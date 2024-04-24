Yep, if they have the level of talent that the likes of Neymar, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Endrick have possessed. In recent years I think only Reinier Jesus has been a fail when buying Brazilian talent for that type of fee.
Estevao seems to have less experience than all those names mentioned to be fair but I would like to see us be more proactive in signing some of the biggest talents in South America.
Yep. It completely depends on the club too. The likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo and later Endrick were all signed with the sole intention of eventually playing in the side, Chelsea have always gone for players like that so nobody else could have them.
Endrick will no doubt go straight into their side, look the business, and define the side for a generation alongside Bellingham, Mbappe etc.