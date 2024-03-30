« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 204555 times)

Offline JP!

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 07:12:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:18:28 pm
Our new manager loves him...

I know, that's another one.  It's no slight on the individuals, if we're successful, great, but I don't watch football to see all the top sides play ostensibly the same way. Hope it ends a bit soon.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm »
5 year deal for their new bloke, they never learn.
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 07:50:43 pm »
Boehly thinks they've just signed a player.  ;D
Offline koptommy93

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 07:57:14 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 07:12:59 pm
I know, that's another one.  It's no slight on the individuals, if we're successful, great, but I don't watch football to see all the top sides play ostensibly the same way. Hope it ends a bit soon.
I agree, what's the point in trying to mimic them with a weaker squad?
Online Tobelius

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 08:03:09 pm »
"Senior Chelsea figures believe the new head coach will be the final piece of the jigsaw to fit into the new modern structure they have built at the club."

 :lmao

I'm a simpleton thinking Boehly's acted like a shit flinging monkey throwing a billion on the wall in record time,handing out 8 year contracts and hoping something sticks but no,it's a jigsaw and there's structure behind it,apparently.
Offline KC7

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 08:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 04:33:07 pm
Come on now. Arteta is an example to us all. He shows that with time, patience, and £250m a summer it's possible for a team to win fuck all.

Was the sentiment "we won fuck all" when we finished with 97 points?

It wasn't because we knew we had been cheated by the PL's Lance Armstrong.

Arsenal are the legitimate best team in the country right now. Arteta has done a good job there. Spent alot yes (if only Jurgen had that backing in two windows in particular), but he's spent wisely for the most part and improved them immensely. Letting deadweight like Ozil go another wise move.

What was their results in the run in, 16 wins in 17 or something? Find it more than difficult to be critical of them, especially knowing what they are up against.
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3046 on: Yesterday at 08:06:17 pm »
We won the Champions League in the 97 point season.  ::)
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 08:06:41 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 08:03:59 pm
Was the sentiment "we won fuck all" when we finished with 97 points?

It wasn't because we knew we had been cheated by the PL's Lance Armstrong.

Arsenal are the legitimate best team in the country right now. Arteta has done a good job there. Spent alot yes (if only Jurgen had that backing in two windows in particular), but he's spent wisely for the most part and improved them immensely. Letting deadweight like Ozil go another wise move.

What was their results in the run in, 16 wins in 17 or something? Find it more than difficult to be critical of them, especially knowing what they are up against.

We went and won the fucking champions league when we got 97 points
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3048 on: Yesterday at 08:07:22 pm »
These fuckin' newbie trolls man. RAWK needs to end them.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3049 on: Yesterday at 08:09:51 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 08:03:59 pm
Was the sentiment "we won fuck all" when we finished with 97 points?

It wasn't because we knew we had been cheated by the PL's Lance Armstrong.

Arsenal are the legitimate best team in the country right now. Arteta has done a good job there. Spent alot yes (if only Jurgen had that backing in two windows in particular), but he's spent wisely for the most part and improved them immensely. Letting deadweight like Ozil go another wise move.

What was their results in the run in, 16 wins in 17 or something? Find it more than difficult to be critical of them, especially knowing what they are up against.
we won the biggest tournament going that season, in case you forgot.
Online Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3050 on: Yesterday at 08:18:00 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 08:03:59 pm
Was the sentiment "we won fuck all" when we finished with 97 points?

It wasn't because we knew we had been cheated by the PL's Lance Armstrong.

Arsenal are the legitimate best team in the country right now. Arteta has done a good job there. Spent alot yes (if only Jurgen had that backing in two windows in particular), but he's spent wisely for the most part and improved them immensely. Letting deadweight like Ozil go another wise move.

What was their results in the run in, 16 wins in 17 or something? Find it more than difficult to be critical of them, especially knowing what they are up against.

It helps when your team isn't going to be routinely fucked over by officials every game the way Liverpool is, or have lumps repeatedly kicked out of your players, dragged to the ground etc. It also helps when your players can go to ground screaming without worrying about being carded for simulation, like Arteta's lot can.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3051 on: Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm
5 year deal for their new bloke, they never learn.

Absolute madness. Leicester want £10m and The Guardian are suggesting Maresca might end up staying at Leicester if he has any late reservations about the move
Offline RedSince86

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3052 on: Yesterday at 10:26:21 pm »
He's gone by Xmas.

No way will this Guy handle that Changing Room with all those Ego's.

That Penalty fiasco a few weeks ago shows what a load of weapons they have at that Club. Player power is rife there since the AVB days, continued with Conte and on to Potter, they'll run him out sharpish.

I'm glad they're not getting Amorim.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 01:22:26 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:03:09 pm
"Senior Chelsea figures believe the new head coach will be the final piece of the jigsaw to fit into the new modern structure they have built at the club."

 :lmao

I'm a simpleton thinking Boehly's acted like a shit flinging monkey throwing a billion on the wall in record time,handing out 8 year contracts and hoping something sticks but no,it's a jigsaw and there's structure behind it,apparently.
I'd love to see this modern structure they are talking about lol

Bet they sack him before the end of the year with their players throwing a fit in the meantime. They will then get someone to get them through the season and then look for a new manager for their modern structure again lol
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 01:48:08 am »
This modern structure seems a lot like the old structure. Just with more insanity and money,  but less success.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 04:07:58 am »
Remember when they sacked Tuchel and paid an absolute fortune for Graham Potter? Feels like a long time ago. Wow that was funny.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 07:34:24 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:07:58 am
Remember when they sacked Tuchel and paid an absolute fortune for Graham Potter? Feels like a long time ago. Wow that was funny.

There should be a points deduction for
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:03:09 pm
"Senior Chelsea figures believe the new head coach will be the final piece of the jigsaw to fit into the new modern structure they have built at the club."

 :lmao

I'm a simpleton thinking Boehly's acted like a shit flinging monkey throwing a billion on the wall in record time,handing out 8 year contracts and hoping something sticks but no,it's a jigsaw and there's structure behind it,apparently.

The Jigsaw slowly revealing a scene from Hellraiser 2.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 08:37:31 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:03:09 pm
"Senior Chelsea figures believe the new head coach will be the final piece of the jigsaw to fit into the new modern structure they have built at the club."

The jigsaw.

Offline thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 12:08:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Absolute madness. Leicester want £10m and The Guardian are suggesting Maresca might end up staying at Leicester if he has any late reservations about the move
Living near to Leicester the general feeling throughout the season towards Maresca from their fans has been indifference.  Even when they were pulling clear the fans found the football uninspiring.  When they hit the relatively bad patch there were loads calling for him to be sacked.

I think if he stays at Leicester then they'll perform at about the level of Burnley and he'll likely be sacked around Christmas time if they can afford to do so.  Getting £10m now would be a real bonus for them.

Although Leicester sold a few big names last summer they still had an absolutely stacked team for the Championship.  Pereira, Vestergaard, Faes, Justin, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Winks, Vardy, Ideanacho, Daka etc. are all far above the average standard of the Championship.  Conor Coady was collecting splinters in his arse for most of the season and Danny Ward dropped down to being third-choice goalkeeper!
Online clinical

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 02:13:10 pm »
5 year deal for a manager that won't last anywhere near half of that is hilarious.
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 06:01:11 pm »
Quote
Chelsea have agreed to appoint Enzo Maresca as new head coach, here we go!

 Understand the agreement is now done on contract valid until June 2029, five year deal.

It will also include an option to extend until June 2030.
Online Fromola

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 06:04:03 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm
5 year deal for their new bloke, they never learn.

50 years since a Chelsea manager lasted 5 years in the job.
