« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 199132 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 09:13:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:31:06 am
The job is too big for him. He won't be given the time he needs.

He'd be better off staying at Ipswich.
I agree hed be better off staying with Ipswich for now and hope he does. Just out of the jobs hes being linked with the Man Utd one makes most sense
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • @tharris113
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 09:15:25 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:13:20 am
I agree hed be better off staying with Ipswich for now and hope he does. Just out of the jobs hes being linked with the Man Utd one makes most sense
Brighton is the move he should make if he decides to leave.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,353
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 09:18:12 am »
Hed last less time than Potter did at Chelsea.
The biggest joke of a club there is.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 09:28:17 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:29:27 am
Theyre only toxic until theyre not though. The right appointment can stop the rot and get things moving in the right direction again. McKenna could be that for United. I think they might be the only club that would tempt him to leave Ipswich at this moment in time.

In terms of managers Chelsea is far and away more toxic and would be more of a gamble from his point of view, and I suspect hed stay put rather than go there.

Brighton might be of more interest as theyre established in the PL but with better structure in place, but I still think hed like to give Ipswich a season to see what he can do. As I say I think the only team that may tempt him right now is Man Utd, because of his previous ties there and the fact its Man Utd

Everything I've seen from Brexit Jim (love that phrase someone else said) is he thinks he's the smartest man in the room, yet really he's a tory, imagine evading £4bil in tax then asking the tax payers to build a stadium for him..

Yeah I'd say he should stay at Ipswich but if he wanted a move Brighton all the way, a very well ran club.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 09:42:33 am »
So that will be another £25m in sacking and hiring new managers.

Never seen a club waste so much money. City never wasted it like this.

Hopefully it's Mckenna. Done well at Ipswitch. But that circus is totally different.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,603
  • La la la la la
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 09:57:13 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:15:25 am
Brighton is the move he should make if he decides to leave.

100%, McKenna should avoid Chelsea like the plague if he wants his career to go to the next level. In fact any manager with half a brain cell should swerve them if at all possible, unless they are truly desperate.

As for Poch, well, I'm not surprised at all. Hope he's already started his German lessons.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 10:04:27 am »
Would be great if it's McKenna, obviously done brilliant there but Adkins did the same at Southampton, it's hardly a guarantee of managerial genius. This league and that insane club is a totally different game.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 01:39:14 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:15:25 am
Brighton is the move he should make if he decides to leave.
I suppose currently it would seem like a step up from Ipswich, but theres potential for Ipswich to become similar to Brighton (or Brentford) if they can survive next season.
Its why I think hes more likely to stay where he is for now
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,774
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 01:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:10:56 am
From the Guardian:Talk about the blind leading the blind.
I see what you did there
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:39:14 pm
I suppose currently it would seem like a step up from Ipswich, but theres potential for Ipswich to become similar to Brighton (or Brentford) if they can survive next season.
Its why I think hes more likely to stay where he is for now

There really isn't
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 01:53:25 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 01:46:52 pm
There really isn't
Starting to get away from this being a Chelsea thread, but go on then why not?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,808
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 01:53:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:39:14 pm
I suppose currently it would seem like a step up from Ipswich, but theres potential for Ipswich to become similar to Brighton (or Brentford) if they can survive next season.
Its why I think hes more likely to stay where he is for now

I want Ipswich to stay given my locality to the club.

But I dont see the Brighton potential personally. Brightons recruitment aligned with good coaching got them into the PL and kept them there. Location of Brighton, new stadium, Brighton as a city, all seemed aligned to them being an established PL club.

Not sure Ipswich have all that. They have a great coach. They have some good players who could thrive at PL level (Davis being one, potentially Broadbead as well). They also have a pretty run of the mill spine to their team with a fair few journeyman. A number of their other promising players last season were loans.


Id really like them to stay up and they might. Its still still a big  leap from survival next season to becoming the new Brighton or even Brentford.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,995
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:53:54 pm
I want Ipswich to stay given my locality to the club.

But I dont see the Brighton potential personally. Brightons recruitment aligned with good coaching got them into the PL and kept them there. Location of Brighton, new stadium, Brighton as a city, all seemed aligned to them being an established PL club.

Not sure Ipswich have all that. They have a great coach. They have some good players who could thrive at PL level (Davis being one, potentially Broadbead as well). They also have a pretty run of the mill spine to their team with a fair few journeyman. A number of their other promising players last season were loans.


Id really like them to stay up and they might. Its still still a big  leap from survival next season to becoming the new Brighton or even Brentford.
Im not saying it will happen. It still could all fall apart at this point. Particularly if McKenna goes.

But theyre a similar size club from a support and stadium point of view. They seem to a have a good set up and structure on the football side and have made decent use of loan signings so far. The off field structure is where theyll need to build and get things right with scouting networks/analytics but as Brighton have shown its not impossible.

I cant recall exactly but Brighton struggled for a few seasons from memory after promotion before properly establishing themselves. While Im not saying Ipswich will be able to do the same I dont think its completely beyond them.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 02:04:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:53:25 pm
Starting to get away from this being a Chelsea thread, but go on then why not?

Because they will be relegated next year whether he stays there as manager or not. Brighton will not be relegated. The Brighton job would be a massive step up for him in every regard - playing squad, training facility, sport science, stadium to name a few. If he has the choice I'd suggest the following in terms of next season - Man Utd, Brighton, Chelsea, Ipswich in that order
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 02:04:50 pm »
my speculation:

Circus - de Zerbi
Bayern - Poch
MU - Tuchel

and they'll all soon end in tears. 

lots and lots and lots of tears.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 02:06:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:53:25 pm
Starting to get away from this being a Chelsea thread, but go on then why not?
Brighton have been backed by Bloom to around £400m, rely on his data company and spent years building up their recruitment, scouting and contacts. I can't see Ipswich getting the chance to do that. They may be a Burnley under Dyche who with a manager and recruitment geared towards them can hang about for a while.

I do find it a bit mad how McKenna is getting linked to these jobs. Feels like Frank is getting looked over because he's kept a side up repeatedly rather than just promotion playing nice football
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 