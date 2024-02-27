I'm not sure we'll ever know what Caicedo would have looked like for us, he was excellent for Brighton and didn't really have any weaknesses, aside from perhaps being an unproven goal scorer. There are so many reasons why a transfer can fail to work out, some we could have perhaps prevented, others not so much.



Also, Chelsea's squad list is wild, the number of players on 5-7 year contracts who look like they could be failures is astounding. You can see what Boehly was thinking; transfer fees are increasing rapidly so why not sign lots of young players for huge fees on massive contracts, then keep that squad together for half a decade and eventually they'll look like a bargain.



It was a gamble that already looks like it has backfired massively, how do you motivate players who are set for life and guaranteed to earn huge wages for a long contract regardless of form? How do you offload players who aren't performing when no other team will pay anything close to their wages and their contract entitles them to £50-100 million? What do you do with a player on a 7 year contract who's perpetually injured?



I think Boehly saw the way we do things as antiquated and felt he could revolutionise the business. Unfortunately for him what works on paper doesn't work in practice.