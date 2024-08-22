« previous next »
It would be great if all the English clubs formed an understanding not to sign any Chelsea players, it would be lovely to see all the bickering and financial meltdown at that horrible club. Alas it wont happen.
12     F Jorgensen
2       A Disasi
5       B Badiashile Mukinayi
4       T Adarabioyo
40     R De Palma Veiga
22     K Dewsbury-Hall
25     M Caicedo (c)
7       P Neto
18     C Nkunku
38     M Guiu
10     M Mudryk

Of course you all matter to us, honest, now go play this shitty qualifier
looks like a huge victory could be on the cards for them tonight.

1-0 up, after a penalty ...... playing against (checks notes) - yeah - some team nobody's ever heard of in (checks notes again) - yeah -  a competition nobody gives a shit about.
Maresca showing his people skills again pissing off a young talent, one of the ones he wants to grace with his presence
Quote from: Angelius on August 22, 2024, 06:30:16 pm
I am surprised there is no dissent from their fans or any organized protests about what's happening to the club right now.
Chelsea fans are mostly glory hunters and plastics as you know.
The OG fans may not see it as such a massive problem- they may prolly be used to the mediocrity- since they were around pre-2003/4. Besides, they'll be drowned out by the w*nkers.
Christ they were terrible tonight. Could easily have lost that.
Quote from: newterp on August 22, 2024, 05:24:08 pm
you know what else Mudryk doesn't have an excuse for?

that horrific butterfly tattoo.

what a weirdo.
;D As tattoos go it is horrible, then again I have rarely seen any on the neck which are good.
Their training photos are mad. Maresca looks like he has an NFL roster and practice team stood in front of him. How you can do any kind of effective training with any individual focuses with that number of bodies boggles the mind. And I guess the answer is; it wont be effective.
'Problems' if Chelsea can't trim squad - Maresca

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says there could be "problems" if the club cannot trim his large squad before the transfer window closes.

The Blues have made 11 signings so far this summer which has seen the senior squad swell to more than 40 players.

Earlier this week, Maresca said England internationals Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell were part of a group of about 15 players told to train away from the main first-team group.

"At the moment, with the squad that we have, I am working with 22, 23 or 21 players - not with the 42 players, otherwise it is impossible," Maresca said.

"It is impossible for any manager in the world to make a session with 45 players. It's impossible. You cannot do that."

Sterling was left out of Maresca's first Premier League squad, for the 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City on Sunday, while he also missed their Europa Conference League play-off first-leg win against Servette on Thursday.

The forward's representatives said in a statement on Sunday that they wanted "clarity" over Sterling's future at the club, since when Maresca has said he had already made his position clear.

BBC Sport understands Crystal Palace are interested in the 29-year-old, while there are reports he has been offered to Aston Villa.

England midfielder Conor Gallagher has left for Atletico Madrid - in an unpopular move with some sections of Chelsea's support - with fellow home-grown star Armando Broja set to join Ipswich in a loan move with an obligation to buy.

Several other players appear to have uncertain futures, including defenders Chilwell, Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah, and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

"I just communicate the players that I like and the players I don't like and because there is one week, or 10 days, left of the transfer window, hopefully we can find solutions for all of them," Maresca said.

"When you find solutions, everyone is happy. When you don't find a solution, then you can create some problems."

The transfer window closes on Friday, 30 August.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c5y586vrkrko

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Just looking at their squad to see if theres any opportunistic signings that could be made in a short negotiation window. Largely speaking they dont have masses of quality, and where there is quality, they are the rare untouchables in the squad like Colwill.

Fofana might end up being class elsewhere but has a horrific injury record, Cucurellas Spain performance has made him flavour of the month for now, Maresca clearly rates Lavia, which leaves you maybe looking at Madueke who is talented and hard to play against but seems to have a stinking attitude. Their squad is so poor relative to whats been spent on it.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 23, 2024, 03:15:38 pm
Just looking at their squad to see if theres any opportunistic signings that could be made in a short negotiation window. Largely speaking they dont have masses of quality, and where there is quality, they are the rare untouchables in the squad like Colwill.

Fofana might end up being class elsewhere but has a horrific injury record, Cucurellas Spain performance has made him flavour of the month for now, Maresca clearly rates Lavia, which leaves you maybe looking at Madueke who is talented and hard to play against but seems to have a stinking attitude. Their squad is so poor relative to whats been spent on it.

Yes, it's evident that their "strategy" don't involve player personality. It's basically a punt on talent, and the player's themselves can have attitude problems. That obviously doesn't make for good team building.
Quote from: telekon on August 23, 2024, 03:31:12 pm
Yes, it's evident that their "strategy" don't involve player personality. It's basically a punt on talent, and the player's themselves can have attitude problems. That obviously doesn't make for good team building.
With virtually no consideration to squad composition either. They have 6 first team squad keepers, 2 left backs but they want one to leave, 5 strikers but only one who saw real minutes last season, but only 4 CMs, again with only two of them playing significant minutes in the last campaign.

The most bloated and lopsided Premier League squad of all time.
I would love to poach Colwill from them, even purely from an ego perspective. Opportunistically taking one of their "untouchables" because of the mess they've put themselves in - too good to be true.
Hope they can't sell anyone.  These c*nts need to feel the pain.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August 23, 2024, 04:24:10 pm
Hope they can't sell anyone.  These c*nts need to feel the pain.

Exactly.. The schadenfreude will be delicious
not sure Colwill comes anywhere near passing the "no dickheads" test.

assuming we still have one of course.
Over 40 players and I'd only take, Palmer, Caicedo, Lavia, and Colwill.
Quote from: SamLad on August 23, 2024, 04:30:55 pm
not sure Colwill comes anywhere near passing the "no dickheads" test.

What's he done?
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 23, 2024, 04:33:01 pm
Over 40 players and I'd only take, Palmer, Caicedo, Lavia, and Colwill.
Even then I wouldn't touch Caicedo or Lavia as they both had their chance to come here but blew it.
Quote from: thaddeus on August 23, 2024, 04:36:18 pm
Even then I wouldn't touch Caicedo or Lavia as they both had their chance to come here but blew it.
Good point.
Quote from: tubby on August 23, 2024, 04:33:44 pm
What's he done?
he's the one who tried to injure Bradley at Wembley. plus he's generally an arrogant prick.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 23, 2024, 04:33:01 pm
Over 40 players and I'd only take, Palmer, Caicedo, Lavia, and Colwill.

What about Enzo?? He's sensational.
Quote from: SamLad on August 23, 2024, 04:38:36 pm
he's the one who tried to injure Bradley at Wembley. plus he's generally an arrogant prick.

Wasn't that Chilwell?
Quote from: thaddeus on August 23, 2024, 04:36:18 pm
Even then I wouldn't touch Caicedo or Lavia as they both had their chance to come here but blew it.
I think we dodged one there ,two actually
Quote from: Kopenhagen on August 23, 2024, 04:40:03 pm
Wasn't that Chilwell?
Yeah Chilwell was the one trying to fight all our kids.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 23, 2024, 04:33:01 pm
Over 40 players and I'd only take, Palmer, Caicedo, Lavia, and Colwill.

Nah. They had their chance.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on August 23, 2024, 04:40:03 pm
Wasn't that Chilwell?
ah my mistake.  ta.
The likes of sterling, chalobah and chillwell will get picked up I imagine. Id like to see sterling sit out his contract though to be honest. Daft deal signing him in the first place.
Quote from: bird_lfc on August 23, 2024, 05:28:48 pm
The likes of sterling, chalobah and chillwell will get picked up I imagine. Id like to see sterling sit out his contract though to be honest. Daft deal signing him in the first place.

Love to see them all play hardball and demand big payoffs to leave or better yet stay a window or two.
Imagine us taking this long to sign Oshimen.
Quote from: whtwht on August 23, 2024, 10:08:36 pm
Imagine us taking this long to sign Oshimen.

Are they now giving Napoli money to then take Lukaku off their books?
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 23, 2024, 04:33:01 pm
Over 40 players and I'd only take, Palmer, Caicedo, Lavia, and Colwill.

Well its from this list

Sterling, Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Armando Broja, David Datro Fofana, Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesare Casadei, Angelo, Lucas Bergstrom, Deivid Washington, Tino Anjorin, Alex Matos, Harvey Vale.
I rate Lavia, think hell do well. I reckon theyd sell him if they cant clear the decks.
Lavia is very good, it will be fashionable to dislike/slate him because of last summer but id have him here. Hes a dynamic, smart and very talented young midfielder
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 07:59:07 am
Well it’s from this list

Sterling, Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Armando Broja, David Datro Fofana, Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesare Casadei, Angelo, Lucas Bergstrom, Deivid Washington, Tino Anjorin, Alex Matos, Harvey Vale.



Feel like I'm in a game of Wipeout where I have to figure out which names are actual Chelsea players and which are ones you've just made up
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 07:59:07 am
Well its from this list

Sterling, Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Armando Broja, David Datro Fofana, Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesare Casadei, Angelo, Lucas Bergstrom, Deivid Washington, Tino Anjorin, Alex Matos, Harvey Vale.
And the rest... ;D

https://www.premierleague.com/clubs/4/Chelsea/squad?se=578
So Porto signed that Atletico player for £12 million after Chelsea nearly signed him for £33 million as part of the Gallagher move.
