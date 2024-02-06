« previous next »
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm
Quote
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 23, is considering leaving Chelsea just one year after joining the club for 121m euros (£107m) on an eight-and-a-half year contract.
So, who's going to break the news to him then?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm
So, who's going to break the news to him then?
Funny how some predicted it here :D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2242 on: Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm
Poch doesnt seem to give two shits.  Hes so laid back, we lost? I didnt notice?
Hell get a big pay off soon and leave the mad house
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2243 on: Yesterday at 11:17:55 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:23:27 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/02/06/chelsea-players-regret-signing-long-term-contracts-20232103/

Reported that players are regretting the 8-year deals. Reported in The Athletic too but paywalled for me.
My heart bleeds
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2244 on: Today at 01:35:56 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:23:27 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/02/06/chelsea-players-regret-signing-long-term-contracts-20232103/

Reported that players are regretting the 8-year deals. Reported in The Athletic too but paywalled for me.
