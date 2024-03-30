I wonder how long it will be before the governing bodies look at what Chelsea are doing and start to think about a change to the rules again, both financially or in sporting terms. Chelsea's behaviour has provoked changes in the past, and their approach now is every bit as egregious as it was under Roman (albeit significantly less successful).



Dodgy financial dealings aside, they've signed 32 first-team players in the last 2 years. That figure is ignoring anyone they've signed on a free, the reported deals for Kendry and Estevao, and doesn't include the 2 deals that are due to go through any day now (including their 5th GK purchase in that same 2 year window) which brings the total figure closer to 40. There will undoubtedly be further signings this summer which could bring that figure to 45, conservatively. In TWO years.



The only reason they are able to do this, is because many of those players are U21, and either don't count towards Chelsea's 25-man squad limit, or don't count towards the 6-player loan limit. Here's the problem though - those players are going to age. Logic dictates that there is going to be a logjam in a few years where players age out of that bracket, can't go on loan, but can't be listed in Chelsea's squad anymore. This is before even factoring in any players coming through their actual academy. How easy is it going to be to move those players on, when they're on long-term contracts on wages they likely won't get elsewhere? I mean you only have to look at their midfield - Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Casedei, Lavia, Santos, Kellyman - all players they've spent a pretty penny on that are yet to make an impact in the Chelsea 1st team who are going to age out in the next 1-2 years and Chelsea will need to find a home for them, cos they won't have room in the squad and might only be able to loan 1 or 2 of them.



Everything about Chelsea right now feels like an exercise in kicking the can down the road. You're also going to see an increasing number of talents in their academy looking at what's going on and thinking "fuck this I'm not staying here to be a PSR bargaining chip". Nothing about what Chelsea is doing is in the interests of developing young players, it's about maximising the odds of making money.



To that end, I wonder if there may be a tightening of the rules around loans specifically - say U21s don't count towards the limit, but only if they've been at the club for 2 years or more. Immediately that would put about 10-15 Chelsea players either in the stands or drop them down to U21 football and might reign in this propensity to hoover up 10 U21 players a year whilst completely ignoring your own academy.