Seemed on the cards when he kept coming out with those vague statements that were basically saying "I don't really mind if I get sacked" despite their upturn in form. It's weird, they looked so, so bad for such long stretches of the season but they ultimately got better as the season went on and finishing 5 points off top four is a pretty good return considering the amount of upheaval there over the past 18 months (albeit obviously not a good return for the money spent, but that's not Poch's fault).



Couldn't really be sending out a worse message if they tried. As a prospective manager you know you're getting zero time or allowances to make your mark or develop anything remotely sustainable. You could see this exact cycle repeating again, and again, and again. Everytime they miss out on CL football, they sack a manager, someone new comes in with a whole new approach/philosophy, takes time to find his best 11/set-up, results are initially inconsistent because of it, then regardless of any progression shown over the course of the season as the new man gets to grips with the job, they miss out on CL football at the end, so he gets sacked. Rinse, repeat.