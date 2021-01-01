I can't imagine what Chelsea's owners see the endgame as being here.



Do they genuinely think buying 15 talented under-23 players each summer, and with a new manager every time, is going to bring them success? They're basically QPR under Tony Fernandes, but on steroids. Has there ever been an instance of a club winning trophies using this strategy?



Or is it sportwashing again? But that works best when your fans back you and you have a veneer of respectability - half the Chelsea fans already hate Boehly for turning them into a laughing stock, and their ridiculous financial antics have the optics of being unsustainable even if that might actually not be due to dodgy accounting tricks.



Maybe the motive is profit, and their commodification of talented young players might end up being self-funding if enough turn into Maatsens or Palmers, but it would've probably been quicker and easier to just be a stable, well-run club and qualify for the CL every season...