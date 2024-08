If the prospect of an independent regulator hadn't partially woken the PL up, they'd have continued to be asleep during this farce. They need to come down on them with real punishments. They're absolutely taking the piss now. They clearly do not give a fuck about any penalties. Everton have been useful idiots for them in that regard. It wouldn't surprise me if some club puts it out there - before other clubs shoot it down - that perhaps there should be a cap on the number of signings a club can make per window.