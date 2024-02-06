Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 23, is considering leaving Chelsea just one year after joining the club for 121m euros (£107m) on an eight-and-a-half year contract.
So, who's going to break the news to him then?
https://metro.co.uk/2024/02/06/chelsea-players-regret-signing-long-term-contracts-20232103/Reported that players are regretting the 8-year deals. Reported in The Athletic too but paywalled for me.
