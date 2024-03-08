Crosby Nick never fails.
If you want to stop them gaming the system you escalate it for each repeated breach.
Wow, rumours that Thomas Tuchel could possibly be on the way back to Chelsea. How much did they lose in order to part with him?
Tuchel has had more clubs than Rory McIllroy Chelsea is a revolving door
. T Helly be getting Lampard back soon
I wonder if he still has a sex dungeon around there.
Nothing would surprise me. Maybe that's why he's so keen to go back.
