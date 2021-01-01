I think they are stupid, but also the idea of their "turn around" is something of an illusion.



I think he was a poor manager there playing with a poor box of toys



I tend to disagree. Their underlying metrics for the first half of the season suggest they were unlucky and should have been in and around the top four the entire season. If theyd have kept him, I think they were best placed to get champions league next season after the top 3. With another change who knows. My guess is itll be De Zerbi to Chelsea, Pochettino to United and Ten Hag to Bayern.