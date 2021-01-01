« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 159557 times)

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm
I felt a bit for Disasi as he really tried to stop VVD's header and was devastated when it went in, couldn't care less about the rest of them though.
Connor Gallagher seems alright.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 09:36:42 pm
Singing the Slippy G song on 90 seconds is when I knew we'd win. Fucking losers ffs. Imagine that being your first big song. Absolute irrelevance of a fucking fanbase.

Seems abit fucking silly when weve beat them in 3 finals on the trot now morons
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm
Connor Gallagher seems alright.

He might be, if he can stop falling over whenever someone looks at him. Until then he'll be a diving prick. Plus he cuts up his socks like a fucking moron. Just for that he deserves a 10 month ban the fucking idiot...
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,189
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 10:17:08 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm
Connor Gallagher seems alright.

Wasn't keen on the links to him in the summer but actually been impressed with him when I've seen him play (a low bar I know). Still a snarky, diving prick though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,725
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm »
Plastic c*nts. Deserve nothing.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm »
Nkunku got a lot of hype after the goal v Wolves but he looks a bit shit so far though early days still, seems a very awkward fit, cant play wide or up top on his own.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,837
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:17:08 pm
Still a snarky, diving prick though.

Unbelievable the amount of times he collapsed in a heap.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm
We had absolutely no pace and outlet up front for most of the game and Poch pretty much plays a low-block.
Lucho was incredible in that respect. Really stepped up today.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,045
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Should they though? Not sure Id heard of most of their players before they signed them for silly money.

So far very few have proven the money paid was anywhere close to worth it.
Nah I agree with you. That's why I say on paper.  But to be fair we had 4 academy lads on there that I had barely heard of before this season!

Thing is I'm pretty sure if some of the players they signed were in our team, they'd look a lot better. Just they've set them up to fail a bit with their transfer strategy and being completely reliant on nearly a whole new team of young lads.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,460
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm
He might be, if he can stop falling over whenever someone looks at him. Until then he'll be a diving prick. Plus he cuts up his socks like a fucking moron. Just for that he deserves a 10 month ban the fucking idiot...

Doesnt every footballer?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 10:42:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:14:28 pm
Am I right in assuming that there's no scenario where these can qualify for Europe by virtue of being League Cup runners up (assuming they finish mid-table and don't win the FA Cup)?

Even if they did qualify (don't think they do), then I'd be surprised if they would even be allowed to compete in Europe due to their finances being a load of bollocks.

Fucking shitstain club.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
Dont think Poch is the answer, they need a true blue, bring lamps back.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • JFT 97
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 11:41:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Dont think Poch is the answer, they need a true blue, bring lamps back.
Amen brother and preach.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Chilwell's a proper weirdo isn't he.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Dont think Poch is the answer, they need a true blue, bring lamps back.

Terry and Lamps would be the dream team.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 12:07:16 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm
Terry and Lamps would be the dream team.
In full kit.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,847
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 01:03:42 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Dont think Poch is the answer, they need a true blue, bring lamps back.
Poch is an absolute dreadful manager, built his reputation on being the nearly man at Spurs when getting beaten in a two horse race to a league title by mighty Leicester and fluked his way to a Champions League final.

I've never rated him, I don't get why people rave about him
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,275
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 01:41:30 am »
No idea how or why we bid over £100 million for Caicedo but I am eternally grateful for Todd Boehly and his massive ego. Plays like a contest winner.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 01:43:58 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:41:30 am
No idea how or why we bid over £100 million for Caicedo but I am eternally grateful for Todd Boehly and his massive ego. Plays like a contest winner.

Really starting to feel like that's the answer to the first part of your post. A double bluff.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 02:03:58 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:01:33 pm
Caicedo eh? Biggest bullet we have ever dodged. Hope he tries into the bank account tonight the little c*nt, all that money won't make him happy.

Whoever at our club valued him at £110m after one good season needs sacking.

It was a smokescreen to drive up his price. Our first choice was always Endo 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,677
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 03:04:28 am »
I hope Leeds knock them out of the FA Cup on Wednesday.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,017
  • Kloppite
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 04:07:40 am »
Chelsea's unwanted cup final record
Chelsea are the first side in English football history to lose six consecutive domestic cup finals:
2019 EFL Cup
2020 FA Cup
2021 FA Cup
2022 EFL Cup
2022 FA Cup
2024 EFL Cup

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/29326/13081100/gary-neville-chelsea-are-the-blue-billion-pound-bottlejobs-after-carabao-cup-final-defeat-by-liverpool
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 