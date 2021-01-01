« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:17:05 pm
Chelsea tonight asking Leicester for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca.  ;D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:54:51 pm
Incredible that they seemingly sacked Pochettino without a clear replacement in mind. I'd assumed they had already decided to revisit their lost love Tuchel, or felt they couldn't risk missing out on Amorim, but no.

I would not be remotely surprised if their criteria for hiring Maresca is: "he was a coach under Guardiola, is young, and tries to play football like Guardiola, so you never know, he might be the next Guardiola".

The funny thing is that there was a very sizeable chunk of Leicester fans who wanted Maresca sacked when they hit that slump and blew their huge lead at the top of the table. He performed as expected given Leicester's squad, and doesn't even have the fan adoration that Edwards had at Luton or McKenna at Ipswich.

And now he's being thrown into a $1bn+ squad of players who know he'll be out by Christmas if they don't perform, while they still have 7 years left on their contracts. Recipe for success if I ever saw one.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:55:36 am
They have Frank on the shortlist. He's a decent enough manager but fucking hell, getting rid of Poch and looking at the likes of him. What an utterly mismanaged club that is.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 04:26:13 am
I hope he asks for an eight year contract
