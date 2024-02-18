Unlucky lads, I know simply outspending every other club was how you won most of your trophies, but it's not going to work every time. Maybe another £500m in the summer will get you somewhere next season, eh?



A remarkable performance by them - they watched us bringing off Mac Allister, Konate, Gakpo, Gravenberch and Robertson but it actually seemed to make them worse. Were they playing for penalties in extra time, thinking that our kids wouldn't have the bottle for the shoot-out? Forgetting that they would need to show some bottle in normal time to get to there in the first place?



If I had the misfortune of being a Chelsea fan, I'd be genuinely furious with that performance - careless passing, shocking decision making, going to ground at every opportunity rather than trying to build control or momentum. Fernandez tries to backheel into the net rather than giving two of his teammates a tap-in.



I'm starting to wonder if giving out 8 year contracts to players might not be the best motivational tactic...