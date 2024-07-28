« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 28, 2024, 03:17:36 pm
Wait, when did Poch get fired
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 28, 2024, 03:47:58 pm
I wonder how long it will be before the governing bodies look at what Chelsea are doing and start to think about a change to the rules again, both financially or in sporting terms. Chelsea's behaviour has provoked changes in the past, and their approach now is every bit as egregious as it was under Roman (albeit significantly less successful).

Dodgy financial dealings aside, they've signed 32 first-team players in the last 2 years. That figure is ignoring anyone they've signed on a free, the reported deals for Kendry and Estevao, and doesn't include the 2 deals that are due to go through any day now (including their 5th GK purchase in that same 2 year window) which brings the total figure closer to 40. There will undoubtedly be further signings this summer which could bring that figure to 45, conservatively. In TWO years.

The only reason they are able to do this, is because many of those players are U21, and either don't count towards Chelsea's 25-man squad limit, or don't count towards the 6-player loan limit. Here's the problem though - those players are going to age. Logic dictates that there is going to be a logjam in a few years where players age out of that bracket, can't go on loan, but can't be listed in Chelsea's squad anymore. This is before even factoring in any players coming through their actual academy. How easy is it going to be to move those players on, when they're on long-term contracts on wages they likely won't get elsewhere? I mean you only have to look at their midfield - Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Casedei, Lavia, Santos, Kellyman - all players they've spent a pretty penny on that are yet to make an impact in the Chelsea 1st team who are going to age out in the next 1-2 years and Chelsea will need to find a home for them, cos they won't have room in the squad and might only be able to loan 1 or 2 of them.

Everything about Chelsea right now feels like an exercise in kicking the can down the road. You're also going to see an increasing number of talents in their academy looking at what's going on and thinking "fuck this I'm not staying here to be a PSR bargaining chip". Nothing about what Chelsea is doing is in the interests of developing young players, it's about maximising the odds of making money.

To that end, I wonder if there may be a tightening of the rules around loans specifically - say U21s don't count towards the limit, but only if they've been at the club for 2 years or more. Immediately that would put about 10-15 Chelsea players either in the stands or drop them down to U21 football and might reign in this propensity to hoover up 10 U21 players a year whilst completely ignoring your own academy.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 28, 2024, 04:28:21 pm
When you look at it closely, they are running themselves into the ground. I don't see how what they're doing is sustaining so regulation would actually be a good thing for them.

Anyway, it's clear that they are trying to reduce their wage bill so their spending should be considered in that context. Teenagers are on lower wages compared to established pros. Their spending in the first two seasons was a small window of opportunity and they blew it.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 28, 2024, 04:46:07 pm
I doubt they really give a shit about PSR, they'll just take a few point penalty as it's really not much of a deterrent.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 28, 2024, 04:55:51 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on July 28, 2024, 10:02:19 am
Yeah, the Leicester fans were not impressed by Maresca, and that was when he had a team that really shouldn't have been in the Championship to begin with.

Now he's trying to handle a bloated squad who had barely started to get some cohesion at the end of last season, and must be a nightmare to motivate when half of them are on 7-8 year contracts while the other half are at constant risk of being forced out for P&S reasons or to free up space for yet another new signing.

The BBC already seem to have the knives out for Maresca based on the pre-season results. I'd be very annoyed if they were doing that for Slot, but it gives a sense of how Boehly's approach to squad building has made the job a poisoned chalice. Too much money spent to not perform immediately, but the way the money has been spent makes immediate performance so difficult.

They were pissing it and then massively blew up in the run-in, got lucky that Leeds and Ipswich started to falter as if they'd both kept winning they'd have ended up in the play offs. He seemed to get found out a bit.

Basically did a Kompany at Burnley though. Played City-esque tactics with the best team of players in the league. Leicester's team and squad is massively superior to the majority of The Championship.

I thought when the fixtures came out I wouldn't mind getting Chelsea earlier because it takes time to adapt to Maresca's way of playing, I think City got them first.

They'll just keep on chucking more and more money at it, like United do, so eventually they'll have enough good players to build something.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 29, 2024, 03:26:30 am
Quote from: CraigDS on July 28, 2024, 04:46:07 pm
I doubt they really give a shit about PSR, they'll just take a few point penalty as it's really not much of a deterrent.
Agree with this. I think most clubs who arent realistically going to challenge for the top 4 or get relegated will take the points hit.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 29, 2024, 04:54:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on July 28, 2024, 04:55:51 pm
They were pissing it and then massively blew up in the run-in, got lucky that Leeds and Ipswich started to falter as if they'd both kept winning they'd have ended up in the play offs. He seemed to get found out a bit.

Basically did a Kompany at Burnley though. Played City-esque tactics with the best team of players in the league. Leicester's team and squad is massively superior to the majority of The Championship.

I thought when the fixtures came out I wouldn't mind getting Chelsea earlier because it takes time to adapt to Maresca's way of playing, I think City got them first.

They'll just keep on chucking more and more money at it, like United do, so eventually they'll have enough good players to build something.

You make it sound like you think Manchester United have built something positive.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 29, 2024, 05:59:32 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on July 29, 2024, 03:26:30 am
Agree with this. I think most clubs who arent realistically going to challenge for the top 4 or get relegated will take the points hit.

I disagree. The saving graces so far for Everton and Forest is that they were able to dispute whether or not they broke PSR, were relatively close to the limit, and could show that they at least somewhat tried to comply by trying to sell players or selling players slightly too late. If other clubs don't do any of this and just fragrantly break the rules they'll get a much bigger points deduction.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 29, 2024, 10:23:40 am
From the Beeb article about Chelsea signing another two players.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/ck7g474lndmo
Both signings will take their summer spending to around £110m, though they have brought in around £85m in sales.

Start the summer blowing out P&S, spend more than you receive in transfers and end the summer within P&S limits.  Abracadabra.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
July 29, 2024, 12:10:20 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July 29, 2024, 10:23:40 am
From the Beeb article about Chelsea signing another two players.

Start the summer blowing out P&S, spend more than you receive in transfers and end the summer within P&S limits.  Abracadabra.

Surely they have something left to sell themselves to.Magic.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 04:29:35 pm
Taking no action against Enzo. Be interesting if FIFA do.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 04:35:40 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:29:35 pm
Taking no action against Enzo. Be interesting if FIFA do.
Are FIFA likely to? They are as nonchalant about it than most authorities.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:52:51 am
They are about to buy 2 new goalkeepers, wtf is going on over there  :lmao
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 03:32:11 am
Probably just testing the resolve of the premier league to do anything. They probably want the man city case to be decided before curtailing any spending.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 03:55:29 am
I see them play and dont know who any of them are. Again
