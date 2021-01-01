« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 222084 times)

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 08:21:49 pm »
Argentine Govt asking Messi and AFA to apologize.
French FA had already formally made complaint to FIFA yesterday I think.

EDIT: Julio Garro denied that he had asked Messi to apologize
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:30 pm by shook »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 08:30:38 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:21:49 pm
Argentine Govt asking Messi and AFA to apologize.
French FA had already formally made complaint to FIFA yesterday I think.

EDIT: Julio Garro denied that he had asked Messi to apologize

I wonder if Messi was part of the gang that sang it at the WC.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 08:32:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:30:38 pm
I wonder if Messi was part of the gang that sang it at the WC.

I think it was invented by the Argentinian fans during Qatar and then the players picked it up afterward, to the extent they are singing it two years later in Miami after winning the Copa America against Colombia. Bizarre obsession.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 08:44:00 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:32:41 pm
I think it was invented by the Argentinian fans during Qatar and then the players picked it up afterward, to the extent they are singing it two years later in Miami after winning the Copa America against Colombia. Bizarre obsession.

Almost as bad as those Plastic bastards down the road.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 