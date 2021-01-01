« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 166308 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 04:20:33 pm »
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:33 pm
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D


What's worse, realising you could have been playing for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool or seeing your small-time dickhead of a captain walking towards you?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 04:30:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:20:44 pm
He's looked so far off it every time he's made a comeback, I wonder if there's something else going on.  He was barely moving on Sunday and was one of the fresh players.

Yeah it's weird, he seems to look worse and less mobile each game, doesn't play like someone schooled in the Leipzig way that's for sure. Jackson is very erratic but does make defenders work.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,755
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 04:57:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:22:18 pm
What's worse, realising you could have been sat on the bench for Liverpool while Jurgen Klopp sent on some boss kids instead or seeing your small-time dickhead of a captain walking towards you?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:07:53 pm by FiSh77 »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,768
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 04:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:33 pm
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D


Mercenary c*nt. Don't believe the Kante shite for a second. No other reason to choose Sweaty Poch and his rabble of disinterested losers.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,521
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 05:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:33 pm
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D



Chilwell deciding whether to move to bullying his own teammates after Joe frightened the gel from his hair...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 05:04:58 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:58:04 pm
Mercenary c*nt. Don't believe the Kante shite for a second. No other reason to choose Sweaty Poch and his rabble of disinterested losers.
Thank fuck he did choose Chelsea tho!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,560
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 05:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:33 pm
Caicedo looking at Kloppo at Full Time.  ;D


Imagine that. You're slumped on the turf, seeing your plastic fans sneak out of the ground. Their plastic flags discarded in the stands. Then, you look at Klopp. You look at our end. Our fans. The passion, the joy. You also know only the red half of the stadium even bothered to support their team whilst the match was being played. If you have more ambition in life than bulking up your bank balance, then you know you've made a big mistake.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:45:08 pm
Imagine that. You're slumped on the turf, seeing your plastic fans sneak out of the ground. Their plastic flags discarded in the stands. Then, you look at Klopp. You look at our end. Our fans. The passion, the joy. You also know only the red half of the stadium even bothered to support their team whilst the match was being played. If you have more ambition in life than bulking up your bank balance, then you know you've made a big mistake.
You can see the regret in his face, the way he is looking at the boss.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 05:53:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:04:58 pm
Thank fuck he did choose Chelsea tho!
Give me Endo any day of the week.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 05:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:53:04 pm
Give me Endo any day of the week.
After what weve seen so far this season, I dont think anyone would disagree with that now. 
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,009
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 06:13:27 pm »
I'm not sure we'll ever know what Caicedo would have looked like for us, he was excellent for Brighton and didn't really have any weaknesses, aside from perhaps being an unproven goal scorer. There are so many reasons why a transfer can fail to work out, some we could have perhaps prevented, others not so much.

Also, Chelsea's squad list is wild, the number of players on 5-7 year contracts who look like they could be failures is astounding. You can see what Boehly was thinking; transfer fees are increasing rapidly so why not sign lots of young players for huge fees on massive contracts, then keep that squad together for half a decade and eventually they'll look like a bargain.

It was a gamble that already looks like it has backfired massively, how do you motivate players who are set for life and guaranteed to earn huge wages for a long contract regardless of form? How do you offload players who aren't performing when no other team will pay anything close to their wages and their contract entitles them to £50-100 million? What do you do with a player on a 7 year contract who's perpetually injured?

I think Boehly saw the way we do things as antiquated and felt he could revolutionise the business. Unfortunately for him what works on paper doesn't work in practice.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,814
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 07:26:59 pm »
I think if Caicedo had joined us and found himself playing alongside Mac Allister, who he knows how to play with, things could have turned out differently for him. Unfortunately, he will likely find himself stagnating at a club where patience is not rewarded.

Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:13:27 pm
I'm not sure we'll ever know what Caicedo would have looked like for us, he was excellent for Brighton and didn't really have any weaknesses, aside from perhaps being an unproven goal scorer. There are so many reasons why a transfer can fail to work out, some we could have perhaps prevented, others not so much.

Also, Chelsea's squad list is wild, the number of players on 5-7 year contracts who look like they could be failures is astounding. You can see what Boehly was thinking; transfer fees are increasing rapidly so why not sign lots of young players for huge fees on massive contracts, then keep that squad together for half a decade and eventually they'll look like a bargain.

It was a gamble that already looks like it has backfired massively, how do you motivate players who are set for life and guaranteed to earn huge wages for a long contract regardless of form? How do you offload players who aren't performing when no other team will pay anything close to their wages and their contract entitles them to £50-100 million? What do you do with a player on a 7 year contract who's perpetually injured?

I think Boehly saw the way we do things as antiquated and felt he could revolutionise the business. Unfortunately for him what works on paper doesn't work in practice.

Boehly tried to do things the American way. Maybe he's one of those guys who thinks everything about the US is superior to anywhere else and isn't prepared to listen to alternative ideas. I can't speak for the rest of the league, or indeed how European football works, but I don't think FSG's moneyball approach is particularly antiquated. Boehly just comes across as arrogant to me. He thought he could do it better than anyone else. 

Seems to me like he's tried to buy up players like he was trading stocks - the problem for him is that he was buying when the market was maxed out, and now it's cooling.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 07:54:27 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:49:35 pm
You can see the regret in his face, the way he is looking at the boss.

He's got the look that you'd see on 'Bullseye' when Jim Bowen used to say to the loser, "lets see what you could have won".
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 07:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:53:04 pm
Give me Endo any day of the week.

Can't believe how much this lad has come on as the season's progressed. Key player for us now, & he's made Mac a better player too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 