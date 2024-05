I suppose currently it would seem like a step up from Ipswich, but there’s potential for Ipswich to become similar to Brighton (or Brentford) if they can survive next season.

It’s why I think he’s more likely to stay where he is for now



I want Ipswich to stay given my locality to the club.But I don’t see the Brighton potential personally. Brighton’s recruitment aligned with good coaching got them into the PL and kept them there. Location of Brighton, new stadium, Brighton as a city, all seemed aligned to them being an established PL club.Not sure Ipswich have all that. They have a great coach. They have some good players who could thrive at PL level (Davis being one, potentially Broadbead as well). They also have a pretty run of the mill spine to their team with a fair few journeyman. A number of their other promising players last season were loans.I’d really like them to stay up and they might. It’s still still a big leap from survival next season to becoming the new Brighton or even Brentford.