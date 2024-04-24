« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 08:33:44 am
Can they afford to sack him with PSR issues? Or have they found a few more hotels to sell and Barcelona style economic levers to pull?
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 08:39:10 am
For a few years they looked like theyre nose diving but then would bounce back and win something big. This time its terminal. They are done. Its beautiful to see, hopefully city end up the same way.
BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 08:40:37 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 24, 2024, 08:33:44 am
Can they afford to sack him with PSR issues? Or have they found a few more hotels to sell and Barcelona style economic levers to pull?

He'll be included in the Millenium and Copthorne Hotels sale where he will take up a new position as doorman.
Brain Potter

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 08:43:21 am
I long for Chelseas return to lower mid table irrelevance..maybe theyll start parking cars behind the goal again.
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 10:27:13 am
I think that defeat to Man City really knocked the wind out of them, particularly as it was a game they should have won comfortably.  They had been in (relatively) good form up to that game and looked good throughout most of it.

Just the fight for sixth place and Europa League to motivate them now.  Villa and Spurs next look like two losses for them.
kaesarsosei

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 10:35:59 am
That was fucking embarassing last night, and it just shows that FFP/PSR is definitely having an impact or Pooch would have been sacked by now.

Btw where were Palmer and Gusto last night? They were about the only 2 Chelsea players showing any form these days. How do Arsenal keep dodging bullets like this?  :butt
RyanBabel19

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 10:44:02 am
Odds on them going straight for Amorim after they sack Pochettino
rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 10:45:59 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 24, 2024, 10:44:02 am
Odds on them going straight for Amorim after they sack Pochettino
Fairly high I'd say.

Expect they'll agree for Poch to "quit" and pay his severance off the books.
BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 10:46:17 am
From The Guardian
Quote
Mudryk-Madueke-Jackson-Gallagher. This is a strange human soup, disparate parts, human talent as amortised numbers. We are the stuffed men. We are the hollow men. We are the Chelsea midfield. Imagine not beating this Chelsea team 5-0.

In a way it was refreshing. There is so much heavy systems football around. How liberating to see a team with no plan whatsoever. At one point Enzo Fernández carried the ball forward 30 yards, then just seemed to run out of bandwidth, stopping then starting again, visibly confused. Conor Gallaghers only real job early on was to sprint in and stand in front of every Arsenal free‑kick. Well, its a living.

Talent has been hoarded here. But why? This is the question Chelsea seem to ask with every sideways pass, every shrugging restart. There is a serious drop off in quality in this Chelsea team without Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto. One odd thing about the 18-month mega-splurge was the narrow range of talent. Chelsea bought a lot of deeply room-temperature footballers. All filler no killer. This is our DNA now: the yeah-maybe player.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/23/chelsea-arsenal-football-premier-league
GinKop

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 10:54:43 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 24, 2024, 10:46:17 am
From The Guardian

Oooof - beautifully put.

Hopefully, the toxic virus from previous generations has spread too far into this club's DNA now.
AndyMuller

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 10:57:08 am
Fucking bums.
gazzalfc

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 05:28:40 pm
There are not enough hotels in the world that will save this football team
FiSh77

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 06:39:56 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on April 24, 2024, 08:43:21 am
I long for Chelseas return to 2nd division irrelevance..maybe theyll start parking cars behind the goal again.

Fixed for accuracy
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 24, 2024, 06:50:26 pm
Garlicbread

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
April 26, 2024, 12:12:53 am
To the surprise of no one. John Terry's an absolute dickhead.

https://twitter.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1783441573033685463
clinical

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 7, 2024, 01:46:01 pm
Signing another 17 year old Brazilian for £30m.

FFP needs to get them.
Coolie High

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
Quote from: clinical on May  7, 2024, 01:46:01 pm
Signing another 17 year old Brazilian for £30m.

FFP needs to get them.

Why don't we make signings like this? Him and Endrick are almost no brainers....
Samie

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
We've been linked to Luis Guilherme who plays for Palmeiras.  :D
Coolie High

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
We've been linked to Luis Guilherme who plays for Palmeiras.  :D

We won't sign him and i think Estevao is rated as the biggest talent in Brazil apart from Endrick.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 09:21:50 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
Why don't we make signings like this? Him and Endrick are almost no brainers....

Signing a 17-year old from Brazil who has made only 14 senior appearance for £30 million is a no brainer?
Coolie High

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:19:08 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:21:50 am
Signing a 17-year old from Brazil who has made only 14 senior appearance for £30 million is a no brainer?

Yep, if they have the level of talent that the likes of Neymar, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Endrick have possessed. In recent years I think only Reinier Jesus has been a fail when buying Brazilian talent for that type of fee.

Estevao seems to have less experience than all those names mentioned to be fair but I would like to see us be more proactive in signing some of the biggest talents in South America.
AthleticClub

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:34:16 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:19:08 pm
Yep, if they have the level of talent that the likes of Neymar, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Endrick have possessed. In recent years I think only Reinier Jesus has been a fail when buying Brazilian talent for that type of fee.

Estevao seems to have less experience than all those names mentioned to be fair but I would like to see us be more proactive in signing some of the biggest talents in South America.

Friendly bet, they'll both be playing in the Netherlands, Austria or a league of a similar standard in 4 years time
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:42:11 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:19:08 pm
Yep, if they have the level of talent that the likes of Neymar, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Endrick have possessed. In recent years I think only Reinier Jesus has been a fail when buying Brazilian talent for that type of fee.

Estevao seems to have less experience than all those names mentioned to be fair but I would like to see us be more proactive in signing some of the biggest talents in South America.

Yep. It completely depends on the club too. The likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo and later Endrick were all signed with the sole intention of eventually playing in the side, Chelsea have always gone for players like that so nobody else could have them.

Endrick will no doubt go straight into their side, look the business, and define the side for a generation alongside Bellingham, Mbappe etc.
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 04:03:06 pm
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cgrj344pqg2o
Speaking at a Sportico conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Boehly said: "We've seen the last two and a half games... in the second half at Aston Villa [2-2 draw] and Tottenham [2-0 win] and West Ham [5-0 win] where we played beautiful football.

"It was so fluid, it was exactly the way we drew it up, when we came out of the back, built up and moved up the pitch, [it was] very organised and the number of shots we had.

"In those two and a half games, you could really start to see what we were working on coming together."
:puke2
Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 04:17:12 pm
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 04:21:37 pm
Honestly, one of the best things about John W Henry is he keeps his mouth shut
