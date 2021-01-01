No top manager will want to touch them with a pole. Not unless you're planning for the payoff when you eventually do get sacked.



The only way they get out of this mess is if they hire someone new and upcoming and give him time to transform almost everything. Which they probably won't do.



I don't think Chelsea have the time nor patience to allow a younger manager to develop. They also probably don't have a lot of scope for transformation of the squad as so many of them have long contracts. It will be a case of managing who is already there and getting the most out of them.Chelsea have spent a lot of money on players and their contracts and they need to start to see progress. That probably means a manager who is well known and has previous success. He'll have to be firm and clear and show early progress. For me that rules out a lot of younger managers who cannot demonstrate success at a smaller club. They may have a to throw a lot of money at the problem and wrestle an established manager away from a top club. Although he is probably too old, I wouldn't be surprised if they went after the likes of Gasperini as he might be able to move them forwards pretty quickly. I'm sure he's waiting for a call from a top club who wil pay him lots more than he is currently on. Stranger things have happened.