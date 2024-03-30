Crazy crazy storyhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/18/hugo-lloris-enzo-fernandez-video-france-argentina-minister-sacked-julio-garro
Argentinas undersecretary of sport has been sacked after calling for Lionel Messi to apologise for the racist and transphobic song about Frances players that the former captain Hugo Lloris has described as an attack on French people...
But the office of Argentinas president, Javier Milei, issued a strongly worded statement on X confirming that Garro had been dismissed. The presidents office says that no government can tell the Argentina national team world champion and two-time Copa América champion what to comment, what to think or what to do, or to any other citizen, it said. For this reason, Julio Garro is no longer undersecretary of sports of the nation.
The vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, also hit back at the countrys critics on social media. No country with a colonial history is going to put us down for a song sung on a field nor for speaking a truth that nobody wants to admit, she wrote. Enough of pretending to be offended, hypocrites. Enzo I am with you, Messi thanks for everything! Argentines always keep your heads high! Long live Argentina!
Villarruel said Argentinas history had been forged by people of all races: We never forced our way of life on anyone, nor will we tolerate that someone tries to do the same to us. ...
Demba Ba, the former Chelsea and Senegal striker, wrote on X: Argentina, land of asylum for former Nazis on the run. From 1945, [Juan] Perón hosted war criminals. And it surprises you