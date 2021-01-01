« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 239994 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 06:41:17 pm »
Signing another keeper.

Just ridiculous.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,713
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 08:56:33 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:41:17 pm
Signing another keeper.

Just ridiculous.

By keeper do you mean on another 8 year contract?
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:41:17 pm
Signing another keeper.

Just ridiculous.

Good luck Just. You're going to need it.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,388
  • Seis Veces
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm »
They're making these c*nts up now. Who the fuck is Mike Penders?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 10:49:15 pm »
At this point, it is obvious that Chelsea are just some weird money laundering operation. Nothing they do makes any footballing sense. The PL have fucked up badly by allowing Boehly and his silent partners to take over a PL club ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm
They're making these c*nts up now. Who the fuck is Mike Penders?

Captain of the Belgian U-19 national team ...
Logged

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,234
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm »
Venture capitalists taking the total commodification of football and footballers to its logical conclusion. The thinking is to treat all decent youngsters worldwide that they can possibly get their hands on as promising start-ups. I imagine they think the few start-ups that work will pay for all the ones that dont, and if they dont work then fuck em, we dont have to care, they can be grateful to have had the money.

There are several huge flaws in the plan. But that is clearly the plan.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,905
  • Boss Tha
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 07:58:37 am
Oh come on fellas.
There is a spot left for a right back.
They just dont have the squad strength.
Dont hate on them.



Sterling, George and Gabriel sounds like a firm of accountants.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,079
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 12:28:17 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm
Captain of the Belgian U-19 national team ...
But could he captain the Chelsea goalkeepers team?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,981
  • Well Red.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 02:19:28 pm »
Honestly, can anyone explain what's happening at Chelsea? I really don't understand it.

Apprently in talks for Neto too now!

Surely there is rule breaking happening here?
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 02:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 02:19:28 pm
Honestly, can anyone explain what's happening at Chelsea? I really don't understand it.

Apprently in talks for Neto too now!

Surely there is rule breaking happening here?
Maybe they plan to exploit another loophole.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,713
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 02:25:45 pm »
Jokers.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 02:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 02:19:28 pm
Apprently in talks for Neto too now!

Done deal mate.

Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 BREAKING: Chelsea reach agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Pedro Neto. Fee 60m + 3m addons. 24yo Portugal international winger set to undergo medical soon before completing transfer from #WWFC to #CFC
@TheAthleticFC
 after
@FabriceHawkins
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,891
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 02:34:32 pm »
If the prospect of an independent regulator hadn't partially woken the PL up, they'd have continued to be asleep during this farce. They need to come down on them with real punishments. They're absolutely taking the piss now. They clearly do not give a fuck about any penalties. Everton have been useful idiots for them in that regard. It wouldn't surprise me if some club puts it out there - before other clubs shoot it down - that perhaps there should be a cap on the number of signings a club can make per window.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,514
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 02:45:09 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:34:32 pm
If the prospect of an independent regulator hadn't partially woken the PL up, they'd have continued to be asleep during this farce. They need to come down on them with real punishments. They're absolutely taking the piss now. They clearly do not give a fuck about any penalties. Everton have been useful idiots for them in that regard. It wouldn't surprise me if some club puts it out there - before other clubs shoot it down - that perhaps there should be a cap on the number of signings a club can make per window.

The PL are definitely not doing enough.

That said, after the last three years of the Chelsea circus, any player even thinking about going there needs their head examining. Neto clearly has no expectation of actually winning anything and is just angling for a fat pay check.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 02:46:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:25:22 pm
Maybe they plan to exploit another loophole.

Didnt they sell their womens team and two of their hotels to themselves?
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 02:49:50 pm »
As dodgy as all of this is, and as counterproductive as it seems to buy so many players, they might actually get serious on the pitch again. They have Palmer, a fit Nkunku and Neto in attack, with Enzo, Caicedo and Lavia in midfield.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,793
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 02:56:26 pm »
Lad's, I've been told I'm in the next batch of 100 to sign for Chelsea.  :wave
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 02:57:09 pm »
It'll be some bullshit like, technically Chelsea don't realllllllllllly own Chelsea so they'll sell themselves to themselves
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,341
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3379 on: Today at 03:02:10 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:49:50 pm
As dodgy as all of this is, and as counterproductive as it seems to buy so many players, they might actually get serious on the pitch again. They have Palmer, a fit Nkunku and Neto in attack, with Enzo, Caicedo and Lavia in midfield.

We have no idea what Lavia does. Enzo and Caicedo together were quite underwhelming.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,891
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 03:11:39 pm »
Of the twenty-five most expensive GKs ever, four have been signed by Chelsea (Kepa, Mendy, Jorgensen, Sanchez) in the past five years and three are still on Chelsea's books (Kepa, Jorgensen, Sanchez). And with their latest signing (Penders), they have two of the three most expensive keepers who were 19 or under when they were signed on their books (the other being Slonina). 
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,785
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 05:12:05 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:49:50 pm
As dodgy as all of this is, and as counterproductive as it seems to buy so many players, they might actually get serious on the pitch again. They have Palmer, a fit Nkunku and Neto in attack, with Enzo, Caicedo and Lavia in midfield.

No real chance of that. They have absolutely no idea what they want on the pitch. Most of their players are not complementary to each other. And no manager is there longer than 12 months to implement any setup. They are just some weird real life Football Manager game ...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,608
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 05:45:47 pm »
Chelsea have added more amortisation per annum THIS WINDOW (£150mish)

More  Liverpool in total (£108m pa) :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 06:14:01 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3384 on: Today at 05:49:29 pm »
If they were intelligent then they'd be in a very strong position now. They are good at generating PSR space but they fumble it anyway.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,388
  • Seis Veces
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 05:49:43 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:49:50 pm
As dodgy as all of this is, and as counterproductive as it seems to buy so many players, they might actually get serious on the pitch again. They have Palmer, a fit Nkunku and Neto in attack, with Enzo, Caicedo and Lavia in midfield.

I swear people said that last year. They're going to be crap for years to come I think, it feels obvious that they're a mile off it. It looks like this summer their signings are actually worse, which is unbelievable. These owners they have are so funny though.

Nkunku and Lavia barely got a kick between them last season and Neto's scored 15 goals at the age of 24, mostly because he's so injury prone. I don't magically see Caicedo and Enzo getting much better under an inferior manager either.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,713
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 05:53:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:49:43 pm

I swear people said that last year. They're going to be crap for years to come I think, it feels obvious that they're a mile off it. It looks like this summer their signings are actually worse, which is unbelievable. These owners they have are so funny though.

Nkunku and Lavia barely got a kick between them last season and Neto's scored 15 goals at the age of 24, mostly because he's so injury prone. I don't magically see Caicedo and Enzo getting much better under an inferior manager either.

Yeah, I think they might be difficult to play against in one off games but wont threaten the top places. Too inconsistent.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3387 on: Today at 05:53:47 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:49:50 pm
As dodgy as all of this is, and as counterproductive as it seems to buy so many players, they might actually get serious on the pitch again. They have Palmer, a fit Nkunku and Neto in attack, with Enzo, Caicedo and Lavia in midfield.

Looks pretty shit and no balance.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3388 on: Today at 05:57:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:45:47 pm
Chelsea have added more amortisation per annum THIS WINDOW (£150mish)

Than Liverpool in total :lmao

Chelsea's player of the season 2024/25

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3389 on: Today at 06:06:57 pm »
I'm not saying that they'll be competing for top 3 or anything, but we did see them pick up at the end of last season (albeit under a different coach), and that clearly had a lot to do with the individual quality of Palmer. If Nkunku is fit, then between him, Neto and Palmer plus the backups including Sterling, they might put together a serious attack.

It's true I threw in Caicedo and Lavia when they haven't worked so far, but we know they are both very talented.

I wouldn't be surprised if they were properly contending for top 4, is all I am saying. Maybe the mad recruitment style and the change of manager will undo the momentum they were building, but it still wouldn't surprise me, as they now have quite a lot of seriously talented individuals.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3390 on: Today at 06:12:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:49:29 pm
If they were intelligent then they'd be in a very strong position now. They are good at generating PSR space but they fumble it anyway.

You do realize that this temporarily generated PSR space will take them down in a couple of years, if the rules aren't changed?
Logged

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3391 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:06:57 pm
I'm not saying that they'll be competing for top 3 or anything, but we did see them pick up at the end of last season (albeit under a different coach), and that clearly had a lot to do with the individual quality of Palmer. If Nkunku is fit, then between him, Neto and Palmer plus the backups including Sterling, they might put together a serious attack.

It's true I threw in Caicedo and Lavia when they haven't worked so far, but we know they are both very talented.

I wouldn't be surprised if they were properly contending for top 4, is all I am saying. Maybe the mad recruitment style and the change of manager will undo the momentum they were building, but it still wouldn't surprise me, as they now have quite a lot of seriously talented individuals.

Who was the different coach?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3392 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:06:57 pm
I'm not saying that they'll be competing for top 3 or anything, but we did see them pick up at the end of last season (albeit under a different coach), and that clearly had a lot to do with the individual quality of Palmer. If Nkunku is fit, then between him, Neto and Palmer plus the backups including Sterling, they might put together a serious attack.

It's true I threw in Caicedo and Lavia when they haven't worked so far, but we know they are both very talented.

I wouldn't be surprised if they were properly contending for top 4, is all I am saying. Maybe the mad recruitment style and the change of manager will undo the momentum they were building, but it still wouldn't surprise me, as they now have quite a lot of seriously talented individuals.

You don't seem to understand how terribly unbalanced their team is. And they have just sold the player who was keeping them together in the second half of last season. I can't see them finishing in the top 6 ...
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3393 on: Today at 06:20:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:12:02 pm
You do realize that this temporarily generated PSR space will take them down in a couple of years, if the rules aren't changed?
What I mean is, if they'd spent it better, they'd benefit from success on the pitch (CL revenue, more sponsorships from winning, etc) and it would balance out. Somehow, they got worse instead.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3394 on: Today at 06:24:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:20:53 pm
What I mean is, if they'd spent it better, they'd benefit from success on the pitch (CL revenue, more sponsorships from winning, etc) and it would balance out. Somehow, they got worse instead.

I understand what you are saying, but they have already missed that opportunity last season. They've just sold their second best player in order to continue with the exercise, signed a lot of new players, and they've still managed to get a worse team than last season ...
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3395 on: Today at 07:11:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:14:57 pm
You don't seem to understand how terribly unbalanced their team is. And they have just sold the player who was keeping them together in the second half of last season. I can't see them finishing in the top 6 ...
Unbalanced teams still win games and collect points. I am not saying they will be an amazing team, but, if the forwards click, that they could see a significant improvement.

If the attack does not click, then I imagine they will not improve very much.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,524
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3396 on: Today at 08:05:35 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:53:47 pm
Looks pretty shit and no balance.

And what do you think of Chelsea?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3397 on: Today at 09:17:10 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 07:11:46 pm
Unbalanced teams still win games and collect points. I am not saying they will be an amazing team, but, if the forwards click, that they could see a significant improvement.

If the attack does not click, then I imagine they will not improve very much.

What forwards? Palmer and Nkunku are playing at the same area of the pitch. Sterling is past his best, and Mudryk is a massive flop. Madueke and Neto on the right? Nothing to write home about. And upfront, Jackson and Lukaku ...
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,749
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3398 on: Today at 10:08:56 pm »
Looks like these lot couldn't give a shit about any league sanctions and spend a ridiculous amount every transfer window.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3399 on: Today at 10:12:06 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:08:56 pm
Looks like these lot couldn't give a shit about any league sanctions and spend a ridiculous amount every transfer window.

Yep they're giving two middle fingers happily continuing where they left off collecting players
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 