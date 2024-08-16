« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 248906 times)

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
Usually it used to be Petrovic, but today they had the young Danish keeper. Kepa seems to be the worlds bets-paid 4th choice (or lower) keeper.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm
Jorgenson, a £20mil signing from Villarreal. Think they have 7 keepers now 😂

Edit, I was exaggerating, it's 6

Ta, never heard of him ;D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm »
Final season for Kepa at Chelsea. He will have cost them a cool £115 million in transfer fee and wages.

A real hall of fame bad transfer.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm »
Too busy trying to win the transfer window every season. Baffling they can spend so much money yet end up with a bang average squad.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 01:15:00 am »
On the USA broadcast, the commentators said that on their "official" first team squad they have 15 midfielders.  They weren't being facetious. 

They were somewhat laudatory because they said last month they had 19. 
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 03:37:49 am »
Quote from: danm77 on August 16, 2024, 04:34:25 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/08/16/chelsea-todd-boehly-behdad-eghbali-abromovich-change/

How has their wage bill decreased when theyre dishing out 300k a week player contracts left, right and centre and have 162 players in the squad (slight exaggeration)? That seems like bullshit. Their wage bill must be through the roof.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 03:49:27 am »
Enzo is utter dogshit isn't he? We've been told he will come good any day now but that day is yet to come.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 06:41:55 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:49:27 am
Enzo is utter dogshit isn't he? We've been told he will come good any day now but that day is yet to come.

He's rubbish. They made him captain against City. Unbelievable.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 08:06:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm
The statement from Sterling and his camp is getting a lot of negativity.

Carragher obviously jumping on the bandwagon sayings it ill timed.

When the manager says this it doesn't help.

Quote
All the players, if they want to be Chelsea players we want to try and see how we can use them. I want Raheem Sterling but we have 30 players. Raheem, we will clarify in the next days.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm
Ta, never heard of him ;D

Neither has Maresca
