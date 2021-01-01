I felt a bit for Disasi as he really tried to stop VVD's header and was devastated when it went in, couldn't care less about the rest of them though.
Singing the Slippy G song on 90 seconds is when I knew we'd win. Fucking losers ffs. Imagine that being your first big song. Absolute irrelevance of a fucking fanbase.
Connor Gallagher seems alright.
Still a snarky, diving prick though.
We had absolutely no pace and outlet up front for most of the game and Poch pretty much plays a low-block.
Should they though? Not sure Id heard of most of their players before they signed them for silly money.So far very few have proven the money paid was anywhere close to worth it.
He might be, if he can stop falling over whenever someone looks at him. Until then he'll be a diving prick. Plus he cuts up his socks like a fucking moron. Just for that he deserves a 10 month ban the fucking idiot...
Am I right in assuming that there's no scenario where these can qualify for Europe by virtue of being League Cup runners up (assuming they finish mid-table and don't win the FA Cup)?
Dont think Poch is the answer, they need a true blue, bring lamps back.
All the best to you and yours too.
Terry and Lamps would be the dream team.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
No idea how or why we bid over £100 million for Caicedo but I am eternally grateful for Todd Boehly and his massive ego. Plays like a contest winner.
Caicedo eh? Biggest bullet we have ever dodged. Hope he tries into the bank account tonight the little c*nt, all that money won't make him happy.Whoever at our club valued him at £110m after one good season needs sacking.
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..
