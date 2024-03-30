Come on now. Arteta is an example to us all. He shows that with time, patience, and £250m a summer it's possible for a team to win fuck all.



Was the sentiment "we won fuck all" when we finished with 97 points?It wasn't because we knew we had been cheated by the PL's Lance Armstrong.Arsenal are the legitimate best team in the country right now. Arteta has done a good job there. Spent alot yes (if only Jurgen had that backing in two windows in particular), but he's spent wisely for the most part and improved them immensely. Letting deadweight like Ozil go another wise move.What was their results in the run in, 16 wins in 17 or something? Find it more than difficult to be critical of them, especially knowing what they are up against.