Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 249833 times)

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
Usually it used to be Petrovic, but today they had the young Danish keeper. Kepa seems to be the worlds bets-paid 4th choice (or lower) keeper.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm
Jorgenson, a £20mil signing from Villarreal. Think they have 7 keepers now 😂

Edit, I was exaggerating, it's 6

Ta, never heard of him ;D
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm »
Final season for Kepa at Chelsea. He will have cost them a cool £115 million in transfer fee and wages.

A real hall of fame bad transfer.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm »
Too busy trying to win the transfer window every season. Baffling they can spend so much money yet end up with a bang average squad.
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 01:15:00 am »
On the USA broadcast, the commentators said that on their "official" first team squad they have 15 midfielders.  They weren't being facetious. 

They were somewhat laudatory because they said last month they had 19. 
Offline mc_red22

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 03:37:49 am »
Quote from: danm77 on August 16, 2024, 04:34:25 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/08/16/chelsea-todd-boehly-behdad-eghbali-abromovich-change/

How has their wage bill decreased when theyre dishing out 300k a week player contracts left, right and centre and have 162 players in the squad (slight exaggeration)? That seems like bullshit. Their wage bill must be through the roof.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 03:49:27 am »
Enzo is utter dogshit isn't he? We've been told he will come good any day now but that day is yet to come.
Offline elbow

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 06:41:55 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:49:27 am
Enzo is utter dogshit isn't he? We've been told he will come good any day now but that day is yet to come.

He's rubbish. They made him captain against City. Unbelievable.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 08:06:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm
The statement from Sterling and his camp is getting a lot of negativity.

Carragher obviously jumping on the bandwagon sayings it ill timed.

When the manager says this it doesn't help.

Quote
All the players, if they want to be Chelsea players we want to try and see how we can use them. I want Raheem Sterling but we have 30 players. Raheem, we will clarify in the next days.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm
Ta, never heard of him ;D

Neither has Maresca
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 09:04:43 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm
Final season for Kepa at Chelsea. He will have cost them a cool £115 million in transfer fee and wages.

A real hall of fame bad transfer.

Up there with worst signings ever.
Online thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 09:22:58 am »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 03:37:49 am
How has their wage bill decreased when theyre dishing out 300k a week player contracts left, right and centre and have 162 players in the squad (slight exaggeration)? That seems like bullshit. Their wage bill must be through the roof.
It might be plausible as most of their new signings have taken long contracts with a lot lower weekly wages than the players they've sold.

Havertz, for example, was on £250k/week.  His wages would more than cover Jackson (£65k/week), Lavia (£45k/week), Gusto (£45k/week), Ugochukwu (£45k/week) and Petrovic (£25k/week).  Mendy, Pulisic, Kovacic, Koulibaly, Werner and Thiago were all on £150k+/week.

They still have Lukaku, Sterling, James, Fofana and Chilwell on £200k+/week and at best only two of those are first team contenders - assuming that they're not injured.

What they've already started to find though is that moving players on is not as easy as signing them.  Sterling got the headlines but as well as he, Lukaku and Chilwell they also had Kepa (£150k/week), Adarabioyo (£120k/week until 2028), Chukwuemeka (£100k/week until 2028) and Disasi (£80k/week until 2029) not make the squad.  Good luck motivating them to move on if the manager doesn't warm to them and start picking them.  It will be interesting when they name a squad for Europe to see who gets excluded.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 09:25:33 am »
The craziest thing about the players omitted from the squad yesterday was that a bunch of them were signed by this regime. By this time next season there will be some of this summer's signings in the same position (hello Dewsbury-Hall).

Chukwuemeka in particular should be a case study for any not-yet-established player that Chelsea are interested in. Completely thrown his promising career away.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 09:26:58 am »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 03:37:49 am
How has their wage bill decreased when theyre dishing out 300k a week player contracts left, right and centre and have 162 players in the squad (slight exaggeration)? That seems like bullshit. Their wage bill must be through the roof.
Most of their signings are kids on lower wages.  Before Boehly, there was a higher concentration of high earners in their first.

Werner was like on £300k, for example (I wonder how they managed to move him on).
Online Agent99

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 09:33:06 am »
Good on him. Yes he's a bellend but Chelsea don't like getting a taste of their own medicine.

The uproar from pundits has been hilarious. Like they wouldn't be pissed off if they were being forced out.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 09:37:26 am »
Every single one of them on 10 year contracts it feels like as well. Totally mental and unsustainable club.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 09:40:44 am »
I hate this club.
Online thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 09:41:51 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:33:06 am
Good on him. Yes he's a bellend but Chelsea don't like getting a taste of their own medicine.

The uproar from pundits has been hilarious. Like they wouldn't be pissed off if they were being forced out.
I find the whole thing hilarious.  Dickhead Sterling who went to Chelsea so he could win the Balon d'Or - completely oblivious to the wave he had been riding at Man City - and moneybags Chelsea having a public spat.  I hope it drags on all season.

Sterling was in the press only a few days ago saying he wants to re-ignite his England career.  He had 82 caps by the age of 27 and looked a certainty to reach 100 caps.  Now he can't even make Chelsea's matchday squad.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 09:55:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:41:51 am
I find the whole thing hilarious.  Dickhead Sterling who went to Chelsea so he could win the Balon d'Or - completely oblivious to the wave he had been riding at Man City - and moneybags Chelsea having a public spat.  I hope it drags on all season.

Sterling was in the press only a few days ago saying he wants to re-ignite his England career.  He had 82 caps by the age of 27 and looked a certainty to reach 100 caps.  Now he can't even make Chelsea's matchday squad.

Spot on, and the wave he was riding with us having Suarez create the mayhem and space for him.

No reason he should drop a penny of his wages Chelsea pay him. That's their problem, not his.
Online Raid

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 10:13:32 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:37:26 am
Every single one of them on 10 year contracts it feels like as well. Totally mental and unsustainable club.

They've done it because of the way you account for transfers across the length of contracts, but surely that will even catch up with them from a PSR perspective if they've got a 46 man squad on lengthy contracts like that.

Or they can just sell the training ground to themselves or something.
Online Jesse Pinkman

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 10:52:20 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:55:31 am
Spot on, and the wave he was riding with us having Suarez create the mayhem and space for him.

No reason he should drop a penny of his wages Chelsea pay him. That's their problem, not his.


It is hilarious that his 'camp' has issued a press release over being dropped though  ;D He has form for this kind of behaviour.

Imagine Darwin, Endo, or Gomez doing that!
Offline Fromola

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 10:56:59 am »
Guardiola and City flogging Sterling when they did was great business. He's not even 30 and has played well over 600 games for club and country and played regularly since he was 17.

Attacking players have a knack of flopping at Chelsea anyway, but he's hit the wall there.

His career won't be that memorable. He's disliked by Liverpool fans, a nonentity at Chelsea and quickly forgotten at City where he was never particularly appreciated.  Quickly forgotten by England as well. He also missed out on the CL and treble with City the season after he left.

Hard to see where he goes from here.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 11:08:51 am »
I think the wagebills that are published are only for the first team, cause they are basically equal to us (6th for them and 7th (us) ), but their overall wagebill must be absolutely massive.
Offline Fromola

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 11:41:19 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:08:51 am
I think the wagebills that are published are only for the first team, cause they are basically equal to us (6th for them and 7th (us) ), but their overall wagebill must be absolutely massive.

They pay their youngsters a lot more than we do as well.
Offline cdav

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 12:03:09 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:08:51 am
I think the wagebills that are published are only for the first team, cause they are basically equal to us (6th for them and 7th (us) ), but their overall wagebill must be absolutely massive.

The wage bills published on most websites are utter crap and do not correspond with all salary costs in the actual published in accounts. For example, most have our wage bill as £160m for 22-23 and our actual accounts shows £370m!!

In the above example, there is absolutely no way Lavia is on £45k a week
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 12:13:08 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:03:09 pm
The wage bills published on most websites are utter crap and do not correspond with all salary costs in the actual published in accounts. For example, most have our wage bill as £160m for 22-23 and our actual accounts shows £370m!!

In the above example, there is absolutely no way Lavia is on £45k a week
Yeah. The best indicator is to look at the salaries in the published accounts. It includes other emplooyees but the coaching and playing staff account for at least 90-95% of that so it's a decent ballpark figure. The wages in the accounts include the wages of ALL the players whether youth team or first team.

We pay a lower basic wage that's heavily incentivised. In Chelsea's case, they offer longer contracts to give players a better financial package.

In the latest accounts, we both have similar salaries (£373m ish) but they earn less than us which is less sustainable in the medium term.
Offline danm77

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 01:11:21 pm »
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/chelsea-todd-boehly-mateo-kovacic-conor-gallagher-football-martin-samuel-97b6wdfh2

Quote
The Chelsea model: spend £1.12bn and fail to improve European champions
West London club won Champions League in 2021 but none of that team were at Stamford Bridge on Sunday  except Mateo Kovacic, now of Manchester City

Martin Samuel
Monday August 19 2024, 8.00am, The Times

Put aside, for a moment, the numbers in Chelseas first-team squad. Now imagine the sheer size of the HR team required to deal with the upheaval.

All those disgruntled faces, the queues of employees hoping for answers. Chelsea have seen change in the playing department, the commercial department, coaches, managers, doctors, physiotherapists, financial experts, recruitment experts, communications  even the head of HR is less than a year in the job.

Most clubs open the season with messages of unity and hope, no matter how fragile that peace might prove. Chelseas began with a passive-aggressive statement of displeasure from representatives of Raheem Sterling and a football equivalent of Wheres Wally? in which those gathered at Stamford Bridge attempted to find Conor Gallagher amid the assembled throng of squad members.

By kick-off against Manchester City on Sunday few were any the wiser, and by the final whistle even less so. If one fact sums up the confusion at Chelsea it is that the club fielded a midfield three of Enzo Fernández, Roméo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo that cost a little over £250million, yet were utterly overshadowed by the player they sold for one tenth of that last summer, Mateo Kovacic. And that was true even before he scored Citys second goal.

There was no need for Chelsea to be opening the campaign with another great reset, but then there is no reason for so much of the activity at the club under Todd Boehly and friends. Players come, players go, but upgrades are rare.

Looking at the Chelsea team that won the Champions League final in 2021, and bearing in mind not a single player that kicked a ball for the club in that game was involved on Sunday  unless we count Kovacic, for the other side  how many positions can convincingly be said to have improved under the new regime? One, if we advance Cole Palmer ahead of Mason Mount. And this is a spend of roughly £1.12billion. Where has it gone? Where was that money on the pitch?

In 2022-23 Manchester Citys first game was away to West Ham United, who appeared content to sit on a two-goal defeat, and Sundays game was like that. Except Chelsea, unlike West Ham, have spent the sort of money that should put a team up there with City. In the second half, Stamford Bridge became almost subdued as Citys control was so great. Go anywhere nice on your holidays, Dave? Much trouble getting parked today, Tone? You reckon theyll ever let us have the ball back, Charlie?

Chelsea brought on players in an attempt to end the torpor, but they were Boehly-era Chelsea players. They were rumours, they were soundbites, they were nods and winks. This ones going to be good, Todd. Youll pay £40million but youll get a bargain there. Give it five years hell be worth four times that.

Thats what Chelsea is. The absolute embodiment of a venture capitalist hedge-fund project, and about as warm-hearted and loveable too. Look at the way they treat their staff. To have 43 players is always going to cause problems. Gareth Southgate was uncomfortable taking 26 to a World Cup, and this approaches double that. Enzo Maresca, the head coach, has the option of six goalkeepers, seven central defenders, six full backs, six outright strikers, six wingers. Its impossible to operate as a functioning unit with those numbers.

What isnt impossible is to treat the group with appreciation and dignity. Some of the eventual departees will be academy graduates, players that have given their all to the club, who have done nothing wrong other than failing to satisfy a recruitment metric that appears increasingly flawed.

Gallagher is a Chelsea hero because he is seen as a loyalist. He has been at the club since school, his family are Chelsea fanatics, hes one of their own. So attempting to push him out is an atrocious optic. News that Gallagher has been told to train away from the first team, and has been excluded from the first-team quarters, while his forced move to Atletico Madrid hangs in the balance, plays about as well in the old Shed End as a Tottenham Hotspur scarf. Within two minutes of Citys first goal, Gallaghers name was being sung by the home supporters.

And this isnt José Mourinho or John Terry, dont forget. This is a player who started his first Premier League game for Chelsea on August 21, 2022. Hes actually played more games on loan for Charlton Athletic, West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City and Crystal Palace than he has for the club where he is revered. That Gallagher is now a cause célèbre just shows the chasm that is opening between Chelsea and their fans.

Sarah Atkinson is the head of HR at Chelsea, or she has been since October. This being Chelsea, who knows? She could be in line behind Gallagher negotiating her settlement with what was previously the intern given the way the football side of the business is unfolding and, if so, good luck. Her LinkedIn profile says she has one thousand followers, although whether thats on social media or just comprises staff members trying to get an update on their future employment, who can say? Either way, this is an increasingly bizarre experiment around how to run a football club.

The former owner was an ally of Vladimir Putin yet, amazingly, since Roman Abramovich left, Chelsea have become ever more extreme. Nothing about the club appears grounded, nothing is certain. In the coming weeks this unwieldy squad will be cut and cut and cut again. What will remain, however, is unknown.

The faithful may feel Chelsea are being harshly judged after one match against the defending champions, yet if the only issue was bedding in a new team, if this was just a football matter, there would be mitigation. Instead, it is as if Chelsea are bedding in a new club, a new identity, as if everything recognisable is being stripped away.

What was there for the locals to latch on to? A blue shirt? Liquidator by the Harry J Allstars? The nearest to a popular figure would be Palmer, and he was still a City player this time last year. And Chelseas owners arent dishing out lengthy contracts because they value permanence. This is a financial ploy, involving amortisation and future assets.

Venture capitalists arent building for the long term; theyre passing through. If Carney Chukwuemeka, for instance, was such a for ever acquisition, how come Chelsea now have seven players in central or defensive midfield positions?

Sterlings advisers may have gone early with questions about his future, but he wont be alone in wondering whether its time to head for the lifeboats while room remains. Its not even women and children first at Chelsea; as always in this line of work, its every man for himself.


Online Jean Girard

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 02:25:38 pm »
Quote
An opinion piece in the London Times over the weekend lamented that the Premier League has fallen off the perch it has occupied for the last few seasons because of the self-sabotage of profit-and-sustainability rules.

The piece pointed out that excellent players such as Michael Olise and Julian Alvarez have gone to clubs in Germany and Spain, while the Premier Leagues top incoming signing was arguably Niclas Füllkrug, the 31-year old Germany centre forward who has joined West Ham.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have signed Kylian Mbappé, confirming their return to the top of world footballs food chain.

Clubs here are just frozen in fear of breaching the spending restrictions, the piece argued. Richard Masters, the Premier League chief executive, braves it out publicly but if he is not concerned privately he is a complacent fool. This is now a depressed market in a competition that had nothing to be depressed about. We have caused our own depression.

The underlying logic appeared to be that big-money signings are the lifeblood of any club and any league. If youre signing, youre thriving; if youre not signing, youre dying.

In which case, the Premier Leagues healthiest and most exciting club should be Chelsea, who have spent more money on players since the 2022 Clearlake takeover than any club has spent on players in any two-year period, ever.

Even the great Real Madrid must bow down in awe before the money power of Stamford Bridges masters of the universe.

Madrids biggest-ever season for transfers was 2019-20, when they spent 361 million on new players, including 183 million on Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic (two of the biggest flops in the history of the club).

But theres no doubt which was Madrids most legendary year for transfers, and also proportionally their biggest once you take inflation into account. That was 2009, when Cristiano Ronaldo, Xabi Alonso, Karim Benzema and Kaka arrived for a combined outlay of 258.5 million. Madrids annual revenue at the time was 401m, a little under half of their current 831m, so lets double that 2009 transfer expenditure to get a better sense of it in todays prices: 517 million.

It took Clearlake Capital to expose the true puny proportions of Madrids supposed galactico spending.

The first season they owned Chelsea, they spent 630 million on new players. Madrid could never. The next season Clearlake spent 464 million, again, more than Madrid have spent on players in any year in their illustrious history. This season, with two weeks of the transfer window still remaining, Clearlake have already spent 189 million  four times as much as Madrid. Remarkably, Clearlake have even managed to already spend 52 million out of the 2025-26 season budget, on two 17-year old forwards: Estevão of Palmeiras and Kendry Paez.

The fans of Chelsea football club have therefore been blessed beyond measure. On Sunday evening we got to see this happiest of all clubs play its first game of the season.

The days drama started before Chelsea had even posted their teamsheet, with Raheem Sterlings representatives publishing a statement on behalf of their player, who, it turned out, had failed to make the squad, demanding clarity as to the reasons for his exclusion.

Some clarity: Sterling is 29 and makes £15 million (17.6 million) a year. Hes scored just 19 goals in 81 matches for Chelsea, and they have 42 other first-team players, 17 of whom are wingers and forwards like Sterling. Its quite easy to work out why he was dropped and why the club might want him gone, though it is difficult to know who is going to take a player with £45 million left on his contract off Chelseas hands.

The teamsheet revealed that Enzo Fernandez had been named as captain. Chelseas captain, vice-captain and second vice-captain are Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Conor Gallagher. Chilwell and Gallagher have both been told to find new clubs, while James is serving a four-match ban for violent conduct. So Fernandez got the call.

In defence was Wesley Fofana, who last month accused Fernandez of uninhibited racism after the Argentinian posted a video of himself with international team-mates singing a racist anti-France song.

It was the first game for Chelseas new coach, Enzo Maresca, one of the many starry-eyed acolytes of Pep Guardiola who populate the ranks of upcoming coaches. Marescas teams play a kind of cargo-cult Pep-ball, which unsurprisingly proved no match for the real thing.

The Chelsea fans were already audibly seething at their sides painfully slow build-up play  their defenders trying to bait City into a press they plainly had no interest in being baited into  by the time Erling Haaland rampaged through the middle to score Citys first goal.

A few minutes later the home fans were singing the name of Gallagher. The midfielder, who played more matches than any other Chelsea player last season, last week spent four days in a Madrid hotel while Chelsea tried and failed to sell him to Atletico Madrid. This, after all, is a club that cannot even negotiate a shirt sponsorship deal.

City, who had left out top players such as Rodri, John Stones, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake, were playing at about 60 per cent of capacity, but this was still too much for Chelsea, who struggled to create much and wasted what they did create. A team that plays as patiently and methodically as Maresca wants Chelsea to play needs a more clinical striker than Nicolas Jackson.

The new captain flitted at the edges of the game in a new number 10 role. Fernandez seems a strange choice as a 10  he has vision and can hit a pass, but hes also slow and seldom scores. He would surely be better as one of the deeper-lying midfielders, but Maresca may have felt that the combination of the efficient Romeo Lavia and the powerful Moises Caicedo offers the team more in that position.

There should at least be buyers for Fernandez next summer in Spain and Italy, though the fee will be less than the £105 million Chelsea paid for him in January 2023.

Five minutes from the end Mateo Kovacic  sold two years ago by Chelsea to make way for the Clearlake superstars  strolled past Caicedo and Fernandez and beat Robert Sanchez from 20 yards. Todd Boehly, attending a home game for the first time since March, abruptly rose and retreated to his box. Most of the rest of the Chelsea fans also got up and left. Ten minutes later, when the final whistle went, the stadium was already mostly empty.

The biggest-spending club in the world is also one of the most miserable. In fact, just spending a day in Chelseas company is almost enough to put you off football. Maybe, after all, theres more to the game than signing players.

Ken Early in the Irish Times today
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 02:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:25:38 pm
Ken Early in the Irish Times today

Great article that, thanks for sharing.
