« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 157011 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,290
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 06:06:34 pm »
Fuck off, Chelsea FC
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 06:10:43 pm »
Thats going to sting.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,831
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 06:11:27 pm »
Chilwell is an absolute gobshite. Can't believe he's been one of their captains. No idea how Caicedo managed to evade a single booking. Embarrassing stuff from them. For the money they've spent they shouldn't be getting outclassed by a team largely made of second string players and teenagers.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 06:14:39 pm »
Theyve lost all their quality but retained all their cuntishness.

Loved the camera mapping to their bellend fans, all looking like wanabee extras in football factory. Back to being Millwall, transformation complete, and it only cost 2 billion.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 06:16:27 pm »
Because everyone in Blue

IS FUCKING SHITE.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,135
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 06:22:29 pm »
I hope plenty of Liverpool fans reminded Caicedo of a few things going to those steps :D
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,147
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 06:23:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:06:17 pm
Chelsea are the first club ever to lose 6 straight domestic cups finals.

❌ 2019 League Cup
❌ 2020 FA Cup
❌ 2021 FA Cup
❌ 2022 League Cup
❌ 2022 FA Cup
❌ 2024 League Cup



Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 06:24:03 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 18, 2024, 11:09:09 am
Don't think we can play kids in the FA Cup either. Southampton are on an insane run of form

They lost at home yesterday !

Also they will save players as their aim is to get back in the PL.

We will have no choice but to rotate Danns Gordon Clark McDonnell Quansah Tsimikas Adrian ? These are all likely starters.
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 06:24:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:22:29 pm
I hope plenty of Liverpool fans reminded Caicedo of a few things going to those steps :D

Who is this Caicedo you speak of? I know that all Chelsea players are overpriced and rubbish, but he doesnt stand out.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,751
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 06:26:38 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,135
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 06:29:00 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 06:24:59 pm
Who is this Caicedo you speak of? I know that all Chelsea players are overpriced and rubbish, but he doesnt stand out.

you must have seen him, very nearly the most overpriced player in the world.........no wait, that's the guy next to him, no wait, that's the guy on the wing, no wait
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,943
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 06:31:58 pm »
Dont give him credit for much but never a truer word spoken by Gary Neville on Comms

Blue Billion Pound Bottle Jobs

Pretty much sums them up
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 06:32:39 pm »
Mudryk must be some kind of money laundering diddle. He might be the worst player I've ever seen.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 06:35:10 pm »
For being their best player, Palmer isn't half shite when he plays us
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 06:36:36 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 06:32:39 pm
Mudryk must be some kind of money laundering diddle. He might be the worst player I've ever seen.

When he ran faster than Milner that time the studio pundits were describing him as Mbappe but better  ;D
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 06:38:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:29:00 pm
you must have seen him, very nearly the most overpriced player in the world.........no wait, that's the guy next to him, no wait, that's the guy on the wing, no wait

Still no, sorry.



Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 06:39:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:11:27 pm
Chilwell is an absolute gobshite ...

Wanting to fight all the academy u18s  ;D
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 06:40:51 pm »
I've said it countless times on here since that Siberian Mobster left the Country.

They are back to the Chelsea of old that won 4-5 trophies in 90 years.

They are finished as being a contending team in English and European Football, they'll just exist to make the numbers hanging around midtable with an odd cup run winning fuck all.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,431
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 06:42:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:55:46 pm
Was Sterling subbed in the end?   I can't remember him doing anything, even leaving the pitch.

He was one of the first to be subbed off. They were so gutless in that extra time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 06:43:14 pm »
Unlucky lads, I know simply outspending every other club was how you won most of your trophies, but it's not going to work every time. Maybe another £500m in the summer will get you somewhere next season, eh?

A remarkable performance by them - they watched us bringing off Mac Allister, Konate, Gakpo, Gravenberch and Robertson but it actually seemed to make them worse. Were they playing for penalties in extra time, thinking that our kids wouldn't have the bottle for the shoot-out? Forgetting that they would need to show some bottle in normal time to get to there in the first place?

If I had the misfortune of being a Chelsea fan, I'd be genuinely furious with that performance - careless passing, shocking decision making, going to ground at every opportunity rather than trying to build control or momentum. Fernandez tries to backheel into the net rather than giving two of his teammates a tap-in.

I'm starting to wonder if giving out 8 year contracts to players might not be the best motivational tactic...
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 06:44:51 pm »
They finished us as a club, don't you remember?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 06:46:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 06:32:39 pm
Mudryk must be some kind of money laundering diddle. He might be the worst player I've ever seen.

Can you imagine being the Shakhtar Donetsk staff when Chelsea's offer came over the fax? They must've been celebrating as much as we are today!
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 06:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 05:55:21 pm
Ben Chilwell embarrassing himself by playing hardman in front of kids. What a sad idiot.

Shat the bed whenever he was approached by Ibou or Virg though. A literal bully, trying to give it the biggun to anyone younger and/or smaller than him.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,272
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 06:48:57 pm »
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 06:49:29 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:31:58 pm
Dont give him credit for much but never a truer word spoken by Gary Neville on Comms

Blue Billion Pound Bottle Jobs

Pretty much sums them up

I propose a thread title change
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,984
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 06:50:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:42:42 pm
He was one of the first to be subbed off. They were so gutless in that extra time.

Reminds me of Southgate at Euro 2020.  Italy lost Chiesa to injury and had to sub Insigne at the start of extra time.  It could've gone back to the pattern of the first 30 minutes (when England dominated), but Southgate did nothing and played for penalties.

Pochettino had everything set him for him to dominate.  We didn't have the pacy outlets we normally did, and they could bring on fresh legs, yet we outplayed them in extra time.  They could've really squeezed us in midfield knowing we didn't have Mac (who can turn well on the ball) nor did we have a fresh Diaz (he was spent) or pace upfront (Danns wasn't going to be able to outpace their defenders easily).  But Endo, Clark, McConnell, and Elliott held it all together.

Imagine bringing on Mudryk, Nkunku, and Madueke and threatening with nothing.

And Chilwell as captain?  It's like United with Fernandes as captain.  It's nothing compared to their captains of old.  Terrible mentality.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,174
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 06:59:45 pm »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,454
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 07:01:09 pm »
As much as I dislike Neville, he was spot on with blue, billion pound bottle jobs.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,751
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 07:02:23 pm »
Heh.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IdJFE7_af5I&amp;ab_channel=That%27sFootball" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IdJFE7_af5I&amp;ab_channel=That%27sFootball</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 07:03:13 pm »
This is the biggest bottlejob in the history of bottlejobs.
Logged

Online Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 07:05:02 pm »
Fuckoff Chelsea FC

You cant beat our academy
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 07:07:55 pm »
 I was expecting Liverpool to bring on the under 10s team next, see if chelsea can score against them.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,751
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 07:12:19 pm »
Diddums FC

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HTCZzi0iA2E&amp;ab_channel=RoryJennings" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HTCZzi0iA2E&amp;ab_channel=RoryJennings</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 