen they scraped through in their Conference League qualifier tonight against Servette.
Wtf is a "Servette"? A new Corvette or what?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • not that He needs one
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3803 on: August 30, 2024, 10:14:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 30, 2024, 10:03:05 pm
Wtf is a "Servette"? A new Corvette or what?

Is it:

a blind serviette?

a really small underarm tennis serve that only just goes over the net?

or

a Swiss football club named after a district of Geneva that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge once played for?

Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,243
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3804 on: August 30, 2024, 10:17:32 pm »
Last summer there was an on paper logic to their madness. Fees and wages have been constantly going up, so sign a bunch of young sought after talents, stick them on long contracts, and 5 years later you have a deep squad of players in their prime that cost a fraction of what players cost now. It was flawed of course, it's not easy to keep a big group of young players motivated and professional when they're set for life already and lacking leaders, but you could see how maybe there was an attempt at a plan.

They just seem to have lost it now though. Their squad is massive, they need to keep selling players for years to meet PSR/FFP and a good chunk of their squad is only going to decline in value (unless they keep selling to associated clubs, but that'll only work for so long). They basically have to get top four this season, I don't see how they keep going without it.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3805 on: August 30, 2024, 10:29:21 pm »
Who is actually sanctioning their business? It can't be anyone who actually knows how football works and operates. It's madness. Funny if it goes tits up again this season though.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,053
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3806 on: August 30, 2024, 10:31:13 pm »
It's genuinely mental that they've got half the squad training alone.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,295
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3807 on: August 30, 2024, 10:45:40 pm »
Oh the Chelsea pull couldn't get Oshimen over the line. #fail
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,775
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3808 on: August 31, 2024, 07:59:35 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on August 30, 2024, 10:14:42 pm
Is it:

a blind serviette?

a really small underarm tennis serve that only just goes over the net?

or

a Swiss football club named after a district of Geneva that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge once played for?

We played them under Shankly.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3809 on: August 31, 2024, 01:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on August 30, 2024, 10:17:32 pm
Last summer there was an on paper logic to their madness. Fees and wages have been constantly going up, so sign a bunch of young sought after talents, stick them on long contracts, and 5 years later you have a deep squad of players in their prime that cost a fraction of what players cost now. It was flawed of course, it's not easy to keep a big group of young players motivated and professional when they're set for life already and lacking leaders, but you could see how maybe there was an attempt at a plan.

They just seem to have lost it now though. Their squad is massive, they need to keep selling players for years to meet PSR/FFP and a good chunk of their squad is only going to decline in value (unless they keep selling to associated clubs, but that'll only work for so long). They basically have to get top four this season, I don't see how they keep going without it.
According to someone earlier in this thread--and some article I read that identifies what Chelsea are doing--supposedly the PSR/FFP penalties are one-off. After that, they will have a large number of players on long-term contracts they can sell every year (including, as we've seen, to partner clubs abroad) to boost their accounts. They would be able to keep doing that for as long as the players have contracts--which, as we know, are unusually long. It is the same as what they did under Abramovich for a period, loaning out youngsters and selling them on for profit (including the PL's current two best players, Salah and De Bruyne). The main difference here is that the contracts are longer, so they can make the process last for longer.

I don't know if the above is true, but it's what I read.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3810 on: August 31, 2024, 08:10:39 pm »
That can't be true, they roll over don't they ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,062
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3811 on: August 31, 2024, 08:33:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 31, 2024, 08:10:39 pm
That can't be true, they roll over don't they ?

Yeah, it's a rolling three-year period. Everton are still getting hit because of the rolling period, even though they've cut their losses.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3812 on: August 31, 2024, 08:42:40 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on August 31, 2024, 08:33:35 pm
Yeah, it's a rolling three-year period. Everton are still getting hit because of the rolling period, even though they've cut their losses.

Thought so.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3813 on: August 31, 2024, 09:26:48 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on August 31, 2024, 01:49:29 pm
According to someone earlier in this thread--and some article I read that identifies what Chelsea are doing--supposedly the PSR/FFP penalties are one-off. After that, they will have a large number of players on long-term contracts they can sell every year (including, as we've seen, to partner clubs abroad) to boost their accounts. They would be able to keep doing that for as long as the players have contracts--which, as we know, are unusually long. It is the same as what they did under Abramovich for a period, loaning out youngsters and selling them on for profit (including the PL's current two best players, Salah and De Bruyne). The main difference here is that the contracts are longer, so they can make the process last for longer.

I don't know if the above is true, but it's what I read.
I've heard that aswell. Still a bit silly. Do they think players not playing go up in value. It also doesn't take into account squad morale.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,385
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3814 on: August 31, 2024, 09:30:22 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on August 31, 2024, 01:49:29 pm
According to someone earlier in this thread--and some article I read that identifies what Chelsea are doing--supposedly the PSR/FFP penalties are one-off. After that, they will have a large number of players on long-term contracts they can sell every year (including, as we've seen, to partner clubs abroad) to boost their accounts. They would be able to keep doing that for as long as the players have contracts--which, as we know, are unusually long. It is the same as what they did under Abramovich for a period, loaning out youngsters and selling them on for profit (including the PL's current two best players, Salah and De Bruyne). The main difference here is that the contracts are longer, so they can make the process last for longer.

I don't know if the above is true, but it's what I read.

Thats me who said that. As you said its the same as they did under Abromavich before ffp came in initially.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3815 on: August 31, 2024, 09:34:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 31, 2024, 09:30:22 pm
Thats me who said that. As you said its the same as they did under Abromavich before ffp came in initially.

All well and good when you've not paid top dollar in both fee & wages.

Did we sign their best prospect in the end ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3816 on: August 31, 2024, 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 31, 2024, 09:34:29 pm
All well and good when you've not paid top dollar in both fee & wages.

Did we sign their best prospect in the end ?
He (Rio Ngumoha) and we are still working through the PL's "five step" registration.  I've not heard anything to suggest it's not happening.

If he was South American then Chelsea would be buying him for £15m and loaning him off somewhere.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,287
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3817 on: September 1, 2024, 12:52:00 pm »
Nicolas Jackson has signed a contract extension until 2033.

If Nicolas Jackson is at Chelsea in May 2033 I'll eat my own feet.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3818 on: September 1, 2024, 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September  1, 2024, 12:52:00 pm
Nicolas Jackson has signed a contract extension until 2033.

If Nicolas Jackson is at Chelsea in May 2033 I'll eat my own feet.
There's a Mr. Scholes on the phone for you, says he can help out.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3819 on: September 1, 2024, 01:43:16 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on August 31, 2024, 09:26:48 pm
I've heard that aswell. Still a bit silly. Do they think players not playing go up in value. It also doesn't take into account squad morale.
They may be willing to take a hit.

In terms of accounting, the player will be valued at the amount of the transfer fee proportionate to the duration of the contract remaining. For instance, halfway through the contract, a sale at anything more than half of the purchase price would be an accounting profit.

I think there was some talk of the EPL preventing the exploitation of these accounting norms, but I dont know how far they got with it or what the exact rules would be.

Apart from that, Chelsea will also use partner clubs and clearly are developing relationships with other clubs who are not official partners so that they can help each other out re transfer fees and so on.
« Last Edit: September 1, 2024, 01:45:11 pm by rscanderlech »
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3820 on: September 1, 2024, 01:47:09 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on September  1, 2024, 01:43:16 pm
I think there was some talk of the EPL preventing the exploitation of these accounting norms, but I dont know how far they got with it or what the exact rules would be.

Uefas rules say they can spread the contract value out over a maximum of five years, dont they? Im sure the Premier League could do something similar.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,723
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3821 on: Yesterday at 03:14:04 pm »
 ;D Even convicts get less time.

Quote
Nicolas Jackson has just signed his new deal with Chelsea valid until June 2033!
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3822 on: Yesterday at 04:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:14:04 pm
;D Even convicts get less time.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,259
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3823 on: Yesterday at 04:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:14:04 pm
;D Even convicts get less time.


Funnily enough he has absolutely no convictions when it comes to his finishing.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • Free at last!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 08:13:48 am »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,984
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 08:54:01 am »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 09:15:34 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:13:48 am
This is quite funny by Jonathan Liew in the Guardian;

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/sep/03/gnome-how-chelsea-transfer-dealings-inspired-my-new-venture
That's fucking brilliant. ;D

I hope Boehly ends up reading that.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 09:19:47 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 