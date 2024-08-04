Their academy is one of the best by all accounts,think we should target their best academy players as we've seemingly done with Rio Ngumoha.



Not like they're going to ever use any of them anyway seeing they're signing about 10 young talents from around the world per window,trying hard to get rid of graduates like Gallagher,Chalobah and i think their players are realising this and at the same time seeing us promote several of ours just last season giving them serious minutes,we have a clear path for young players to get to the first team if good enough.