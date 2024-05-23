« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 23, 2024, 08:17:05 pm
Chelsea tonight asking Leicester for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca.  ;D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 23, 2024, 10:54:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 08:17:05 pm
Chelsea tonight asking Leicester for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca.  ;D

Incredible that they seemingly sacked Pochettino without a clear replacement in mind. I'd assumed they had already decided to revisit their lost love Tuchel, or felt they couldn't risk missing out on Amorim, but no.

I would not be remotely surprised if their criteria for hiring Maresca is: "he was a coach under Guardiola, is young, and tries to play football like Guardiola, so you never know, he might be the next Guardiola".

The funny thing is that there was a very sizeable chunk of Leicester fans who wanted Maresca sacked when they hit that slump and blew their huge lead at the top of the table. He performed as expected given Leicester's squad, and doesn't even have the fan adoration that Edwards had at Luton or McKenna at Ipswich.

And now he's being thrown into a $1bn+ squad of players who know he'll be out by Christmas if they don't perform, while they still have 7 years left on their contracts. Recipe for success if I ever saw one.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 24, 2024, 01:55:36 am
They have Frank on the shortlist. He's a decent enough manager but fucking hell, getting rid of Poch and looking at the likes of him. What an utterly mismanaged club that is.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 24, 2024, 04:26:13 am
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 08:17:05 pm
Chelsea tonight asking Leicester for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca.  ;D
I hope he asks for an eight year contract
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 24, 2024, 04:23:55 pm
Im surprised they havnt went for Gasperini.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 24, 2024, 04:27:33 pm
Quote from: Jayoldbigears on May 24, 2024, 04:23:55 pm
Im surprised they havnt went for Gasperini.

I said the same at the bottom of the previous page. Obviously his age would mean that he would only get a short term contract but it would still be enough for him to transform their team.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 24, 2024, 06:41:59 pm
Quote from: stockdam on May 24, 2024, 04:27:33 pm
I said the same at the bottom of the previous page. Obviously his age would mean that he would only get a short term contract but it would still be enough for him to transform their team.

Yeah, if he was younger he'd have been at the top of the list for a lot of clubs - maybe even us! He's done an incredible job with Atalanta.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 04:09:06 am
Ornstein says they're down to Thomas Frank and Maresca as their options. Clueless club. :D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 07:35:26 am
I think De Zerbi will get the job. And someone like him would get more out of Enzo and Caicedo.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:42:54 pm
looks like Maresco is the choice
bizarre
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:46:17 pm
Maresca their top choice. (Or the one they're left with)

https://twitter.com/JPercyTelegraph/status/1795052805608067259?t=ezvqyJ00eqMlfDxnUWNyQw&s=19


Genuinely curious why clubs have decided now that the Championship is where great managers are and these aren't just another Daniel Farke
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:52:39 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:42:54 pm
looks like Maresco is the choice
bizarre
He's had a total of 67 games as a manager, 14 of them as manager of Parma with a 28.57% win rate.
So most of his overall wins at 59.70/67.92% were with Leicester in the Championship, and that's enough for him to get the Chelsea gig?

Absolute madness from an absolutely mad club. 
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:53:27 pm
Yay, another Guardiola wannabe. Just what the league needs.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:53:49 pm
Not sure what the worst appointment is, him to Chelsea or Kompany to Bayern. Given the sizes of both clubs I'd say Kompany but both awful decisions
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:55:34 pm
Not a fan of Pochettino but sacking him for that guy would be hilarious, Leicester fans were desperate for him to fuck off at one point!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:19:42 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:52:39 pm
He's had a total of 67 games as a manager, 14 of them as manager of Parma with a 28.57% win rate.
So most of his overall wins at 59.70/67.92% were with Leicester in the Championship, and that's enough for him to get the Chelsea gig?

Absolute madness from an absolutely mad club.
Allegedly Pochetino was sacked because he wanted control over signings and those in charge didn't like that.
So I'm guessing the main reason they are going for him is because he will be a Yes man.

Stil madness though. Can only see it end poorly. Can't wait  ;D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:23:06 pm
This is just another example of the owners not understanding football isn't it? They've just seen he's managed to win the Championship with Leicester and assumed he must be a good manager? Not taking into account that Leicester should have absolutely won that league regardless of their manager, and it probably ended up closer than it ever should have been.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:23:10 pm
Remember when these signed Caicedo and "finished us as a footballing institution"?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:25:44 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:53:49 pm
Not sure what the worst appointment is, him to Chelsea or Kompany to Bayern. Given the sizes of both clubs I'd say Kompany but both awful decisions

Kompany to Bayern (far bigger club).

Enzo Maresca is the sort of managerial signing they'd make in the 90s. Just a return to form for them.

Might as well bring Di Matteo back at this rate.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:28:10 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:25:44 pm
Kompany to Bayern (far bigger club).

Enzo Maresca is the sort of managerial signing they'd make in the 90s. Just a return to form for them.

Might as well bring Di Matteo back at this rate.
Or Fat Fwank.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:33:09 pm
Who are they going to appoint next summer when they sack Maresca after he doesn't come top 4 after Boehly and the crew buy a whole bunch of 18 year old wingers and no central midfielders or strikers?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:08:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:23:06 pm
This is just another example of the owners not understanding football isn't it? They've just seen he's managed to win the Championship with Leicester and assumed he must be a good manager? Not taking into account that Leicester should have absolutely won that league regardless of their manager, and it probably ended up closer than it ever should have been.

Im presuming its that combined with hes worked with Pep so they are expecting him to be in the same vein and him and Arteta. Pretty laughable really.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:25:48 pm
All these clubs thinking that every coach that worked for Guardiola will turn out like Arteta.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:26:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:23:06 pm
This is just another example of the owners not understanding football isn't it? They've just seen he's managed to win the Championship with Leicester and assumed he must be a good manager? Not taking into account that Leicester should have absolutely won that league regardless of their manager, and it probably ended up closer than it ever should have been.

It's like Kompany and Burnley. Blitz The Championship playing like City but only because they've got better players and a far bigger budget than almost everyone else in the league. Then Burnley come up and play the same way and get embarrassed every week (despite spending a lot more than the other promoted teams).

But is Chelsea the club to even play that slow, possession style anyway? Or more to the point given the time to make it work like Pep and Arteta were. It took Arteta 2-3 seasons to get it right.

When they've done well it's mostly been built on more defensive and counter attacking tactics like Mourinho (x2), Tuchel and Conte.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:29:02 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:25:48 pm
All these clubs thinking that every coach that worked for Guardiola will turn out like Arteta.

As I posted above though Arteta was given the time to implement his ideas as well. Arteta finished 8th in his first full season - Maresca wouldn't survive that. It also took him 3 seasons to get them back in the CL.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:34:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:29:02 pm
As I posted above though Arteta was given the time to implement his ideas as well. Arteta finished 8th in his first full season - Maresca wouldn't survive that. It also took him 3 seasons to get them back in the CL.

And they already had a manager who plays the right way and develops young players. Getting rid of poch and hiring maresca is very odd.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:35:41 pm
But very Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 03:10:02 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:53:27 pm
Yay, another Guardiola wannabe. Just what the league needs.

I do wonder about football becoming this homogenized thing full of Guardiola disciples playing slow, possession based football. Absolute rank.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 03:17:48 pm
Quote from: telekon on May 24, 2024, 01:55:36 am
They have Frank on the shortlist. He's a decent enough manager but fucking hell, getting rid of Poch and looking at the likes of him. What an utterly mismanaged club that is.

If you wanted to burn £1Billion and guarantee no success at the end of it and that was your deliberate plan: you would not achieve this aim any better than Todd Boehly at Chelsea.

They are Complete Idiot Mode on EA FC 25.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 03:51:04 pm
Was Pochettino sacked or did he walk?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 04:02:19 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:25:48 pm
All these clubs thinking that every coach that worked for Guardiola will turn out like Arteta.
And win 1 FA Cup and fuck all else?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 04:04:42 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:02:19 pm
And win 1 FA Cup and fuck all else?

Watched a bit of Leicester this season and they're not at the diving levels of Arsenal just yet.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 04:06:31 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:23:10 pm
Remember when these signed Caicedo and "finished us as a footballing institution"?

What was their all star midfield

Lavia
Fernandez
Caicedo

Turned out well
