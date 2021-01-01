Chelsea tonight asking Leicester for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca.



Incredible that they seemingly sacked Pochettino without a clear replacement in mind. I'd assumed they had already decided to revisit their lost love Tuchel, or felt they couldn't risk missing out on Amorim, but no.I would not be remotely surprised if their criteria for hiring Maresca is: "he was a coach under Guardiola, is young, and tries to play football like Guardiola, so you never know, he might be the next Guardiola".The funny thing is that there was a very sizeable chunk of Leicester fans who wanted Maresca sacked when they hit that slump and blew their huge lead at the top of the table. He performed as expected given Leicester's squad, and doesn't even have the fan adoration that Edwards had at Luton or McKenna at Ipswich.And now he's being thrown into a $1bn+ squad of players who know he'll be out by Christmas if they don't perform, while they still have 7 years left on their contracts. Recipe for success if I ever saw one.