Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 187185 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2760 on: April 16, 2024, 03:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on April 16, 2024, 12:59:49 pm
I'm not sure if he'd fit our No Dickheads policy but Palmer seems a proper player.


He's a good un, shame City did not see it
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2761 on: April 16, 2024, 03:43:15 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on April 16, 2024, 07:12:48 am
Andy's score predictions are about as accurate as his movie reviews.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2762 on: April 16, 2024, 03:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 16, 2024, 03:43:15 pm
Andy's score predictions are about as accurate as his movie reviews.

Chelsea killed Everton over and over on the counter last night. You could say Everton looked lost in transition.

Offline RJH

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2763 on: April 16, 2024, 03:54:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 16, 2024, 08:47:25 am
Not sure what others think but if the team is 4-0 up and you have already scored a hat trick, you would want to be some sort of selfish asshole not to let one of your teammates take the penalty but insist you do it.

I can definitely see the argument that Palmer could have handed it over to someone else at that point, but kicking off at him and trying to grab the ball from him is definitely worse behaviour.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2764 on: April 16, 2024, 04:09:33 pm »
Toxic dressing room full of egos.

Other teams are fighting for titles and these are fighting over Golden Boots and penalties. I guess Palmer learned it from Sir Harry of Kane.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2765 on: April 16, 2024, 04:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 16, 2024, 04:09:33 pm
Toxic dressing room full of egos.

Other teams are fighting for titles and these are fighting over Golden Boots and penalties. I guess Palmer learned it from Sir Harry of Kane.

Klopp would have twatted those players after the game. Poch has no control over that rabble.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2766 on: April 16, 2024, 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 16, 2024, 04:09:33 pm
Toxic dressing room full of egos.

Other teams are fighting for titles and these are fighting over Golden Boots and penalties. I guess Palmer learned it from Sir Harry of Kane.

Not sure what Palmer did wrong, isnt he the penalty taker? Madueke and Jackson though, pathetic stuff. And the stuff after in the celebration. Ridiculous.

Palmer seems to be the only one of that mad transfer spree whos ended up actually looking a bargain! He also made the choice to get out of Man City, so bonus points for that, although then going to Chelsea takes some of those away  :P
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2767 on: April 16, 2024, 04:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 16, 2024, 04:19:20 pm
Not sure what Palmer did wrong, isnt he the penalty taker? Madueke and Jackson though, pathetic stuff. And the stuff after in the celebration. Ridiculous.

Palmer seems to be the only one of that mad transfer spree whos ended up actually looking a bargain! He also made the choice to get out of Man City, so bonus points for that, although then going to Chelsea takes some of those away  :P

I can see it both ways. I'll just say they're all idiots and leave it at that.  :D
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2768 on: April 16, 2024, 04:45:40 pm »
I think that penalty episode epitomised perfectly why they are where they are.

Absolutely zero spirit in that team apart from pure ego. It was incredible to watch at 4-0 how you can have not just one but two players acting like that, desperate for their own attention when the designated penalty taker was on the field and you also had the captain telling them to go away, who clearly holds zero respect from them as they didn't listen and push him away. Shocking.

Potch is too weak to do anything but a lot of managers would bench them so fucking hard they'd be shitting splinters for months. I would be amazed if he just brushes it under the carpet, if he does he is blind as fuck.
Offline owens_2k

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2769 on: April 16, 2024, 04:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 16, 2024, 03:47:25 pm
Chelsea killed Everton over and over on the counter last night. You could say Everton looked lost in transition.


Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2770 on: April 16, 2024, 04:55:00 pm »
Offline oojason

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2771 on: April 19, 2024, 07:21:25 pm »

'Vitesse Arnhem relegated from Eredivisie after 18-point deduction':-

Dutch club relegated in wake of Guardian and TBIJ investigation
Documents appeared to show financial ties to Abramovich

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/19/vitesse-arnhem-relegated-from-eredivisie-after-18-point-deduction






'Roman Abramovich secretly bankrolled Dutch football club, leaked documents suggest' (from March 2023):-

Exclusive: Files reveal 117m in loans for Vitesse Arnhem originated with then owner of Chelsea, despite repeated denials

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/29/roman-abramovich-secretly-bankrolled-dutch-football-club-leaked-documents-suggest


'Roman Abramovich secretly funded the takeover of a Dutch top division football club and bankrolled it for years during the period that he also owned Chelsea, leaked documents appear to show.'
Offline ...

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2772 on: April 19, 2024, 07:56:13 pm »
Weren't they a Chelsea affiliate? They were sending loads of their loanees there.
Offline smutchin

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2773 on: April 19, 2024, 08:04:42 pm »
Quote from: ... on April 19, 2024, 07:56:13 pm
Weren't they a Chelsea affiliate? They were sending loads of their loanees there.

Theres a coincidence.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2774 on: April 19, 2024, 09:02:29 pm »
Quote from: oojason on April 19, 2024, 07:21:25 pm
'Vitesse Arnhem relegated from Eredivisie after 18-point deduction':-

Dutch club relegated in wake of Guardian and TBIJ investigation
Documents appeared to show financial ties to Abramovich

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/19/vitesse-arnhem-relegated-from-eredivisie-after-18-point-deduction






'Roman Abramovich secretly bankrolled Dutch football club, leaked documents suggest' (from March 2023):-

Exclusive: Files reveal 117m in loans for Vitesse Arnhem originated with then owner of Chelsea, despite repeated denials

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/29/roman-abramovich-secretly-bankrolled-dutch-football-club-leaked-documents-suggest


'Roman Abramovich secretly funded the takeover of a Dutch top division football club and bankrolled it for years during the period that he also owned Chelsea, leaked documents appear to show.'
Regulators with teeth.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2775 on: April 19, 2024, 11:11:38 pm »


Quote
Chelseas £76.5m hotel deals raise questions over PSR compliance
> Clubs losses reduced by property deal with sister company
> Chelsea would have lost £166.4m without hotel sales

Premier League clubs reacted with exasperation after seeing that ­Chelsea eased their financial ­position with the £76.5m sale of two hotels to a ­sister company in a deal that appears to have helped the club avoid a breach of profitability and ­sustainability rules (PSR).

Chelseas accounts, published last weekend, revealed the club made a loss of £89.9m in the last financial year. That figure would have been £166.4m without the hotels sale from Chelsea FC Holdings Ltd to Blueco 22 Properties Ltd. Both companies are subsidiaries of Chelseas holding company, Blueco 22 Ltd.

The move to sell the Millenium and Copthorne hotels, and their car ­parking, was not blocked by the league. But Chelseas ability to exploit a loophole in the rules has not gone down well with ­everyone. An ­executive at one top-flight club was incredulous after learning of the deal and another club were left with raised eyebrows and were said to have read the accounts with interest.

There was a sense of ­resignation at another club, where a figure said that the deal came as little ­surprise.

Under the PSRs Premier League clubs are not permitted to have losses of more than £105m over a three-year period. The league has sought to deal heavily with PSR breaches this ­season. Everton received their ­second points deduction of the season last week  the appeal board handling the appeal said on Friday it intended to announce the outcome before the end of the campaign  and Nottingham Forest were docked four points last month. Forests appeal against their ­punishment will be held next week.

Chelsea have spent more than £1bn on signings under their Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership but are confident they will continue to comply with the regulations. They are likely to need to sell players to raise funds this summer.

The hotel sales were yet to be assessed as fair market value under the leagues associated-party ­transactions rules, according to ­Chelseas accounts. Any decrease in the £76.5m ­valuation could place Chelseas finances under renewed pressure. The accounts were signed off in December 2023, six months after the hotels deal took place.

Chelsea and the league have not confirmed whether a fair-market assessment has been concluded. It has been pointed out by Chelsea that they appointed two independent valuers to assess the clubs valuation of the hotels and that no issues were raised.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/19/chelseas-765m-hotel-deals-raise-questions-over-psr-compliance
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2776 on: April 20, 2024, 11:07:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 19, 2024, 09:02:29 pm
Regulators with teeth.

What a concept
Online TepidT2O

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2777 on: April 20, 2024, 11:53:14 am »
 Vitese now on -1 points :lmao
Offline farawayred

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2778 on: April 20, 2024, 05:44:29 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2779 on: April 20, 2024, 07:32:36 pm »
3 seasons without a major trophy now.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2780 on: April 20, 2024, 09:14:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 20, 2024, 07:32:36 pm
3 seasons without a major trophy now.
Back to being Millwall almost.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2781 on: April 21, 2024, 02:41:48 am »
Quote from: oojason on April 19, 2024, 07:21:25 pm
'Vitesse Arnhem relegated from Eredivisie after 18-point deduction':-

Dutch club relegated in wake of Guardian and TBIJ investigation
Documents appeared to show financial ties to Abramovich

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/19/vitesse-arnhem-relegated-from-eredivisie-after-18-point-deduction




'Roman Abramovich secretly bankrolled Dutch football club, leaked documents suggest' (from March 2023):-

Exclusive: Files reveal 117m in loans for Vitesse Arnhem originated with then owner of Chelsea, despite repeated denials

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/29/roman-abramovich-secretly-bankrolled-dutch-football-club-leaked-documents-suggest


'Roman Abramovich secretly funded the takeover of a Dutch top division football club and bankrolled it for years during the period that he also owned Chelsea, leaked documents appear to show.'

Bye bye.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2782 on: April 21, 2024, 02:49:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 20, 2024, 07:32:36 pm
3 seasons without a major trophy now.
Long may it continue!
Offline decosabute

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2783 on: April 21, 2024, 08:08:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 20, 2024, 07:32:36 pm
3 seasons without a major trophy now.

And the one that they won three years ago was out of nowhere and in a mad behind closed doors environment. They never should've been anywhere near winning that.

No domestic trophy for six years.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2784 on: April 21, 2024, 09:43:45 am »
Madueke seems a bit of a bellend doesn't he.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2785 on: April 21, 2024, 09:45:07 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 21, 2024, 09:43:45 am
Madueke seems a bit of a bellend doesn't he.

Dreadful footballer as well so worst of both worlds for them, a twat and rubbish.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2786 on: April 21, 2024, 10:08:32 am »
Quote from: oojason on April 19, 2024, 07:21:25 pm
'Vitesse Arnhem relegated from Eredivisie after 18-point deduction':-

Dutch club relegated in wake of Guardian and TBIJ investigation
Documents appeared to show financial ties to Abramovich

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/19/vitesse-arnhem-relegated-from-eredivisie-after-18-point-deduction






'Roman Abramovich secretly bankrolled Dutch football club, leaked documents suggest' (from March 2023):-

Exclusive: Files reveal 117m in loans for Vitesse Arnhem originated with then owner of Chelsea, despite repeated denials

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/29/roman-abramovich-secretly-bankrolled-dutch-football-club-leaked-documents-suggest


'Roman Abramovich secretly funded the takeover of a Dutch top division football club and bankrolled it for years during the period that he also owned Chelsea, leaked documents appear to show.'

It's shocking that  no action has been taken against this football club, how many more rules has it broken it makes you wonder.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2787 on: April 21, 2024, 10:23:50 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April 21, 2024, 10:08:32 am
It's shocking that  no action has been taken against this football club, how many more rules has it broken it makes you wonder.

Yeah, but he's not there anymore. So let's move on.  ::)
Online TepidT2O

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2788 on: April 21, 2024, 10:24:18 am »
I dont really understand it. Because theyve admitted one lot of charges. Open and shut case.  Charge them on that
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2789 on: April 21, 2024, 10:27:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 21, 2024, 10:24:18 am
I dont really understand it. Because theyve admitted one lot of charges. Open and shut case.  Charge them on that

If they don't go ahead and charge them now, they never will. It's just unbelievable how lapse they are. They have to make an example of them, otherwise others will try the same thing.
Offline smutchin

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2790 on: April 21, 2024, 11:14:37 am »
If theyd stamped down on Chelsea early in Abramovichs regime, wed never have had City taking the cheating to the next level.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 09:49:52 pm »
Mudryk is genuinely the worst footballer to ever play properly in the Premier League. He's what would have happened if Ali Dia had been given a run of games. He can't pass, can't shoot, can't cross and has absolutely no understanding of where he should be positioned at any point. And they paid £90 million for him.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 09:59:07 pm »
Back to 2003.
Online elbow

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 11:32:44 pm »
Cole would have made no difference whatsoever there, they are fucking rank.
Online RedSince86

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 11:33:29 pm »
Simon Jordan morning after they beat the bitters saying Chelsea are almost a World Class team!! ;D

Tomorrow morning he'll be scathing about them. ::)

Good to see Chelsea back to being an irrelevant Club again, truly back where they belong at their true level.
Offline Zizou

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 11:35:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:49:52 pm
Mudryk is genuinely the worst footballer to ever play properly in the Premier League. He's what would have happened if Ali Dia had been given a run of games. He can't pass, can't shoot, can't cross and has absolutely no understanding of where he should be positioned at any point. And they paid £90 million for him.

And he's on an 8 year contract, right? How the fuck do these decisions get the green light?
