Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2880 on: Today at 07:28:52 pm
They're crazy, but you'd imagine the situation with Tuchel is too toxic, even for them.

Another massive payout to a manager, too. You wonder how they can even afford this with PSR charges looming.

They'll want the next big thing - McKenna maybe, or the charlatan Amorim.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,507
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2881 on: Today at 07:29:09 pm
At least we know why De Zerbi left suddenly
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Resilientz

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2882 on: Today at 07:29:24 pm
They lost one of their last 15 games (against Arsenal) and genuinely looked on the up and up.
This seems like a fatal error, not that I give a shit.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,104
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2883 on: Today at 07:30:10 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:29:09 pm
At least we know why De Zerbi left suddenly
De Zerbi left suddenly cos Brighton's owner told him to sling his hook.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2884 on: Today at 07:30:32 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:29:09 pm
At least we know why De Zerbi left suddenly

That'd be a terrible appointment. They are clueless. So they want to emulate Brighton and...finish midtable every season? :lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,507
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2885 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:30:10 pm
De Zerbi left suddenly cos Brighton's owner told him to sling his hook.

Is that what the kids are calling it these days
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,317
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2886 on: Today at 07:30:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:25:23 pm
Wonder if United go for Poch now. Not like they can get Tuchel back either.

I'd be stunned if he doesn't go to Man Utd. An absolute gift has fallen into their lap. Even they surely can't screw that up.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,328
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2887 on: Today at 07:32:06 pm
Are they just going for the world record in appointing managers? I wonder what the record is they must have broken it by now, surely?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2888 on: Today at 07:32:38 pm
A very funny football club.
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,507
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2889 on: Today at 07:32:50 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:30:54 pm
I'd be stunned if he doesn't go to Man Utd. An absolute gift has fallen into their lap. Even they surely can't screw that up.

There's some weird manager live-in between United and Chelsea and Spurs. Wouldn't be surprised
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2890 on: Today at 07:33:27 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:30:54 pm
I'd be stunned if he doesn't go to Man Utd. An absolute gift has fallen into their lap. Even they surely can't screw that up.

While normally I'd agree, and he's recovered well, but for large parts of the season he looked utterly lifeless and devoid of any ideas. Has a bit of yesterday's man about him, and while I like him as a persona and coach, he's always been very overrated. I wouldn't be worried if he took the helm there. He'd improve them - they can't get much worse - but they won't be dining at the top table any time soon.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2891 on: Today at 07:34:22 pm
Seemed on the cards when he kept coming out with those vague statements that were basically saying "I don't really mind if I get sacked" despite their upturn in form. It's weird, they looked so, so bad for such long stretches of the season but they ultimately got better as the season went on and finishing 5 points off top four is a pretty good return considering the amount of upheaval there over the past 18 months (albeit obviously not a good return for the money spent, but that's not Poch's fault).

Couldn't really be sending out a worse message if they tried. As a prospective manager you know you're getting zero time or allowances to make your mark or develop anything remotely sustainable. You could see this exact cycle repeating again, and again, and again. Everytime they miss out on CL football, they sack a manager, someone new comes in with a whole new approach/philosophy, takes time to find his best 11/set-up, results are initially inconsistent because of it, then regardless of any progression shown over the course of the season as the new man gets to grips with the job, they miss out on CL football at the end, so he gets sacked. Rinse, repeat.
gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,867
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2892 on: Today at 07:35:02 pm
I mean Mourinho is still hunting for a job?
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • @tharris113
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2893 on: Today at 07:38:18 pm
Sacking Pochettino when he's actually turned around that bin fire of a club is so funny I knew they'd do it.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
  • ....mmm
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2894 on: Today at 07:38:40 pm
Fucking idiotic club.
:D

Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2895 on: Today at 07:39:41 pm
Boehly will think he can offer Xabi an 8 year contract for guaranteed success.

What a shit show that place is.

How on earth are they managing PSR?
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2896 on: Today at 07:43:26 pm
Just the most stupid football club around, surely? I know United keep pushing them for that title, but Chelsea don't even pay lip service to the idea of doing things properly, they just throw cash around wildly, fire managers, and ruin careers.
Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2897 on: Today at 07:44:53 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:30:54 pm
I'd be stunned if he doesn't go to Man Utd. An absolute gift has fallen into their lap. Even they surely can't screw that up.

If united were smart, they'd look at McKenna. So yes, I agree they'll deffo hire Poch.
Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,311
  • Believer
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2898 on: Today at 07:45:42 pm
What an absolute state of a club. He had actually turned around their form, they were playing some decent stuff with the 14 midfielders provided

Weirdos
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,783
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2899 on: Today at 07:48:42 pm
Time to update my manager's list.

Quote
Claudio Ranieri     17 September 2000    31 May 2004
José Mourinho      2 June 2004           19 September 2007
Avram Grant       20 September 2007    24 May 2008    
Luiz Felipe Scolari    1 July 2008             9 February 2009
Ray Wilkins [CT ]   9 February 2009    15 February 2009
Guus Hiddink[INT]    16 February 2009    30 May 2009
Carlo Ancelotti        1 June 2009            22 May 2011    
André Villas-Boas    22 June 2011          4 March 2012
Roberto Di Matteo    4 March 2012         21 November 2012
Rafael Benítez[INT]    21 November 2012    27 May 2013
José Mourinho        3 June 2013           17 December 2015
Steve Holland [CT]   17 December 2015    19 December 2015
Guus Hiddink [INT]     19 December 2015    16 May 2016
Antonio Conte        3 July 2016      13 July 2018
Maurizio Sarri       14 July 2018      16 June 2019
Frank Lampard      4 July 2019      25 January 2021
Thomas Tuchel      26 January 2021   7 September 2022
Graham Potter      8 September 2022   2 April 2023
Bruno Salter [CT]   2 April 2023      6 April 2023
Frank Lampard [INT]   6 April 2023      8 May 2023
Mauricio Pochettino   1 July 2023      21 May 2024


CT- Caretaker Manager
INT - Interim Manager
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
