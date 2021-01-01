« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 241261 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm
Looks like these lot couldn't give a shit about any league sanctions and spend a ridiculous amount every transfer window.

They are actually complying with the rules for now. They have sold academy products Gallagher, Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson this summer, so they can continue with this pointless exercise for another year or maybe two. After that, they will be in big trouble ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
They are actually complying with the rules for now. They have sold academy products Gallagher, Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson this summer, so they can continue with this pointless exercise for another year or maybe two. After that, they will be in big trouble ...
Haven't they been selling assets to themselves in past 6 months? I read they've signed 9/10 players this summer already (when Neto signs). It's a piss take.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 10:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
Yep they're giving two middle fingers happily continuing where they left off collecting players
Luckily jokes on them when Maresca doesn't last the season.
Offline Bennett

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
They are actually complying with the rules for now. They have sold academy products Gallagher, Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson this summer, so they can continue with this pointless exercise for another year or maybe two. After that, they will be in big trouble ...

They have 7 senior goalkeepers on their books.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm
They have 7 senior goalkeepers on their books.

They will sell/loan out 4 of them by August 31st ...
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 10:34:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
Haven't they been selling assets to themselves in past 6 months? I read they've signed 9/10 players this summer already (when Neto signs). It's a piss take.

If it was that simple, all the clubs would do it. The thing is, the entire Chelsea experiment is one massive gamble that is not paying off. The consequences will be brutal, just like in the case of Everton ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:34:09 pm
If it was that simple, all the clubs would do it. The thing is, the entire Chelsea experiment is one massive gamble that is not paying off. The consequences will be brutal, just like in the case of Everton ...
All clubs would do what?

Close to spending £200 million+ AGAIN and yet they still go for quantity rather than quality.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
All clubs would do what?

Close to spending £200 million+ AGAIN and yet they still go for quantity rather than quality.

All the clubs would be selling their assets to themselves, if it was that simple. Read the posts before replying ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3408 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
All the clubs would be selling their assets to themselves, if it was that simple. Read the posts before replying ...
If I could understand what you was saying it'd be alot easier. :)

What Chelsea are doing is wrong imo and they aren't even hiding it. It's an utter joke.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3409 on: Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm
If I could understand what you was saying it'd be alot easier. :)

What Chelsea are doing is wrong imo and they aren't even hiding it. It's an utter joke.

We all agree on that. The funny thing is, they are heading straight into a disaster ...
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 12:07:39 am »
I can't imagine what Chelsea's owners see the endgame as being here.

Do they genuinely think buying 15 talented under-23 players each summer, and with a new manager every time, is going to bring them success? They're basically QPR under Tony Fernandes, but on steroids. Has there ever been an instance of a club winning trophies using this strategy?

Or is it sportwashing again? But that works best when your fans back you and you have a veneer of respectability - half the Chelsea fans already hate Boehly for turning them into a laughing stock, and their ridiculous financial antics have the optics of being unsustainable even if that might actually not be due to dodgy accounting tricks.

Maybe the motive is profit, and their commodification of talented young players might end up being self-funding if enough turn into Maatsens or Palmers, but it would've probably been quicker and easier to just be a stable, well-run club and qualify for the CL every season...
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 01:08:49 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 12:07:39 am
I can't imagine what Chelsea's owners see the endgame as being here.


A number of their fans seem to think Chelsea's ownership believes player trading is a way to building long-term success. It's a laughable argument.
Online wemmick

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 01:25:20 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:08:49 am
A number of their fans seem to think Chelsea's ownership believes player trading is a way to building long-term success. It's a laughable argument.

I think they are trying to create a farm system like baseball. It's probably a mistake. Very different labor market in Europe compared to the US.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 08:51:55 am »
They've got 40+ players in their squad. You can register 25 max for the Premier League season. That's 15+ players left in limbo. Why are these players agreeing to sign for them?... Has the offer of huge amounts of money influenced them so much that they aren't even arsed about their careers anymore?
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 09:04:50 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:51:55 am
They've got 40+ players in their squad. You can register 25 max for the Premier League season. That's 15+ players left in limbo. Why are these players agreeing to sign for them?... Has the offer of huge amounts of money influenced them so much that they aren't even arsed about their careers anymore?

Probably, we live in a world where making money is more important than what you actually do
Offline Legs

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 09:09:27 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:51:55 am
They've got 40+ players in their squad. You can register 25 max for the Premier League season. That's 15+ players left in limbo. Why are these players agreeing to sign for them?... Has the offer of huge amounts of money influenced them so much that they aren't even arsed about their careers anymore?

Do you have to register U21 players for them to play ?

I mean looking from the outside its mental what they are doing they have SEVEN goalkeepers on the books 🤣
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 09:27:45 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:09:27 am
Do you have to register U21 players for them to play?

I mean looking from the outside its mental what they are doing they have SEVEN goalkeepers on the books 🤣

Good point. How many of them would be classed as u21? Does anyone know? And to be honest does it really matter?... They can only field 11 players at a time. Thats a whole lot of players who won't be getting any first-team action.
Online RJH

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 10:06:17 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:09:27 am
Do you have to register U21 players for them to play ?

I mean looking from the outside its mental what they are doing they have SEVEN goalkeepers on the books


I thought U21 had to be there a certain amount of time before they didnt have to be registered - or is that only in Europe?

There are also loan limits - both to PL teams and internationally. However, again it looks like U21s might not be counted so there is possibly another loophole for Chelsea to exploit.
Offline Legs

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 10:08:10 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:27:45 am
Good point. How many of them would be classed as u21? Does anyone know? And to be honest does it really matter?... They can only field 11 players at a time. Thats a whole lot of players who won't be getting any first-team action.

No idea on rules but its crazy signing that many and also you could be ruining your career for money too.
Offline clinical

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 11:56:36 am »
They think their academy players and all these brazilians will be sold for mega money. They will see what Alvarez has just gone for and will double down.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online tubby

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 12:07:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:56:36 am
They think their academy players and all these brazilians will be sold for mega money. They will see what Alvarez has just gone for and will double down.

He played lots of minutes for City though, that's the difference and why he's gone for so much money.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 12:58:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:07:17 pm
He played lots of minutes for City though, that's the difference and why he's gone for so much money.

Yep. They won't get anywhere near that amount of money if they don't play them.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 12:59:37 pm »
We need to be offering the best of their academy players a way out, as we have done with Rio. By the way, has that deal gone through yet?
Online DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm »
Classy as ever :

Trevoh Chalobah has been barred from using Chelseas first-team facilities as the club negotiates his exit.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that other than training with Chelseas development squad, Chalobah has been kept away from the first-team building at the clubs Cobham training base.

That means Chalobah, who joined Chelsea at the age of eight, must spend his time away from the clubs first-team squad in the academy building until he agrees to a move away from the club.

He has not been seen in the first-team dressing room or at lunch since Chelsea returned from their pre-season tour of the United States, which Chalobah was left at home for.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3424 on: Today at 01:36:28 pm »
A lesson there for any kid joining Chelsea.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3425 on: Today at 01:39:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:36:28 pm
A lesson there for any kid joining Chelsea.
World is full of idiots who'd still join them unfortunately, as shown by the 50 players they've signed in the last 2 years.

Despicable club. Hope it all goes wrong for them.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 01:40:43 pm »
Their fans are without doubt the most pessimistic going into the season. They are c*nts so its all good but they hate their owners.
Offline farawayred

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 05:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:27:45 am
Good point. How many of them would be classed as u21? Does anyone know? And to be honest does it really matter?... They can only field 11 players at a time. Thats a whole lot of players who won't be getting any first-team action.
Even before the behind-the-curtain Saudi takeover, Chelsea had a huge contingent of young players sent on loan everywhere in Europe. Summer comes, than they pull out 20 players no one has heard off, sell them for 5m each and buy a 100m-rated player (plus a few others). They've been doing that for a long time as a part of their business model. But the logic behind the 7-8 year contracts are incomprehensible to me, especially now that amortization is 5 years regardless of the contract legth... Maybe someone smarter can explain those?
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 07:31:17 pm »
Quote
Chelsea defender Reece James has suffered a setback ahead of the new season after suffering a new hamstring injury.

[@TheAthleticFC
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3429 on: Today at 07:36:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:48:52 pm
Even before the behind-the-curtain Saudi takeover, Chelsea had a huge contingent of young players sent on loan everywhere in Europe. Summer comes, than they pull out 20 players no one has heard off, sell them for 5m each and buy a 100m-rated player (plus a few others). They've been doing that for a long time as a part of their business model. But the logic behind the 7-8 year contracts are incomprehensible to me, especially now that amortization is 5 years regardless of the contract legth... Maybe someone smarter can explain those?
It's a strategy to attract players because they look at the total package.

£200k a week over 9 years is £90m guaranteed because football contracts are watertight. The player can become a crock/become disinterested and still pocket the £90m.
