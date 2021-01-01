« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 197629 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 08:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:49:17 pm
I think they are stupid, but also the idea of their "turn around" is something of an illusion.

I think he was a poor manager there playing with a poor box of toys

I tend to disagree. Their underlying metrics for the first half of the season suggest they were unlucky and should have been in and around the top four the entire season. If theyd have kept him, I think they were best placed to get champions league next season after the top 3. With another change who knows. My guess is itll be De Zerbi to Chelsea, Pochettino to United and Ten Hag to Bayern.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 08:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:49:17 pm
I think they are stupid, but also the idea of their "turn around" is something of an illusion.

I think he was a poor manager there playing with a poor box of toys
The were a goalscorer away from having a very decent team.

They were playing well and it was just a case of improving in both boxes i.e GK and Striker.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,337
  • Kloppite
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 08:22:03 pm »
They're like back to the Ken Bates era Chelsea, were he sacked managers every other year & won fuck all until 1997.
Logged
#Sausages

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,306
  • RedOrDead
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 08:23:00 pm »
Theyve only lost 1 in their last 15 league games as well :lmao

Just when he figured out a way of using his players.

Think theyll likely go down the Amorim route
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,368
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 08:33:51 pm »
https://x.com/CFCPys/status/1731770072945873223

From a year ago...

Quote
Todd Boehly picked Arne Slot up in a private jet for talks about managing Chelsea last summer, Slot decided to stay, Chelsea instead went for Mauricio Pochettino.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,368
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 08:35:20 pm »
Quote
There are concerns that Sporting Lisbons Rúben Amorim does not fit the Chelsea squads tactical profile, and interest in De Zerbi has cooled.  [@JacobSteinberg]
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 08:39:16 pm »
What tactical profile is that? Buy 149 midfielders to stop them going anywhere else and then hope for the best?
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,132
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 08:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:35:20 pm


So who they going to actually get then. The fuckin Ipswich lad?
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,106
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 08:45:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:11:02 pm
Theyve almost had as many managers as years since 2000
@will_jeanes

The next Chelsea manager will be the club's 24th (including caretakers) from 2000 onwards  which is more than the number of Popes there have been since 1722.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,739
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 08:57:29 pm »
Is Jose Maureen going back there?   ;)
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,698
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 08:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:39:42 pm
So who they going to actually get then. The fuckin Ipswich lad?

He'll be looking forward to his scheduled sacking compensation in early June 2025.

He can make £1.75 million to play EA Sports FC with a real PL football team run by people Donald Trump wouldn't hire.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,872
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 08:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:45 pm
@will_jeanes

The next Chelsea manager will be the club's 24th (including caretakers) from 2000 onwards  which is more than the number of Popes there have been since 1722.

Slot will be our 23rd permanent manager in our 132 years.

Chelsea have had 23 in the PL alone if you include Mourinho twice and everyone who has managed 10+ games like Hiddink and Rafa
« Last Edit: Today at 09:02:12 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,476
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 09:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:45 pm
@will_jeanes

The next Chelsea manager will be the club's 24th (including caretakers) from 2000 onwards  which is more than the number of Popes there have been since 1722.
So are you saying they should go for the Pope?. Not such a bad shout as Everton's Elton Welsby was the Archbishop of Canterbury wasn't he?.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:04:17 pm by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,106
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 09:07:03 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 09:01:01 pm
So are you saying they should go for the Pope?. Not such a bad shout as Everton's Elton Welsby was the Archbishop of Canterbury wasn't he?.
Pope will be hard to prise from Newcastle I reckon.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,308
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 09:11:05 pm »
These will never trouble us as long as Boehly is in charge. Just when I was getting a bit worried Poch might have them challenging for top 4 next season, they implode. Great stuff.
Logged

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 09:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:07:03 pm
Pope will be hard to prise from Newcastle I reckon.

The lure of Europa League football may be too hard to resist if City beat UTD in the FA Cup!
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 09:26:18 pm »
People getting fooled by chelsea's purple patch. Last few weeks playing under zero pressure and playing teams who were on poor form. next season will be tough for poch. he knows it. its a massive job to make this team top 4.
Logged

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 09:32:45 pm »
Moyes just left the hammers, make it happen
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 09:38:20 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 09:26:18 pm
People getting fooled by chelsea's purple patch. Last few weeks playing under zero pressure and playing teams who were on poor form. next season will be tough for poch. he knows it. its a massive job to make this team top 4.
They outplayed City in the FA cup semis.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,797
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 09:40:53 pm »
worst kept secret, they will obviously get De Zerbi and fail again, rinse and repeat.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,797
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 09:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:45 pm
@will_jeanes

The next Chelsea manager will be the club's 24th (including caretakers) from 2000 onwards  which is more than the number of Popes there have been since 1722.

They should sign Nick Pope just to highlight this achievement.
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,831
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 09:43:51 pm »
Great news, that squad is a mess with no real goal threat bar palmer and he had got it working finally, if they go for the Ipswich guy even funnier he will get chewed up and be gone soon enough.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 09:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:33:27 pm
While normally I'd agree, and he's recovered well, but for large parts of the season he looked utterly lifeless and devoid of any ideas. Has a bit of yesterday's man about him, and while I like him as a persona and coach, he's always been very overrated. I wouldn't be worried if he took the helm there. He'd improve them - they can't get much worse - but they won't be dining at the top table any time soon.

Agree with this. If United had gotten Pochettino in 2018 or 2019, I'd have been worried. Truth is, he's done absolutely fuck all of note since the flukey CL run.

Woildnt be a terrible appointment for United, but he's definitely no miracle worker and feels a little bit more of a chancer than he did at Spurs.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,320
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 10:01:11 pm »
Hoeness, Michel, Maresca and McKenna on the shortlist according to The Telegraph. I doubt Michel or Hoeness turn down CL football next season for this circus so realistically just the managers of the two newly promoted sides.
Logged

Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 10:31:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:38:20 pm
They outplayed City in the FA cup semis.

You saw them against arsenal 5-0 and LFC 4-0. they don't turn good overnight
Logged

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 10:38:13 pm »
McKennas done a great job at Ipswich but this has got the next Graham Potter written all over it. It would only be funnier if Brexit Jim swoops in and gazumps Chelsea to take him to Old Trafford.
Logged
Thank you Jurgen
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 