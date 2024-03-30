« previous next »
Argentine Govt asking Messi and AFA to apologize.
French FA had already formally made complaint to FIFA yesterday I think.

EDIT: Julio Garro denied that he had asked Messi to apologize
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm
Argentine Govt asking Messi and AFA to apologize.
French FA had already formally made complaint to FIFA yesterday I think.

EDIT: Julio Garro denied that he had asked Messi to apologize

I wonder if Messi was part of the gang that sang it at the WC.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:30:38 pm
I wonder if Messi was part of the gang that sang it at the WC.

I think it was invented by the Argentinian fans during Qatar and then the players picked it up afterward, to the extent they are singing it two years later in Miami after winning the Copa America against Colombia. Bizarre obsession.
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 08:32:41 pm
I think it was invented by the Argentinian fans during Qatar and then the players picked it up afterward, to the extent they are singing it two years later in Miami after winning the Copa America against Colombia. Bizarre obsession.

Almost as bad as those Plastic bastards down the road.
If accurate....wtf....this is like a slow-moving disaster scene....shit gets worse and worse.....

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1e5sldo/argentine_president_javier_milei_retweets_a_tweet/

Argentine president Javier Milei retweets a tweet saying that the "the song only speaks the truth" and calls for his subsecretary of sports Julio Garro to be fired
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm
If accurate....wtf....this is like a slow-moving disaster scene....shit gets worse and worse.....

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1e5sldo/argentine_president_javier_milei_retweets_a_tweet/

Argentine president Javier Milei retweets a tweet saying that the "the song only speaks the truth" and calls for his subsecretary of sports Julio Garro to be fired

And according to that thread, Miles has been invited to the opening of the Olympics. Awkward.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm
And according to that thread, Miles has been invited to the opening of the Olympics. Awkward.

 :lmao nuts
Miles is a raving RW nut job.
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm
If accurate....wtf....this is like a slow-moving disaster scene....shit gets worse and worse.....

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1e5sldo/argentine_president_javier_milei_retweets_a_tweet/

Argentine president Javier Milei retweets a tweet saying that the "the song only speaks the truth" and calls for his subsecretary of sports Julio Garro to be fired
Javier Milei"Kowsky" who's Father from Poland shortened his name who's related to Benjamin Netanyahu's Father who's previous name was Melieikowsky when he left Poland.

The Apple doesn't fall far from the Tree.

Both leaders are absolute racist C*nts.
The people of Argentina have decided to have a collective meltdown it seems. Mascherano has also spoken out in support of Enzo lol What a shambles.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:30:38 pm
I wonder if Messi was part of the gang that sang it at the WC.

In which case one would have to ask if Mac Allister was part of it as well !
Enzo & his "apology" can get stuffed.
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:38:05 am
The people of Argentina have decided to have a collective meltdown it seems. Mascherano has also spoken out in support of Enzo lol What a shambles.
source?
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
Javier Milei"Kowsky" who's Father from Poland shortened his name who's related to Benjamin Netanyahu's Father who's previous name was Melieikowsky when he left Poland.

The Apple doesn't fall far from the Tree.

Both leaders are absolute racist C*nts.

Source? I did a little dig - I'd never heard of it before and was a bit astounded - and it seems like it's just a hoax/conspiracy theory. His surname isn't derived from Netanyahu's grandfather's: His dad is of Italian descent, his mother Croatian.

They're both abhorrent, mind.
Fuck that Enzo c*nt.
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:06:32 am
In which case one would have to ask if Mac Allister was part of it as well !

Has he been asked to apologise ?
Mascherano's defence is embarrassing. "You have to understand the culture of each country and know that sometimes what we perceive as a joke can be misinterpreted in other places." He's basically saying that Argentina is a nation of ignorant peasants.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:54:45 pm
Mascherano's defence is embarrassing. "You have to understand the culture of each country and know that sometimes what we perceive as a joke can be misinterpreted in other places." He's basically saying that Argentina is a nation of ignorant peasants.

Its a bit like the Suarez defence. Which wasnt great then, and just gets worse with distance.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:17:20 pm
Has he been asked to apologise ?

Don't think so. Has Messi?
Crazy crazy story

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/18/hugo-lloris-enzo-fernandez-video-france-argentina-minister-sacked-julio-garro
Argentinas undersecretary of sport has been sacked after calling for Lionel Messi to apologise for the racist and transphobic song about Frances players that the former captain Hugo Lloris has described as an attack on French people...
But the office of Argentinas president, Javier Milei, issued a strongly worded statement on X confirming that Garro had been dismissed. The presidents office says that no government can tell the Argentina national team  world champion and two-time Copa América champion  what to comment, what to think or what to do, or to any other citizen, it said. For this reason, Julio Garro is no longer undersecretary of sports of the nation.
The vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, also hit back at the countrys critics on social media. No country with a colonial history is going to put us down for a song sung on a field nor for speaking a truth that nobody wants to admit, she wrote. Enough of pretending to be offended, hypocrites. Enzo I am with you, Messi thanks for everything! Argentines always keep your heads high! Long live Argentina!
Villarruel said Argentinas history had been forged by people of all races: We never forced our way of life on anyone, nor will we tolerate that someone tries to do the same to us. ...
Demba Ba, the former Chelsea and Senegal striker, wrote on X: Argentina, land of asylum for former Nazis on the run. From 1945, [Juan] Perón hosted war criminals. And it surprises you 
Quote from: shook on Today at 04:27:42 pm
Crazy crazy story

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/18/hugo-lloris-enzo-fernandez-video-france-argentina-minister-sacked-julio-garro
Argentinas undersecretary of sport has been sacked after calling for Lionel Messi to apologise for the racist and transphobic song about Frances players that the former captain Hugo Lloris has described as an attack on French people...
But the office of Argentinas president, Javier Milei, issued a strongly worded statement on X confirming that Garro had been dismissed. The presidents office says that no government can tell the Argentina national team  world champion and two-time Copa América champion  what to comment, what to think or what to do, or to any other citizen, it said. For this reason, Julio Garro is no longer undersecretary of sports of the nation.
The vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, also hit back at the countrys critics on social media. No country with a colonial history is going to put us down for a song sung on a field nor for speaking a truth that nobody wants to admit, she wrote. Enough of pretending to be offended, hypocrites. Enzo I am with you, Messi thanks for everything! Argentines always keep your heads high! Long live Argentina!
Villarruel said Argentinas history had been forged by people of all races: We never forced our way of life on anyone, nor will we tolerate that someone tries to do the same to us. ...
Demba Ba, the former Chelsea and Senegal striker, wrote on X: Argentina, land of asylum for former Nazis on the run. From 1945, [Juan] Perón hosted war criminals. And it surprises you 

Unsurprising and shameful.

Just really grim, sad stuff.
Quote from: Lad on Today at 04:22:21 pm
Don't think so. Has Messi?

Yes, that's why I asked.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:34:20 pm
Unsurprising and shameful.

Just really grim, sad stuff.

Viva the Falklands Islands!

Maybe our glorious England fans can come up with a suitably jingoistic ditty to boot these jackbooted Peronist, Eichmann sheltering, handballing racists in their cahones.
They're only ever a gnats cock away from fascism. (Country, not players)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:37:58 pm
Yes, that's why I asked.

OK let's wait and see then shall we!
Someone else was singing it....
https://x.com/olgaenvivo/status/1813952940065141143
Rodrigo De Paul: "If a teammate felt offended, the way is to speak to him personally, not put it on social media."
Quote from: shook on Today at 05:29:20 pm
Someone else was singing it....
https://x.com/olgaenvivo/status/1813952940065141143
Rodrigo De Paul: "If a teammate felt offended, the way is to speak to him personally, not put it on social media."

Is he saying that it's ok to sing racist songs and load them on social media, but it's a bit iffy for the abused people to use social media to protest? What a weird moral code. 
Quote from: shook on Today at 05:29:20 pm
Someone else was singing it....
https://x.com/olgaenvivo/status/1813952940065141143
Rodrigo De Paul: "If a teammate felt offended, the way is to speak to him personally, not put it on social media."
what an asshole,  how about don't sing/chant it in the first fucking place you ignorant twat.

Mac aside, it is impossible to like anyone on the Argie team.
Quote from: Lad on Today at 04:55:25 pm
OK let's wait and see then shall we!

Calm down Lad!

He wasn't on the Bus, so for them to ask him to apologise was wrong imo, but if he had sung it previous then it wouldn't be.

OK ?
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:34:20 pm
Unsurprising and shameful.

Just really grim, sad stuff.

From that Guardian report:

Villarruel (Argentina's Vice President) said Argentinas history had been forged by people of all races: We never forced our way of life on anyone, nor will we tolerate that someone tries to do the same to us.

Villarruel added, "That is why we in Argentina continue to honour the Wichí, Diaguita, Mocoví and Huarpe peoples who lived here before we came and why we abandoned Roman Catholicism and all forms of Christianity in order to worship at the shrines of their gods."

I may have added the second sentence.
His father has chimed in now: "I know who my son is. He is not like that! He's not racist, never! It's hard for a European to understand our football culture like chants and celebrations. He recorded that live video at an inopportune moment. It was bad, he didn't even realize what he was singing."

So, we don't understand their chants, but it was bad, though his son isn't a racist.

Which one is it, you utter clown?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:41:11 pm
what an asshole,  how about don't sing/chant it in the first fucking place you ignorant twat.

Mac aside, it is impossible to like anyone on the Argie team.

No issue putting the chanting on social media, but apparently responding to it on social media isn't acceptable.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:52:09 pm
No issue putting the chanting on social media, but apparently responding to it on social media isn't acceptable.
so, being publicly embarrassed for being a racist twat is a much worse abuse than being spoken about in public in demeaning racist ways.

got it.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:55:16 pm
so, being publicly embarrassed for being a racist twat is a much worse abuse than being spoken about in public in demeaning racist ways.

got it.

Saying something racist on social media = ok.

Responding to racism on social media = not ok.
