« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 184610 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 03:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:59:49 pm
I'm not sure if he'd fit our No Dickheads policy but Palmer seems a proper player.


He's a good un, shame City did not see it
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,173
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:12:48 am
Close

:lmao

Andy's score predictions are about as accurate as his movie reviews.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,645
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 03:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:43:15 pm
:lmao

Andy's score predictions are about as accurate as his movie reviews.

Chelsea killed Everton over and over on the counter last night. You could say Everton looked lost in transition.

Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 03:54:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:47:25 am
Not sure what others think but if the team is 4-0 up and you have already scored a hat trick, you would want to be some sort of selfish asshole not to let one of your teammates take the penalty but insist you do it.

I can definitely see the argument that Palmer could have handed it over to someone else at that point, but kicking off at him and trying to grab the ball from him is definitely worse behaviour.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 04:09:33 pm »
Toxic dressing room full of egos.

Other teams are fighting for titles and these are fighting over Golden Boots and penalties. I guess Palmer learned it from Sir Harry of Kane.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 04:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:09:33 pm
Toxic dressing room full of egos.

Other teams are fighting for titles and these are fighting over Golden Boots and penalties. I guess Palmer learned it from Sir Harry of Kane.

Klopp would have twatted those players after the game. Poch has no control over that rabble.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,336
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:09:33 pm
Toxic dressing room full of egos.

Other teams are fighting for titles and these are fighting over Golden Boots and penalties. I guess Palmer learned it from Sir Harry of Kane.

Not sure what Palmer did wrong, isnt he the penalty taker? Madueke and Jackson though, pathetic stuff. And the stuff after in the celebration. Ridiculous.

Palmer seems to be the only one of that mad transfer spree whos ended up actually looking a bargain! He also made the choice to get out of Man City, so bonus points for that, although then going to Chelsea takes some of those away  :P
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 