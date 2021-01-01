Been having a discussion with a few customers at work recently who are Chelsea fans and none of them can really wrap their heads around what exactly the plan is.



Ive been told Maresca has highlighted a number of players he is training and using as his squad and basically said the rest arent relevant to the questions of the number of players on their books.



I dont know much (or care much) about their owner, can anyone shed any light on the plan (if there even is one) or if its something in an american sport hes basically trying to replicate in football?



No one can seem to put their finger on what the fuck theyre trying to do. Looking at the first 11 they had out vs City, they actually have some decent names in their side but I cant really see how theyre expecting it to all fit together with any real cohesion. Lavia still looks a class player and on paper you would think him Caicedo and Palmer would be a good midfield but Palmer is the only real sure thing in there, Lavia could struggle off the back of last years injury worries and Caicedo struggled. Fernandez is a strange player and after his disgusting post Copa America antics its bringing me great joy to see him dropping stinkers