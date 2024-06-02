Absolutely, he'll be minted for Chrimbo and probably already knows he'll have a lie-in on Boxing Day
confirmed .... Chelsea have agreed terms on a five-year deal for Enzo Maresca to become their new head coach. The Italian is set to join from Leicester, whom he led to promotion to the Premier League as champions in April.Maresca has had only that one full season in charge of a senior team ..........https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/30/chelsea-agree-terms-with-enzo-maresca-to-become-new-head-coach
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.02]