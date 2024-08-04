I've just seen they played a friendly against Real and ended up using only 3 subs out of 13. Reckon they need to buy a few more players as clearly it's not enough..
They definitely need to sign some more players. More, more, more. This is from the Beeb match report:
It's clear why Chelsea are looking to add to their options amid active talks to sign Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion, with interest alive in Napoli's Victor Osimhen.
That after listing the apparent lack of attacking options because they only have Lukaku, Nkunku, Jackson, Broja and Guiu. The reporter didn't even mention Palmer, Mudryk, Madueke, Sterling, Fofana, Washington or Gabriel. Poor Maresca, scrabbling together a squad from odds 'n' sods.