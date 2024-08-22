Just looking at their squad to see if theres any opportunistic signings that could be made in a short negotiation window. Largely speaking they dont have masses of quality, and where there is quality, they are the rare untouchables in the squad like Colwill.
Fofana might end up being class elsewhere but has a horrific injury record, Cucurellas Spain performance has made him flavour of the month for now, Maresca clearly rates Lavia, which leaves you maybe looking at Madueke who is talented and hard to play against but seems to have a stinking attitude. Their squad is so poor relative to whats been spent on it.