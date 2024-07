I haven't got a clue who any of them are.



Is one of them that young Brazilian.



I remember them ruining a highly touted Brazilian wonderkid Lucas Piazon, i don't think he actually played a game for them, just constantly on loan, whatever happened to him



Dewsbury-Hall is the one at the front. Aradabioyo is the one clapping. One of them must be that £20m kid they signed from Villa (remember when a £20m player would be instantly recognisable to anyone that followed football??). I've no idea about the other three.They've sold players with a combined 22 Chelsea appearances for about £100m this summer - two of them to fellow P&S loophole users - so they've got a bit of money to waste.They seem addicted to transfers but aren't making their first team any better. To have spent over £1bn and taken a team that won the CL in 2021 to Conference League is quite something. Dewsbury-Hall is very unlikely to dislodge Caicedo, Gallagher or Fernandez and then they have Lavia and Ugochukwu who also cost over £20m each.