Toxic dressing room full of egos.
Other teams are fighting for titles and these are fighting over Golden Boots and penalties. I guess Palmer learned it from Sir Harry of Kane.
Not sure what Palmer did wrong, isnt he the penalty taker? Madueke and Jackson though, pathetic stuff. And the stuff after in the celebration. Ridiculous.
Palmer seems to be the only one of that mad transfer spree whos ended up actually looking a bargain! He also made the choice to get out of Man City, so bonus points for that, although then going to Chelsea takes some of those away