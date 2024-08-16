Usually it used to be Petrovic, but today they had the young Danish keeper. Kepa seems to be the worlds bets-paid 4th choice (or lower) keeper.
Jorgenson, a £20mil signing from Villarreal. Think they have 7 keepers now 😂Edit, I was exaggerating, it's 6
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/08/16/chelsea-todd-boehly-behdad-eghbali-abromovich-change/
Enzo is utter dogshit isn't he? We've been told he will come good any day now but that day is yet to come.
The statement from Sterling and his camp is getting a lot of negativity. Carragher obviously jumping on the bandwagon sayings it ill timed.
All the players, if they want to be Chelsea players we want to try and see how we can use them. I want Raheem Sterling but we have 30 players. Raheem, we will clarify in the next days.
Ta, never heard of him
