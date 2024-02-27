« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 168145 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,283
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2560 on: February 27, 2024, 04:20:33 pm »
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2561 on: February 27, 2024, 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 27, 2024, 04:20:33 pm
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D


What's worse, realising you could have been playing for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool or seeing your small-time dickhead of a captain walking towards you?
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2562 on: February 27, 2024, 04:30:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 27, 2024, 02:20:44 pm
He's looked so far off it every time he's made a comeback, I wonder if there's something else going on.  He was barely moving on Sunday and was one of the fresh players.

Yeah it's weird, he seems to look worse and less mobile each game, doesn't play like someone schooled in the Leipzig way that's for sure. Jackson is very erratic but does make defenders work.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,759
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2563 on: February 27, 2024, 04:57:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February 27, 2024, 04:22:18 pm
What's worse, realising you could have been sat on the bench for Liverpool while Jurgen Klopp sent on some boss kids instead or seeing your small-time dickhead of a captain walking towards you?
« Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 05:07:53 pm by FiSh77 »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,784
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2564 on: February 27, 2024, 04:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 27, 2024, 04:20:33 pm
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D


Mercenary c*nt. Don't believe the Kante shite for a second. No other reason to choose Sweaty Poch and his rabble of disinterested losers.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,538
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2565 on: February 27, 2024, 05:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 27, 2024, 04:20:33 pm
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D



Chilwell deciding whether to move to bullying his own teammates after Joe frightened the gel from his hair...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2566 on: February 27, 2024, 05:04:58 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on February 27, 2024, 04:58:04 pm
Mercenary c*nt. Don't believe the Kante shite for a second. No other reason to choose Sweaty Poch and his rabble of disinterested losers.
Thank fuck he did choose Chelsea tho!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,584
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2567 on: February 27, 2024, 05:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 27, 2024, 04:20:33 pm
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D


Imagine that. You're slumped on the turf, seeing your plastic fans sneak out of the ground. Their plastic flags discarded in the stands. Then, you look at Klopp. You look at our end. Our fans. The passion, the joy. You also know only the red half of the stadium even bothered to support their team whilst the match was being played. If you have more ambition in life than bulking up your bank balance, then you know you've made a big mistake.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2568 on: February 27, 2024, 05:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 27, 2024, 05:45:08 pm
Imagine that. You're slumped on the turf, seeing your plastic fans sneak out of the ground. Their plastic flags discarded in the stands. Then, you look at Klopp. You look at our end. Our fans. The passion, the joy. You also know only the red half of the stadium even bothered to support their team whilst the match was being played. If you have more ambition in life than bulking up your bank balance, then you know you've made a big mistake.
You can see the regret in his face, the way he is looking at the boss.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2569 on: February 27, 2024, 05:53:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February 27, 2024, 05:04:58 pm
Thank fuck he did choose Chelsea tho!
Give me Endo any day of the week.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2570 on: February 27, 2024, 05:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on February 27, 2024, 05:53:04 pm
Give me Endo any day of the week.
After what weve seen so far this season, I dont think anyone would disagree with that now. 
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,020
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2571 on: February 27, 2024, 06:13:27 pm »
I'm not sure we'll ever know what Caicedo would have looked like for us, he was excellent for Brighton and didn't really have any weaknesses, aside from perhaps being an unproven goal scorer. There are so many reasons why a transfer can fail to work out, some we could have perhaps prevented, others not so much.

Also, Chelsea's squad list is wild, the number of players on 5-7 year contracts who look like they could be failures is astounding. You can see what Boehly was thinking; transfer fees are increasing rapidly so why not sign lots of young players for huge fees on massive contracts, then keep that squad together for half a decade and eventually they'll look like a bargain.

It was a gamble that already looks like it has backfired massively, how do you motivate players who are set for life and guaranteed to earn huge wages for a long contract regardless of form? How do you offload players who aren't performing when no other team will pay anything close to their wages and their contract entitles them to £50-100 million? What do you do with a player on a 7 year contract who's perpetually injured?

I think Boehly saw the way we do things as antiquated and felt he could revolutionise the business. Unfortunately for him what works on paper doesn't work in practice.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,851
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2572 on: February 27, 2024, 07:26:59 pm »
I think if Caicedo had joined us and found himself playing alongside Mac Allister, who he knows how to play with, things could have turned out differently for him. Unfortunately, he will likely find himself stagnating at a club where patience is not rewarded.

Quote from: Schmidt on February 27, 2024, 06:13:27 pm
I'm not sure we'll ever know what Caicedo would have looked like for us, he was excellent for Brighton and didn't really have any weaknesses, aside from perhaps being an unproven goal scorer. There are so many reasons why a transfer can fail to work out, some we could have perhaps prevented, others not so much.

Also, Chelsea's squad list is wild, the number of players on 5-7 year contracts who look like they could be failures is astounding. You can see what Boehly was thinking; transfer fees are increasing rapidly so why not sign lots of young players for huge fees on massive contracts, then keep that squad together for half a decade and eventually they'll look like a bargain.

It was a gamble that already looks like it has backfired massively, how do you motivate players who are set for life and guaranteed to earn huge wages for a long contract regardless of form? How do you offload players who aren't performing when no other team will pay anything close to their wages and their contract entitles them to £50-100 million? What do you do with a player on a 7 year contract who's perpetually injured?

I think Boehly saw the way we do things as antiquated and felt he could revolutionise the business. Unfortunately for him what works on paper doesn't work in practice.

Boehly tried to do things the American way. Maybe he's one of those guys who thinks everything about the US is superior to anywhere else and isn't prepared to listen to alternative ideas. I can't speak for the rest of the league, or indeed how European football works, but I don't think FSG's moneyball approach is particularly antiquated. Boehly just comes across as arrogant to me. He thought he could do it better than anyone else. 

Seems to me like he's tried to buy up players like he was trading stocks - the problem for him is that he was buying when the market was maxed out, and now it's cooling.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2573 on: February 27, 2024, 07:54:27 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February 27, 2024, 05:49:35 pm
You can see the regret in his face, the way he is looking at the boss.

He's got the look that you'd see on 'Bullseye' when Jim Bowen used to say to the loser, "lets see what you could have won".
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2574 on: February 27, 2024, 07:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on February 27, 2024, 05:53:04 pm
Give me Endo any day of the week.

Can't believe how much this lad has come on as the season's progressed. Key player for us now, & he's made Mac a better player too.
Logged

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2575 on: February 27, 2024, 11:41:37 pm »
Poch's press conferences comments recently seem to suggest that he is of the opinion that he will be sacked in the summer.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2576 on: February 27, 2024, 11:46:07 pm »
Quote from: drmick on February 27, 2024, 11:41:37 pm
Poch's press conferences comments recently seem to suggest that he is of the opinion that he will be sacked in the summer.

They'd have to sell an extra player or they wouldn't be able to get rid.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,851
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2577 on: Yesterday at 08:30:21 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on February 27, 2024, 07:57:33 pm
Can't believe how much this lad has come on as the season's progressed. Key player for us now, & he's made Mac a better player too.

Aye. Endo is a Titan. One of our best bits of business in years.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,487
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2578 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 am »
When are these c*nts going to receive their long overdue punishment?
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2579 on: Yesterday at 08:55:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:30:21 am
Aye. Endo is a Titan. One of our best bits of business in years.
I didn't even know he was on our Radar, never heard of him till he arrived ,What a signing he's been and at a bargain basement price too
When you think what Chelsea paid for Caicedo  :lmao :lmao :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:59:22 am by Saltashscouse »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2580 on: Yesterday at 10:20:22 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:55:44 am
I didn't even know he was on our Radar, never heard of him till he arrived ,What a signing he's been and at a bargain basement price too
When you think what Chelsea paid for Caicedo  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Leverkusen are rightly getting loads of praise but Stuttgart are quietly doing something very right as well.  They sold Endo to us and Mavropanos to West Ham for about £15-20m each, signed half a dozen players for about £20m and are now third in the Bundesliga, seven points clear of fifth.  They finished 16th last season.

I'm sure it's not gone unnoticed by FSG  ;D
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2581 on: Yesterday at 02:58:10 pm »
That fella laughing in "Enzo's" face - still think about this and laugh.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,604
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2582 on: Yesterday at 03:07:07 pm »
https://twitter.com/EPLBible/status/1762853466630730195

just stfu Ballack, you are one of the most overrated players ever imo.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2583 on: Yesterday at 03:15:09 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:07:07 pm
https://twitter.com/EPLBible/status/1762853466630730195

just stfu Ballack, you are one of the most overrated players ever imo.
:duh

He's already of the age where he thinks his generation was the greatest and anything since is inferior.  I thought that usually happened when you were a pensioner.

The demands on defenders at top clubs now is incredible compared to the era he played in.  There's so much more space to defend and you're constantly in last man one-vs-one duals.  There's a lot of defenders that were formidable during Ballack's era that would be restricted to playing for Everton these days.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,108
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2584 on: Yesterday at 03:22:03 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:07:07 pm
https://twitter.com/EPLBible/status/1762853466630730195

just stfu Ballack, you are one of the most overrated players ever imo.

Ha Ballack! ;D I always think back to the 2006 Charity Shield... where Momo absolutely bossed him (and was a great day out in Cardiff too).

www.youtube.com/watch?v=oa4N-ypfPGw
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,089
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2585 on: Yesterday at 03:47:00 pm »
that Ballack quote isnt real, I hope you know that  ;D
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2586 on: Yesterday at 03:55:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:15:09 pm
:duh

He's already of the age where he thinks his generation was the greatest and anything since is inferior.  I thought that usually happened when you were a pensioner.

The demands on defenders at top clubs now is incredible compared to the era he played in.  There's so much more space to defend and you're constantly in last man one-vs-one duals.  There's a lot of defenders that were formidable during Ballack's era that would be restricted to playing for Everton these days.

What age do you have to be, to believe everything you read on the internet?
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,871
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2587 on: Yesterday at 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:15:09 pm

He's already of the age where he thinks his generation was the greatest and anything since is inferior.  I thought that usually happened when you were a pensioner.


But he is a Pensioner. That's why he said it after his team got whupped. No further explanation needed.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,603
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2588 on: Yesterday at 04:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Yesterday at 03:55:29 pm
What age do you have to be, to believe everything you read on the internet?

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,871
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2589 on: Yesterday at 04:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:03:44 pm


Lincoln didn't say that. There's no absolute evidence of this, but most historians attribute the quote to George Washington.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,448
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2590 on: Yesterday at 05:24:02 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:07:07 pm
https://twitter.com/EPLBible/status/1762853466630730195

just stfu Ballack, you are one of the most overrated players ever imo.

 It's a fake quote.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,213
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2591 on: Yesterday at 06:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:24:02 pm
It's a fake quote.

Should have attributed it to Van der Vaart, that would have been way more believable.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,283
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2592 on: Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm »
Quote
Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at Gary Neville over his "billion pound bottlers" jibe at Chelsea

He is Manchester United and wanted Liverpool to lose!"
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 02:37:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm


He hit back so badly that the england cricket team have enquired about his availability.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,133
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 02:39:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm


Haha. He's right. Neville can fuck off.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2595 on: Today at 04:47:15 am »
We're going to have to play these plastics again in the FA Cup aren't we?  Just can't avoid them...   

At least we've come out on top of late and I would expect to again.  But still... 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 