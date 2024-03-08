« previous next »
Negotiations for the Maatsen deal arent going well.

Quote from: KurtVerbose on March  8, 2024, 07:25:41 pm
If you want to stop them gaming the system you escalate it for each repeated breach.
Or 6 points for a breach of a quid, and an extra 2-3 for every 15 mill beyond.
Wow, rumours that Thomas Tuchel could possibly be on the way back to Chelsea. How much did they lose in order to part with him?  :o
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:57:04 pm
Wow, rumours that Thomas Tuchel could possibly be on the way back to Chelsea. How much did they lose in order to part with him?  :o
Tuchel has had more clubs than Rory  McIllroy

Chelsea is a revolving door. T Helly be getting Lampard back soon
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm
Tuchel has had more clubs than Rory  McIllroy

Chelsea is a revolving door. T Helly be getting Lampard back soon

Lampard as his assistant, perhaps? They can always give the job to Frwank when it all goes wrong for Tuchel.
If he comes back and flops, that would be hilarious
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:57:04 pm
Wow, rumours that Thomas Tuchel could possibly be on the way back to Chelsea. How much did they lose in order to part with him?  :o
I wonder if he still has a sex dungeon around there.   ;)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:49:07 pm
I wonder if he still has a sex dungeon around there.   ;)

Nothing would surprise me. Maybe that's why he's so keen to go back. :D
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:51:29 pm
Nothing would surprise me. Maybe that's why he's so keen to go back. :D
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm
Tuchel has had more clubs than Rory  McIllroy

Chelsea is a revolving door. T Helly be getting Lampard back soon

Yup. 18 managers since 2000, not including caretakers (but including interims).
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:49:07 pm
I wonder if he still has a sex dungeon around there.   ;)

Will that impact whether he flops?
