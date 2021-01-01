« previous next »
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm
Looks like these lot couldn't give a shit about any league sanctions and spend a ridiculous amount every transfer window.

They are actually complying with the rules for now. They have sold academy products Gallagher, Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson this summer, so they can continue with this pointless exercise for another year or maybe two. After that, they will be in big trouble ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
They are actually complying with the rules for now. They have sold academy products Gallagher, Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson this summer, so they can continue with this pointless exercise for another year or maybe two. After that, they will be in big trouble ...
Haven't they been selling assets to themselves in past 6 months? I read they've signed 9/10 players this summer already (when Neto signs). It's a piss take.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 10:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
Yep they're giving two middle fingers happily continuing where they left off collecting players
Luckily jokes on them when Maresca doesn't last the season.
Offline Bennett

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
They are actually complying with the rules for now. They have sold academy products Gallagher, Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson this summer, so they can continue with this pointless exercise for another year or maybe two. After that, they will be in big trouble ...

They have 7 senior goalkeepers on their books.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm
They have 7 senior goalkeepers on their books.

They will sell/loan out 4 of them by August 31st ...
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 10:34:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
Haven't they been selling assets to themselves in past 6 months? I read they've signed 9/10 players this summer already (when Neto signs). It's a piss take.

If it was that simple, all the clubs would do it. The thing is, the entire Chelsea experiment is one massive gamble that is not paying off. The consequences will be brutal, just like in the case of Everton ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:34:09 pm
If it was that simple, all the clubs would do it. The thing is, the entire Chelsea experiment is one massive gamble that is not paying off. The consequences will be brutal, just like in the case of Everton ...
All clubs would do what?

Close to spending £200 million+ AGAIN and yet they still go for quantity rather than quality.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
All clubs would do what?

Close to spending £200 million+ AGAIN and yet they still go for quantity rather than quality.

All the clubs would be selling their assets to themselves, if it was that simple. Read the posts before replying ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3408 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
All the clubs would be selling their assets to themselves, if it was that simple. Read the posts before replying ...
If I could understand what you was saying it'd be alot easier. :)

What Chelsea are doing is wrong imo and they aren't even hiding it. It's an utter joke.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3409 on: Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm
If I could understand what you was saying it'd be alot easier. :)

What Chelsea are doing is wrong imo and they aren't even hiding it. It's an utter joke.

We all agree on that. The funny thing is, they are heading straight into a disaster ...
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 12:07:39 am »
I can't imagine what Chelsea's owners see the endgame as being here.

Do they genuinely think buying 15 talented under-23 players each summer, and with a new manager every time, is going to bring them success? They're basically QPR under Tony Fernandes, but on steroids. Has there ever been an instance of a club winning trophies using this strategy?

Or is it sportwashing again? But that works best when your fans back you and you have a veneer of respectability - half the Chelsea fans already hate Boehly for turning them into a laughing stock, and their ridiculous financial antics have the optics of being unsustainable even if that might actually not be due to dodgy accounting tricks.

Maybe the motive is profit, and their commodification of talented young players might end up being self-funding if enough turn into Maatsens or Palmers, but it would've probably been quicker and easier to just be a stable, well-run club and qualify for the CL every season...
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 01:08:49 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 12:07:39 am
I can't imagine what Chelsea's owners see the endgame as being here.


A number of their fans seem to think Chelsea's ownership believes player trading is a way to building long-term success. It's a laughable argument.
