I think they are stupid, but also the idea of their "turn around" is something of an illusion. I think he was a poor manager there playing with a poor box of toys
Todd Boehly picked Arne Slot up in a private jet for talks about managing Chelsea last summer, Slot decided to stay, Chelsea instead went for Mauricio Pochettino.
There are concerns that Sporting Lisbons Rúben Amorim does not fit the Chelsea squads tactical profile, and interest in De Zerbi has cooled. [@JacobSteinberg]
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Theyve almost had as many managers as years since 2000
So who they going to actually get then. The fuckin Ipswich lad?
@will_jeanesThe next Chelsea manager will be the club's 24th (including caretakers) from 2000 onwards which is more than the number of Popes there have been since 1722.
So are you saying they should go for the Pope?. Not such a bad shout as Everton's Elton Welsby was the Archbishop of Canterbury wasn't he?.
Pope will be hard to prise from Newcastle I reckon.
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
People getting fooled by chelsea's purple patch. Last few weeks playing under zero pressure and playing teams who were on poor form. next season will be tough for poch. he knows it. its a massive job to make this team top 4.
While normally I'd agree, and he's recovered well, but for large parts of the season he looked utterly lifeless and devoid of any ideas. Has a bit of yesterday's man about him, and while I like him as a persona and coach, he's always been very overrated. I wouldn't be worried if he took the helm there. He'd improve them - they can't get much worse - but they won't be dining at the top table any time soon.
They outplayed City in the FA cup semis.
I tend to disagree. Their underlying metrics for the first half of the season suggest they were unlucky and should have been in and around the top four the entire season. If theyd have kept him, I think they were best placed to get champions league next season after the top 3. With another change who knows. My guess is itll be De Zerbi to Chelsea, Pochettino to United and Ten Hag to Bayern.
McKennas done a great job at Ipswich but this has got the next Graham Potter written all over it. It would only be funnier if Brexit Jim swoops in and gazumps Chelsea to take him to Old Trafford.
